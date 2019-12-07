OECS statement on the re-election of the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica

Saturday, December 7th, 2019
Dr. Didacus Jules

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission congratulates Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on a successful election victory and return to Government.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica for exercising their democratic right to chart their own destiny.

“The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica have spoken and, for the fifth consecutive term, they have chosen the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party.”

“We respect the will of the people of Dominica and offer our congratulations to Prime Minister Skerrit and the Government for another term in office,” said Dr. Jules.

