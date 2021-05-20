Online electoral reform survey deadline extended

Further to my Press Releases of 7th May, 2021, I wish to inform all nationals of the Commonwealth of Dominica that the online Electoral Reform Survey has been extended and will now close on 9th June, 2021. It is my hope that this extension will allow more persons the opportunity to participate in the exercise.

While I am aware of the concerns raised regarding the survey, I confirm that I will host several other public consultations. There, persons will have additional opportunities to provide feedback on electoral reform concerns and

recommendations.

In an effort to ensure anonymity of respondents, which is of primal importance, the survey does not capture email addresses, nor does it capture IP addresses information. I also take this opportunity to encourage persons who have access to technology to assist others who may not have access to the devices or the internet.

Due to the extension of the survey deadline, the public consultation of the Dominica Business Forum will now be rescheduled to a subsequent date, which will be provided in the coming weeks.

I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has participated in the survey to date and encourage other persons to participate as well.

Electoral Reform Survey