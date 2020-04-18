Ophelia uses Covid-19 Extempo Challenge to address Africa vaccine trial controversy

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 1:08 PM
Andrew Baker Richardson of St. Martin recently started a musical movement in the Caribbean to get as many artists as possible to record songs in the Extempo Calypso format. The effort has so far proven quite successful and many Dominican artists made videos. Ophelia also recorded and released a video.

However, after Ophelia heard the openly outrageous proposal of French scientists that if they were successful in developing a candidate vaccine, the vaccine trials should be done in Africa, she decided to respond to the proposal in song. She added two verses in Kweyol to her original song and the video was re-cut.

The updated video can be seen below.

