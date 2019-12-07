OECS statement on the re-election of the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission congratulates Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on a successful election victory and return to Government.
“The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica have spoken and, for the fifth consecutive term, they have chosen the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party.”
“We respect the will of the people of Dominica and offer our congratulations to Prime Minister Skerrit and the Government for another term in office,” said Dr. Jules.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.