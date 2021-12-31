OECS Member States win at 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards

OECS Media Release - Friday, December 31st, 2021 at 12:36 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) emerged winners in several categories of the Caribbean Travel Awards 2022, defying the challenges of a global pandemic that dealt a devastating blow to the main revenue generating industry for Eastern Caribbean countries.

OECS Member States have had to strategically pivot their tourism operations to manoeuver a myriad of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic: a complete shutdown of the tourism sector, lockdowns, phased reopenings, strict entry restrictions, limited airlift, and staff shortages are among some of the daunting obstacles for the tourism industry.

Director of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, congratulated the winners noting that once again the OECS countries have demonstrated their ingenuity and commitment to excellence.

Read full story.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.