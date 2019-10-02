Papal Nuncio urges preservation of peace and harmony in Dominica

The Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC), H.E. Archbishop Fortunatuss Nwachukwu, is strongly urging the people of Dominica to not take the beauty of their island and the beauty of peace that they are enjoying, or any blessing of God, for granted.

Speaking in an interview on Dominica Catholic Radio, during his current visit to Dominica, the Pope’s representative to the AEC said “It doesn’t take much to destroy equilibrium of the society”. He is calling on all Dominicans to “work hard to preserve the beauty of the island to preserve the gift of peace and harmony of the Dominican society”.

He says, If Dominica loses this equilibrium, it will affect everyone.

H.E. Archbishop Fortunatuss Nwachukwu refers to the Biafran civil war in his country of origin, Nigeria, when he was 7 years old, saying he would not like any one or any child to go through such a heinous experience

He says,” Please those who have a role in leading the country – and everyone has a role, with a vote with a voice – please let everybody do everything possible to preserve the peace and harmony of the society and beauty of welcoming island”.

The Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles Episcopal Conference, H.E. Archbishop Fortunatuss Nwachukwu, accompanied by his Attache/Deputy Head of Mission, Fr. Luciano Labanca, arrived in Dominica on Saturday September 28th.

On Monday, the apostolic Nuncio presented his letters of credence to His Excellency, President Charles A. Savarin, and copies to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Papal Nuncio was the presider and homilist at Mass at the Cathedral Chapel of Our Lady of Fair Haven on Sunday 29th September.

During his visit, the Papal Nuncio will also visit some parishes and meet with the Clergy and Religious of the Diocese of Roseau.

He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and the Minister for Foreign Affairs as well as attend a dinner hosted by His Excellency the President.

The Apostolic Nuncio’s visit ends on October the 4th.