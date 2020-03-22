No visiting allowed at Dominica China Friendship Hospital

Health Authorities in Dominica have announced that effective midnight Saturday, March 21, no visiting is allowed at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

“Relatives are advised that they will be allowed to drop off essential supplies for patients,” a statement from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment said.

“Let us all work together to keep Dominica COVID-19 free,” the statement concluded.

This follows closely on the heels of communication sent on Friday, March 20, to medical officers informing them of various restrictions that were being introduced regarding the visiting of patients at the national hospital.

An announcement from health authorities also indicates that elective surgeries and patient out-clinics with the exception of ECG and Oncology clinics as well as laboratory services would be cancelled.