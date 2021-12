OECS Member States win at 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards

Members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) emerged winners in several categories of the Caribbean Travel Awards 2022, defying the challenges of a global pandemic that dealt a devastating blow to the main revenue generating industry for Eastern Caribbean countries.

OECS Member States have had to strategically pivot their tourism operations to manoeuver a myriad of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic: a complete shutdown of the tourism sector, lockdowns, phased reopenings, strict entry restrictions, limited airlift, and staff shortages are among some of the daunting obstacles for the tourism industry.

Director of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, congratulated the winners noting that once again the OECS countries have demonstrated their ingenuity and commitment to excellence.

