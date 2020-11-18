Opposition senator presents proposals to enhance arts and education in Dominica

Member of Parliament in the Dominica House of Assembly, Senator Ernie Lawrence Jno Finn is recommending the implementation of certain arts and education proposals at the national level to enhance Dominica’s education system.
In a press release issued by the United Workers Party (UWP), Jno Finn describes as “interesting and encouraging” the vision for the music industry in Dominica as expressed by Ambassador Asa Banton and other guests who appeared on the latest edition of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Anou Palay Sunday talk show.
“While I compliment the start of this conversation, it would be more productive and efficient to put in place a consortium of stake holders, and also furnish not only the relevant ministries, but particularly the stakeholders of the entertainment and creative arts industry with a work plan for the advancement of the music industry in Dominica,” the Senator stated.
Jno Finn says her suggestion was prompted by what she describes as the “detached” countenance of the Prime Minister whose responses during the conversation “were always in the third person.”
“…he has sat on this for twenty (20) years, two (2) decades, first as Minister of Education and currently as Prime Minister. What has he done for the music industry? Why does he speak to the issue so detached and as an observer?” she asked, adding, “Mr. Skeritt needs to take full responsibility for the neglect and lack of adequate modification of the education system, the arts, and culture segments of our society.”
The UWP senator is making three recommendations to start remedying the problem.
The recommendations call for the establishment of the soon-to-be Goodwill Secondary School as a national arts, music and vocational institute, the upgrading of the Castle Bruce and Portsmouth Secondary Schools to multi-disciplinary art, music and vocational secondary schools and a revisiting of the primary schools in Dominica with a view to extend those which are conducive, to house junior secondary high school students – forms 1 to 3 – as obtained in the past.
“These initiatives will take into consideration the country’s resource limit, both human and financial, and therefore put it to more efficient and productive use. With this strategy the needs of students will be met while at the same time expand our human capacities in the arts and skills components,” Jno Finn noted.
“Team Dominica offers these recommendations in the spirit of unity and national development,” Jno Finn states.
She concludes, “We are positive that our recommendations will be taken in the same spirit of unity and national development.”
11 Comments
To the Senator:
Do you not think that it is counterproductive after we have universal secondary education to revisit the JSP programme or reintroduce it back in schools? I am saying this concerning the quote below.
“…revisiting of the primary schools in Dominica with a view to extend those which are conducive, to house junior secondary high school students – forms 1 to 3 – as obtained in the past.”
The Senator’s statement that the Goodwill Secondary School will be “a national arts, music and vocational institute” has me a bit lost to say the least.
I do remember Petter Saint Jean, the previous Minister for Education, stating in 2016 that work would commence on the designs for a new “Goodwill Secondary School” and in 2018 he added that the drawings for the new school, which will be constructed from funds provided by the People’s Republic of China, are now being finalized.
Please correct me if I am wrong, but I cannot recollect hearing anything about the “new school” being a National Arts, Music and Vocational Institute. Presumably the architect’s plans for the “Institute” took the building’s new role into consideration.
Roger, the senator is not a member of government though she is member of the House of Assembly so her proposal is a recommendation and not a decision by our government. There is a difference you know but I do approve of her idea and hope the government wil not reject it and at least consider it, even though it comes from the opposition.
What got me confused Pipo was the phrase “soon to be” in reference to the Goodwill Secondary School as a national arts, music and vocational institute. This could imply that this is the intention of the present government rather than an idea from the opposition.
Either way it would be most welcome.
However. it must be borne in mind that a building that houses such an Institute would have to be designed from the ground up to fulfill its usage. A collection of classrooms would not serve the purpose.
@Pipo, you are not right in saying that she is not a member of government. she is a member of government, as a Member of Parliament, which is how this Westminster system functions. @admin you should have corrected this and not allow the spread of false information.
ADMIN: We understand your point that the opposition is part of the government in the sense that they are members of the house as part of our Westminster style system of government.
In a similar way, we understand his point that they are not part of government in the sense that they are not the ruling government – a matter of semantics.
He clarified in his statement that the opposition senator is in the house of assembly and while she can make suggestions she cannot make decisions on behalf of the government.
You can read a brief description of the Westminster system here: https://www.historyspage.com/westminster-system
A progressive country always takes every opportunity to develop its human resources. The incumbent regime talks much but delivers too little. It takes much more than it gives.
The human resource of Dominica is left mostly untapped. It’s as though it has been neglected for the last twenty (20) years.
Dominica is very wealthy culturally. Enhancing our culture is tantamount to developing the country. Let’s not just talk about it but put our shoulders to the plough.
i believe that the ideas are good but the administrators who are heading the lead are not interested in the development of the people, i say this because, take a look at grammar school which is furnished with a well equipped mechanical department yet how many mechanics has grammar school produced? we have only one solution and this is get this people out of office cause no amount of good ideas are reaching the people!
It’s refreshing to see teachers that fully understands the present government does not possess ingenuity to lead those who may or may not know where they stand in comparison to other surrounding Islands extending to modern international shores. Thank you for expressing this truth in recognizing that it’s beyond embarrassing to continue to highlight a low-tier, talk-on-the-block Dimanche sitcom further illuminating what the majority knows in that the government is much more QUICK at siphoning riches and slow to speak up when Dominicans are karate-kicked on their own soil. Why are journalists so afraid to generate articles and meaty sound conversations challenging this German-led European Parliament, UN-China controlled government. What are you afraid of after being teargassed by smooth-talking money lords who came upon you like a thief in the night to injure your dignity and expropriate your lands. What is FEAR? False Evidence Appearing Real. #Stop side-swiping heavy-weighted articles.
Good suggestion. This Government does not care so every institution is falling apart. Its disturbing
These are interesting recommendations by Senator Eurnie Lawrence Jno. Finn, we hope that the relevant authorities namely the Prime Minister and Minister of Education, take all of it or some aspects of this and move the educational system with the arts and music forward. Let us not make his a political thing bu,t in the interest of our children.
We will be looking
Thank you madam. It must begin from early. Asa and them man only touch the surface where entertainment is concerned. I didnt expect more than what they said. Entertainment is more than music also. We need to understand that. However, the music sceen here is absolutely lacking. a lot of those new so called “bouyon” artist. sound like they still learning to read. Talking a set of garbage, half the time not making sense, mispronouncing words, not rhyming. their lyrics are simple like mother goose. every year i count the number of wasted riddims that are used on garbage tracks. What urks me is most of them crying to be put on the big stage, but their material isnt up to par. The performers need stylists to help them dress, they need voice coaches so they can sing properly and not sound horrible. I think our best artist here is Colton. He dust out Asa in bouyon a few yrs ago, he is versatile and does different genres, he writes, he can perform live, he co-produces and co-directs his vids.