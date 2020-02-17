Orion academy takes Teen Pageant crown

Lytleen Julien of Orion Academy is the new Miss Teen Dominica 2020.

The 1st runner up position went to Sahara Bowers of Dominica Grammar School while 2nd Runner up was taken by Kitanna Joseph of Convent High school. Abigail Fontaine of Isaiah Thomas Secondary rounded off the top four positions by nabbing 3rd runner up.

The awards were distributed as follows:

Miss Amity – Lytleen Julien, Orion Academy

Miss Photogenic – Kitanna Joseph, Convent High School

Best Speech – Sahara Bowers, Dominica Grammar School

Best Talent – Kitanna Joseph, Convent High School

Best Spectacular Creation – Kitanna Joseph, Convent High School

Best in Spectacular Creation – Lytleen Julien, Orion Academy

Best Evening Wear – Sahara Bowers, Dominica Grammar School

Best In Evening Wear – Lytleen Julien, Orion Academy

Best Response to Question – Sahara Bowers, Dominica Grammar School