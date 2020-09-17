ODM investigates seismic emissions in the Soufriere area in Dominica

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is investigating reports of emissions in the Soufriere area this evening.
According to DM Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal, the ODM is in contact with the Seismic Research Centre, UWI, in Trinidad which is responsible for monitoring seismic activity on Dominica.
“At this time, the ODM is advising the public to stay clear f the area until further notice,” Pascal stated.
He said the public will be updated based on their investigation.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
Looking at the video circulating. It could be the following:
Rain from earlier in the day/week hitting the hit deep hot rocks of causing increased steam. (Minor Phreatic )
An increase in plat pays volcanic activity more steam.(phreatic)
Any significant increase in volcanic activity should be accompanied by minor tremors. So far none advised. Let’s see…
Even what nature creates allyou blaming Skeritt, for those of you who mentioned Labourites are Shame on you. I do hope that the grade of God will shine through on all of us. You people are to wicked with horrible thoughts.
Some Dominican’s are just a bunch of headless fools. What does a prime minister have to do with seismic activity. Allu duncy heads talking about skerrit. Stupess go research measures you can put in place to secure your useless selves before you all waste time talking rubbish
So in the event of an eruption how will Skerrit save the people? Shouldn’t there be a jetty built already especially in a labor strong hold?
As previous seismic studies have indicated; in terms of volcanic eruption at Soufriere, it’s not a case of IF it will happen but WHEN it will happen.
that area is up behind the sulfur springs, or what is left after it after Maria so to get there you would have to take a little hike to get to it, it’s away from people houses… If you see the state of the place after Maria smh so long and the Tourism minister not doing nothing
Dominica getting ready to blow and be rid of all the evil and political hatred on this island. Cleansing time! What man cannot cleanse God will. Amen!
Including yourself!
you all are just upsetting
how are the people to stay clear of the area, when there are people living in the area?
Dat maybe a bush fire.
What is there to investigate; whereas we already know Dominica sits on a ring of fire?
That might be the first sign of the eruption of a volcano.
Note: In earthquake generation; the Users emits Seismic waves that would cause tremors in the Earth which causes terrestrial damage, to buildings, mountains, and can even cause Tsunamis.
In vibration emission; the users emits vibrations which can cause damage with vibration waves that may push targets over, repulsed them, or shatter them away.
By the time the investigation of Dominica talk commenced it might be time to evacuate; hence an evacuation plan should be eminently decided upon!
According to DM Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal, the ODM is in contact with the Seismic Research Centre, UWI, in Trinidad which is responsible for monitoring seismic activity on Dominica.
Relax,
When the ODM has a statement to read we will know what is going on
@Francisco, That would be an excellent answer to your prayers and evil 😈 so-called Workers clowns Isn’t it so?
Boy, you skinny little devil; that’s the way I remember you on Steber street hanging around the grocery shop!
I told you before I am not an idiot!
If you wish to be an idiot, I say more power to you eh!
Hahahahahahahahahah!
But, be informed, that I have countless relatives, nieces and nephews in Dominica who are young, and are able to run!
However, I have an 86 year old sister, in the village of Wesley, I don’t think she has the speed to out run volcano ash; so I would have to be a fool to wish such disaster on the country.
Now if hurricane blow away me Almost Nearly Cousin doctor Punjab the triple doctor, I might be sad about it; I’m not sure, as long doctor Punjab dissolve in some form of chemical or any form of liquid that can evaporate I don’t mind eh!
And Man Dog Roosevelt can take you along with him eh; you both are sons of the devil!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
@Francisco – It would be fascinating to know the true identity of that Man Bites Dog – do tell.. he never says a word of sense, I shall know to avoid him in person.
@me, don’t worry about Francisco, and I we been having our banta for years Francisco, and I have called each other names no bones broken, Steber Street is my street Mr Francisco, is only jealous of my roots Pottersville ha ha 🤣
You know I do not remember his name, but when I first met him; I was told his parent, more so his father left him with someone and went to England, and would later send for him.
I believe they did: that is why you may have read where he said “since I leaving in uk I get smart and know there is no god.”
You know he might not be a bad person; so in the event by some reason he identify himself to you, try not take the crap he speaks personal to a point of avoiding him.
I think he is simply one of those blind misguided persons who became inebriated on Roosevelt cool aid!
He has a certain amount of humanity in him; I found that out when my older son died from a massive heart attack almost four years ago; in spite of all the insults we trade he was the only one communicating here who extended his condolences to me.
Ignore his ignorance!