ODM investigates seismic emissions in the Soufriere area in Dominica

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is investigating reports of emissions in the Soufriere area this evening.

According to DM Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal, the ODM is in contact with the Seismic Research Centre, UWI, in Trinidad which is responsible for monitoring seismic activity on Dominica.

“At this time, the ODM is advising the public to stay clear f the area until further notice,” Pascal stated.

He said the public will be updated based on their investigation.