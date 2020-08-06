Opposition Leader’s 2020-2021 Budget Response

DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
8 Comments
Before Skerrit came into government, and them prime ministership, by default, show me what he had ever done for people? Im waiting for your response. Domt act like is out of his own pocket Skerrit doing what he doing. Why you think he made himself the minister of finance? they cannot fix road, build airport, hospital fix playing field because IT IS THE GOVERNMENTS JOB AND RESPONSIBILITY. Your comment makes people think the opposition is supposed to do it too, and because EVENTUALLY 5, 10, 15, 20 years after the fact, Skerrit actually does something for the nation, you people acting like he is making manner fall from heaven. Whats worse is he isnt allowing all Dominicans to do for themselves. Foreigners and his little inside circle that benefiting. Year in year out laborites vex about one thing or the other. Never satisfied fully. But left to them half a bread better than plenty bread, while they watching their baker dancing on all the bread in the bakery. just change the baker
Utter Rubbish as usual. Opposition leader is goooooood at opening his mouth and that is it. Show me what he has ever done for any body except to stir trouble. Mr is the Trump of the Caribbean. All mouth and no play make Hack a dull boy,
It appears that the entire Dominican race including myself is narrow minded what,we believe is right is right to us, I quote what we believe?. You are all doctors,lawyers, and so on you make it up as you go. I say travel the world and see how others live.
Looks like the budget process by the Skerritt government is just an exercise that has to be done according to the Constitution but in effect means little. They spend about 30% more than was projected in the budget presented. This is not showing that the government knows what it’s up to with a solid plan but goes with the flow and just throws money after things that come up. On the subject of the consolidated fund, since the government doesn’t do what the Constitution requires and channel all receipts through that fund, the word broken down into “con” and “solidate” is appropriate. Anyone who hears the word “con” immediately thinks of a gangster. Solidate means to make solid. The fact that not all money from the CBI program goes into the “solid” fund leaves possibilities open for “con” activity. Minister of finance, It’s time to follow the law and make sure all money goes in the consolidated fund. It’s not hard to “unite” all the money of the country into that required…
This is a truly a Dynamic and Powerful response to the 2020 to 2021 National Budget by the Leader of Opposition, Honorable Lennox Linton.
I urge every Dominican to read the Opposition Leader’s response to the 2020 to 2021 National Budget Address in order to see why the Prime Minister’s 2020 to 2021 National Budget address lacks dynamism, merit and credibility.
It is time for Dominica to wake up and smell the coffee, the ship has sailors but the captain keeps steering the ship in circles…
What you consider as dynamic and powerful is a lot of sound and furry signifying nothing.
A big fat zero nothing.
This is a bad trailer compared to an iconic master piece by the Dr Dr. A Mona Liza compared to a pencil drawing of a third grader.
@Vieille Case I from, if you wrote this to show people that you are familiar with terms “dynamic, dynamism, merit, and credibility”, then how foolish!
You said: “I urge every Dominican to read the Opposition Leader’s response to the 2020 to 2021 National Budget Address”. Did you, yourself read the whole of that response printed above? If you say yes, I don’t believe you anyway.
You smelt the brand coffee of your counterparts and you like it; keep it that way. But no thanks, the majority of us, Dominicans prefer our own brand. It has been tasting very good, and it is tasting better and better for the past 20 years. We will continue to keep it
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Hon Lennox Linton MP will always get up when he fall. And whether he run, walk or have to crawl, he will set his goals and achieve them all.
Take the Opposition Leader’s 2020-2021 Budget Response all the way to the bank.
Which bank, the River Bank. Lennox is always falling on his own words and actions. But he is a good infant talking head.
Seems like he just began learning to walk, talk and to tay lay lay.