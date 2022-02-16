OECS/ECCB International Netball Series – Barbados vs St Lucia

Barbados earned a hard-fought victory over St Lucia, as action continued in the OECS ECCB International netball series at Windsor Park Tuesday morning. The two Caribbean juggernauts clashed in a match that was rescheduled after being rained out on Sunday.

Barbados, ranked 13th in the INF world rankings had to dig deep to get past the 20th ranked St Lucians, as the two teams put on the most competitive match so far in the tournament in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

St Lucia came out guns blazing in the first quarter, with goal shoot Roxanne Snyder dictating proceedings early. She made 8 out of her 9 attempts as St Lucia took the first quarter 10-7.

In the second quarter however, Barbados found their feet and adjusted to the damp conditions at the Windsor Park.

Goal Shoot Faye Agard went on a tear, making 11 from 14 attempts and the Barbados defenders turned up the pressure, as Barbados took the second quarter 13-6 and took a 20-16 lead into the half time break.

The two teams traded punches in the 3rd period, and while they managed to put up an equal amount of attempts, it was Barbados who were more accurate and they took the 3rd period 12-9. Agard shot 6 from 7 attempts and goal attack Brianna Holder 6 from 9 attempts, as Barbados converted on 12 of the 16 shots.

St Lucia on the other hand struggled to convert and shot a disappointing 9 from 17 from the field. Barbados headed into the 4th quarter with a 7 point cushion 32-25, and it proved to be enough, as they were able to hold for the victory despite the late rally from the St Lucians.

St Lucia made a change in the 4th quarter moving Shem Maxwell from goal defense to goal attack. That move reaped some rewards as she made 9 from her 11 attempts as St. Lucia won the 4th quarter 10-9, but her efforts were not enough as Barbados took the match 41-35. Faye Agard led all scorers with 28 points from 35 attempts, and Brianna Holder

added 13 from 20 attempts for Barbados while Roxanne Snyder made 15 from 18 attempts, Megan Nestor 11 from 19

attempts and Shem Maxwell 9 from 11 attempts.

With the win, Barbados moved to a first-place tie with St Vincent and The Grenadines in the point standings with 10 points.