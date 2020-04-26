OECS Commission observes World Intellectual Property Day 2020

Every 26th day of April, the world celebrates World Intellectual Property Day — an opportunity to learn and share more about the role that Intellectual Property (IP) rights play in encouraging innovation and creativity.

This year, World Intellectual Property Day is being celebrated under the theme “innovate for a green future”. This puts intellectual property at the forefront of creating a green new world aimed at curbing the environmental volatility that currently exists. This is so because “the choices we make today will shape our tomorrow. The earth is our home and we have to care for it.”

