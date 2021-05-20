Online electoral reform survey deadline extended

Further to my Press Releases of 7th May, 2021, I wish to inform all nationals of the Commonwealth of Dominica that the online Electoral Reform Survey has been extended and will now close on 9th June, 2021. It is my hope that this extension will allow more persons the opportunity to participate in the exercise.
While I am aware of the concerns raised regarding the survey, I confirm that I will host several other public consultations. There, persons will have additional opportunities to provide feedback on electoral reform concerns and
recommendations.
In an effort to ensure anonymity of respondents, which is of primal importance, the survey does not capture email addresses, nor does it capture IP addresses information. I also take this opportunity to encourage persons who have access to technology to assist others who may not have access to the devices or the internet.
Due to the extension of the survey deadline, the public consultation of the Dominica Business Forum will now be rescheduled to a subsequent date, which will be provided in the coming weeks.
I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has participated in the survey to date and encourage other persons to participate as well.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
32 Comments
Makes me wonder about character…..I mean going through this for Skerrit…. one of all you looking for a Nobel peace prize?
Shame!
De little once of regard that I would throw out there for people that earn their honored status…. you won’t go to your grave with that same measure of respect…..I mean seriously you did this to yourself!!!
Is this about money…..I have witnessed elders going back to work after retirement seemingly to make a buck…. and caused themselves much shame in the process….I literally had to take up the gentleman slack…. doing his work….he left the job prematurely with his head hanging….he wanted the extra buck but his health caught up with him… after already earning his honors he came back to work and exited the job prematurely and dishonorably
I’ve seen people hire people for their own personal benefit and lose all honor in the process… sweet sorrow.
21 constituencies, 21 Parliamentarians in addition to a number of senators, maybe over one hundred lawyers in and out of Dominica with Dominican root and we govern ourselves. What is so complicated that Byron is going to find out that we cannot do for ourselves. Hiw can that represent independence
I believe Francisco ODDS,Viewsexpressed,IBO Dunce % and Jonathan must be posting their comments from a MENTAL. INSTITUTION.The UWP had the REENGINEERED CITIZENSHIP PROGRAMME,the made hundreds of millions of dollars,with no accountability.Duncan Stowe has not built a $2,500,000 mansion like the UWP man in B;ourgeois City.TEETH.
This Electoral Reform Survey is just another ploy by Skerrit to tell us a year before the next election that he did everything in regards to electoral reform. Of course, nothing would have changed by then and be under no illusion nothing will ever change in this regard as long as this man is in power. The same way he will never account for the CBI funds. As long as this man is in office Dominica won’t change for the better again. Make no mistake about that.
I just completed the survey for the second time.
Please before you ruin your credibility please give the poor people of Dominica back their tax or password dollars and tell the DLP goons just adopt the regional and international organizations recommendations.
Man rather than degrading your person any further, don’t you think it is time you quit?
Every individual should know when the time comes for them to bow out gracefully; by now you should recognized that Dominicans are not interested in what you are selling, as long as you are involved with Roosevelt Skerrit, your words have no meaning to Dominicans.
Your business is nothing more than a joke; if you are concentrating on Dominicans in the diaspora; not all of them have a computer, or smart phone; walk around Dominica and see how many people have a personal computer in their home; so for you to be crawling on belly pretending you are seeking response is a futile tasks!
If you and your handler Roosevelt Skerrit wanted even a simple draft of electoral reform, it would be ready for review; I suggest you stop embarrassing yourself!
Electoral reform is paramount, but so is international mail traveling to Dominica, there is no reason why a registered mail takes months going to…
You still haven’t given up? You still haven’t got the message. Well they say the oldest mules are the most stubborn ones…
DNO has it as “Online electoral reform survey” but a more appropriate headline is HELP ME STEAL SURVEY or, Help make stealing legal. That’s what that contract extension is all about no matter how they call it.
Old man you again- you don’t listen do you? we say take your loot and run- go, go and leave us alone.
Duncan Stowe apparently this petition nonsense is not working eh?
By the way Duncan how many passports you sold last month and how many do you expect to sell this month? I like your hussle Duncan…….. Please don’t go public talking your nonsense again- just do your hussling- I guess that is part of the hussle eh….
Every LIVING Dominica who is entitlled to vote should vote,whether in or out of Dominica.The 5yrs absentee period should be banned TOTALLY.
@Lin clown, there is a saying, tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are. Your. friend and hero, Skerritt, told Dominca that the country doesn’t need an opposition party, and here you are advocating for wash your foot and come to vote, irrespective of what the constitution says about requirements for eligibility for voting. I’m not surprised based on the repeated disregard for norms of good governance by your friend, Skerritt. Dominca needs better than that if it is to remain a democratic country. How low will you guys go?
Dennis should be ashamed of himself extending a survey which will not represent the sample frame from the Population and Housing Census of Dominica. If the sample frame was chosen from the 2011 Population and Housing Census, then you would have a fair representation of the views of the present population, providing that there would be checks and balances so that respondents may not complete the survey more than once. As it stands now the target population is the Global Community and respondents can complete the survey more than once.
Shame shame shame
The modus operandi of most corrupt leaders is to recruit popular and famous people to do their dirty work. This is precisely what has happened in this instance.
Just before the last general election Mr. Skerrit kept a massive religious concert using a popular preacher from Barbados. He kept another secular concert headlined by Buju Bantan. Now Dennis Byron ,a very prominent legal luminary, is now being used, in my honest opinion, as cover for Skerrit’s shenanigans.
