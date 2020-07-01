NYCD donates tablets to support students affected by COVID-19

The National Youth Council continues to be an umbrella organization for the youth of Dominica and a pillar of support to other NGO’s, CSO’s, regional and international organizations around the world.

In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and recognizing the need of students the NYCD initiated an Electronic Tablet donation project to lessen the technological setbacks faced by students.

On May 28th 10 (ten) Electronic Tablet Devices were donated to needy students across the island by the NYCD Staff and Secretariat to assists the students in their transition from the physical to online learning.

The receiving students expressed gratitude for these devices to be used to make online learning an easier process.

The recipients are as follows:

• Roseau Primary – Kailene Mayers and Jennifer Theophile

• St. Martin – Zendaya Gustave

• Community High – Erickson Simon

• Kalinago Territory – Dominique Anthony

• Castle Bruce – Vernice Lucien and Salamalik Bruney

• Dominica Grammar School – Shirlena Timothy