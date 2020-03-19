Opposition leader reiterates concern about Dominica’s ‘unpreparedness’ to fight coronavirus

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has expressed concern about the lack of Dominica’s preparedness to fight the dreadful Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are not ready, let’s stop dreaming…,” he said during a live interview on Q-95 Radio Talk on the Block Programme on Wednesday. “This is not to be negative or to criticize anybody; this is just about the facts and the reality at this time.”

According to him, Dominica does not have a budget for any single response activity related to COVID-19.

“Where is the readiness?” he asked

Linton reiterated his call for a bipartisan committee of the parliament as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion in Dominica.

He said this committee should be formed to ensure that preparedness is at the very highest level and to ensure minimal impact of the virus as much as possible.

He also reiterated his call for a meeting of Parliament by today, Thursday, March 19 citing the need to appropriate money to fund measures for combatting the dreaded virus.

Preventing the coronavirus is better than trying to cure it, the opposition leader pointed out.

“We have to see how we can try to prevent it as long as possible, how we can delay this thing as long as possible,” Linton contended. “Because it is going to completely overwhelm our healthcare system.”

He urged the people of Dominica once again to stay calm and protect themselves, “don’t panic, protect, defend, prepare- prepare for what is coming.”

“Governments can do all that they can do to detect, to prevent, to respond rapidly in the event of sickness and illness…at the end of the day it is up to us eventually and how well our immune system can fight against this virus, so let’s focus on that. Let’s pay attention,” he advised. “Let us take care of yourself; let’s take care of our loved ones. Let’s protect our elderly; let’s protect the vulnerable among us, those above 70, those who have preexisting conditions…”

Dominica is fortunate, Linton said, as there are no reported cases, “And it almost seems as though we are waiting for it to arrive for us to do some of the things that are necessary to be done.”

He believes that people are panicking because they are not receiving adequate information from relevant authorities.

“People will panic when they are not given the correct information; they are not given adequate information and people will panic when they don’t trust the leadership guidance that is being provided,” Linton declared.