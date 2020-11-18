Opposition senator presents proposals to enhance arts and education in Dominica

Member of Parliament in the Dominica House of Assembly, Senator Ernie Lawrence Jno Finn is recommending the implementation of certain arts and education proposals at the national level to enhance Dominica’s education system.

In a press release issued by the United Workers Party (UWP), Jno Finn describes as “interesting and encouraging” the vision for the music industry in Dominica as expressed by Ambassador Asa Banton and other guests who appeared on the latest edition of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Anou Palay Sunday talk show.

“While I compliment the start of this conversation, it would be more productive and efficient to put in place a consortium of stake holders, and also furnish not only the relevant ministries, but particularly the stakeholders of the entertainment and creative arts industry with a work plan for the advancement of the music industry in Dominica,” the Senator stated.

Jno Finn says her suggestion was prompted by what she describes as the “detached” countenance of the Prime Minister whose responses during the conversation “were always in the third person.”

“…he has sat on this for twenty (20) years, two (2) decades, first as Minister of Education and currently as Prime Minister. What has he done for the music industry? Why does he speak to the issue so detached and as an observer?” she asked, adding, “Mr. Skeritt needs to take full responsibility for the neglect and lack of adequate modification of the education system, the arts, and culture segments of our society.”

The UWP senator is making three recommendations to start remedying the problem.

The recommendations call for the establishment of the soon-to-be Goodwill Secondary School as a national arts, music and vocational institute, the upgrading of the Castle Bruce and Portsmouth Secondary Schools to multi-disciplinary art, music and vocational secondary schools and a revisiting of the primary schools in Dominica with a view to extend those which are conducive, to house junior secondary high school students – forms 1 to 3 – as obtained in the past.

“These initiatives will take into consideration the country’s resource limit, both human and financial, and therefore put it to more efficient and productive use. With this strategy the needs of students will be met while at the same time expand our human capacities in the arts and skills components,” Jno Finn noted.

“Team Dominica offers these recommendations in the spirit of unity and national development,” Jno Finn states.

She concludes, “We are positive that our recommendations will be taken in the same spirit of unity and national development.”