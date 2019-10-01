NYCD joins in commemorating Caribbean Youth Day

The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) along with Caribbean Regional Youth Council (CRYC) and other Youth Oriented stakeholders commemorate Caribbean Youth Day today.

The Commonwealth of Dominica as a small developing country with an increasing youthful population places emphasis on ensuring the protection and holistic development of the nation’s youth.

Caribbean Regional Youth Council is celebrated under the theme: “Confronting The Social Issues Impacting Education For An Economically Sustainable Region.”

According to a statement from President of the NYCD, Paul Baron, this year’s theme for Caribbean Youth Day is extremely commendable as it calls on the Caribbean populate to address the different social issues that are negatively impacting our youth and as the official umbrella youth organization for the Commonwealth of Dominica we see it necessary to advocate and champion the cause for increase measures to be put in place for safeguarding our youth not only by the Government/public sector but civil society, the corporate community, the guardians and wider community.

He further stated that it is also fitting that on Caribbean Youth Day the National Youth Council of Dominica in conjunction with the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD) launches its Strong Minds Strong Bodies project.

“This program is a holistic, regular scheduled out-of-school activities for children geared towards opening their minds, fostering their creativity, physical fitness, well-being, confidence and self-esteem, contributing to resilient mindsets. The pilot program will begin in three (3) communities: Newtown, Soufriere, and Kalinago Territory,” Baron said.

He said the NYCD calls on every adult to make a positive investment in lives of the Dominican youth and commemorating Caribbean Youth Day by ensuring that the young people in their homes and communities are in safe, child-friendly homes and schools.