Conclusion: Unscrupulous politicians use renowned figures as ‘mercenaries’ to sway public opinion in their favor and to help them accomplish their nefarious agenda
Ibo MALAPROP France, please show some respect for the gentleman. The man has not finished his job, you haters are already coming and jumping to conclusion.
Stop your smartness and display some cleverness.
This is all about YOUR PM. If this ‘clever’ man allows Skerrit to use him I’m sorry to say he is in line for a lot of fire. Your PM has form. WE don’t trust YOUR PM. YOUR PM is a gangster!
This would appear to be confirmation of a FAILED survey.
Seems like these guys will need a Gardez Zafeh to show them that this survey method is seriously invalidated.
yall could atleast post the link! lol smh
ADMIN: Thank you, fair point. The link to the survey has been added to the bottom of the article.
I participated on numerous occasions.
Skerrit says thank you.
He can say what he want. i urge everyone to do so also because it will show that the number of respondents far outweighs the populace, let alone what can be considered an adequate sample of the population. That alone should indicate that the survey is invalid if you know anything about data collection. thats what surveys are used for. To collect primary data. Secondly the responses should inform Mr. Byron and his team of what is really happening here consistently and repeatedly. Doing it it multiple times doesnt mean i am co-operating with skerrit, my intention is to actually bring out the flaws in the process. Not doing it would simply allow the DLP to post only their responses.
Maybe the US blocked Dominicans like NG Lap Seng, Alireza Monfared, Madueke and other wanted criminals with Dominica Passport, from taking the survey since some of Skerrit’s diplomats are in jail while others are wanted? Can somebody please tell me when last PM Skerrit travelled to the US and WHY? No, it’s not because of the pandemic because we know he has travelled to international countries since the pandemic. Now would be a good time for him to take a trip to the US to register people to vote in Dominica. When you coming PM?
You have not given a reason for the extension.
Is there some magic number you expecting… what is the total number that already took the survey?
Are you saying that I should share my Data to give an underprivileged person an opportunity to participate in the survey????
Government have deep pockets paying $64,000 rent for a PM in hard covid-19 times……. are you nuts? Where I getting de money from…. you giving it to me?
Enough politics so here are some Scriptures to meditate on:
The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy John 10:10
And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. 2 Corinthians 11: 14-15
“Therefore it is no great thing if his Servants also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.”
Sir Dennis, I presume the names of respondents get checked against Dominica govt. records to confirm they are citizens of our country. Be aware Sir, that you may get many responses from “citizens”, submitted trough passport agents who have their own interest at heart. Not all names of our citizens are the the names they were born with in their native countries. I hate to say it but our mr.Skerrit is a very tricky and deceptive character, who only knows one way, his way.
It is anonymous. No names were requested. What they need to look at tho is the number of respondents v/s the number of people on island or the number of people that voted in the last election. So if 100,000 people voted, and they get 200,000 or 300,000 responses how will they treat these figures.
Also if the majority of responses speaks against the DLP, will Byron recommend actions that do not work in the DLP’s favor? like auditing campaign financing, ensuring that people actually live on island for a decent period of time before being allowed to vote, cleaning up the voters list so that dead people and diaspora that have been gone for ages and yet to return CANNOT vote. etc etc.
Byron this exercise is futile as we already know that the recommendations that you will give to Skerrit, already CAME from Skerrit.
After three weeks to do Skerrit’s dirty work a so called survey of less than 60, 000 people could not be completed? So now expect to see more legalized stealing and names of dead people on their bogus lid.
There is ABSOLUTELY no need for Mr. Dennis. Byron’s presence in Dominica to conduct electoral reforms. It’s a complete waste of $450 000 which the country can ill-afford in these economically desperate times.
Reputable organizations that have many years of experience and much expertise in electoral reforms have already presented a comprehensive plan to the people and government of Dominica. Mr. Byron has no prior experience in this area.
Why reject the suggested electoral reforms of the tried and tested experts for this novice? Everything that the bogus DOCTOR does is strictly intended to gain political advantageousness.
Dominicans should overwhelmingly reject the survey, spurn Mr. Byron and demand that the electoral reforms of the Commonwealth Secretariat, OAS and CARICOM be implemented forthwith. Save the TREASURY from being depleted by Skerrit’s shenanigans and machinations.
It is not a waste of $450,000 to Sir Byron, Ibo.
Nothing that the Imposter does is above board. Remember the man has billions of the country’s money in an escrow account to use without parliamentary approval. Extra payments are possibly being paid out. Who knows as there’s no accountability by this congenital Liar.
Ibo you have a point there you know but when you dig deeper is not a total waste,,,
Mistadem have to figure ways to wash the illicit funds they getting for all them Diplomatic passports dey selling,,,
Paying Mista to come DA to waste people time is just another way of Laundering the dirty Money Dem Fellasdem have to clean,,,
So now they have records to show they spending money for the international players to see,,,
But is all of them that in the cabal together, but doh worry when one fall all of dem will fall right behind
Instead of extending this phoney exercise, Dennis should have abandoned it. He admits that he has no way to verify that those responding are indeed truly citizens of Dominca, so why carry on with the online survey? This suggests that Dennis and his circus masters are looking for a preconceived outcome and don’t feel that they have gotten it yet. In light of the fact that the voter’s list is not up to date, how can Dennis verify that those participating are in fact citizens of Dominca? Do the right thing Dennis and shut it down.