Orion academy takes Teen Pageant crown

Lytleen Julien of Orion Academy is the new Miss Teen Dominica 2020.
The 1st runner up position went to Sahara Bowers of Dominica Grammar School while 2nd Runner up was taken by Kitanna Joseph of Convent High school. Abigail Fontaine of Isaiah Thomas Secondary rounded off the top four positions by nabbing 3rd runner up.
The awards were distributed as follows:
Miss Amity – Lytleen Julien, Orion Academy
Miss Photogenic – Kitanna Joseph, Convent High School
Best Speech – Sahara Bowers, Dominica Grammar School
Best Talent – Kitanna Joseph, Convent High School
Best Spectacular Creation – Kitanna Joseph, Convent High School
Best in Spectacular Creation – Lytleen Julien, Orion Academy
Best Evening Wear – Sahara Bowers, Dominica Grammar School
Best In Evening Wear – Lytleen Julien, Orion Academy
Best Response to Question – Sahara Bowers, Dominica Grammar School
