Over 1300 quarantined since onset of COVID-19, 859 since reopening of borders

Since the reopening of the country’s borders, a total of 859 people, including both returning residents and visitors, have been accommodated at the government quarantine facility. This number constitutes about 62% of the total number of individuals who have been in government quarantine the virus was first discovered in the country.

“To-date the government quarantine facility has accommodated a total of 1374 persons which include 42 illegal entries, that’s a total of 671 males and 696 females with a few infants and children,” Senior Community Health Nurse and Supervisor at the Government Operated Quarantine Facility, Magdalene Poponne-Alexander said during a recent press briefing. “Since the reopening of the borders there have been a total of 859 persons, inclusive of both returning residents and visitors to our facility.”

According to Poponne-Alexander, at present, 69 people are being quarantined at the facility, 31 males and 38 females.

“Out of this figure, 810 via Douglas-Charles Airport, 31 via Longhouse, our seaport at Portsmouth, and 18 illegal entries,” she stated.

A total of 1087 PCR swabs were done, according t the quarantine supervisor.

“Thus far, 1300 persons were discharged to their various homes,” she revealed. “At different timeframes during our reopening, 5 individuals have been tested positive from the government quarantine facility, all of [whom] were transferred to a St James Covid-19 Centre for care and management.”

She said this highlights the importance of the quarantine process which includes avoiding contact with persons who are in quarantine.

She said further that despite the challenges faced, the workers at the facility work willingly and tirelessly to ensure that the process is effective.

“Currently the greatest challenge faced by the staff at the facility is the non-acceptance of the quarantine protocol by individuals,” she indicated. “There is some necessary information for those who may be visiting us at quarantine… “Remain in your rooms except for temperature checks, disposal of your garbage, swabbing, bill payment, cleaning and sanitization of your room when necessary.”