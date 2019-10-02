Papal Nuncio urges preservation of peace and harmony in Dominica

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at 10:44 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Papal Nuncio H.E. Archbishop Fortunatuss Nwachukwu (right) with President Charles and his wife

The Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC), H.E. Archbishop Fortunatuss Nwachukwu, is  strongly  urging the  people of Dominica to not take the beauty of their island and  the beauty of peace that they are enjoying, or any blessing of God, for granted.

Speaking in an interview on Dominica Catholic Radio, during his current visit to Dominica, the Pope’s representative to the AEC said “It doesn’t take much to destroy equilibrium  of the society”. He is calling on all Dominicans to “work hard to preserve the beauty of the island to preserve the gift of peace and harmony of the Dominican society”.

He says, If Dominica loses this equilibrium, it will affect everyone.

H.E. Archbishop Fortunatuss Nwachukwu refers to the Biafran civil war in his country of origin, Nigeria, when he was 7 years old, saying he would  not like any one or any child to go through such a heinous experience

He says,” Please those who have a role in leading the country – and everyone has a role, with a vote with a voice – please let everybody do everything possible to preserve the peace and harmony of the society and beauty of welcoming island”.

With Bishop Gabriel Malzaire and Monsignor William Jno. Lewis

The Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles Episcopal Conference, H.E. Archbishop Fortunatuss Nwachukwu, accompanied by his Attache/Deputy Head of Mission, Fr. Luciano Labanca, arrived   in Dominica on Saturday September 28th.

On Monday, the apostolic Nuncio presented his letters of credence to His Excellency, President Charles A. Savarin, and copies to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Papal Nuncio was the presider and homilist at Mass at the Cathedral Chapel of Our Lady of Fair Haven on Sunday 29th September.

During his visit, the Papal Nuncio will also visit some parishes  and meet with the Clergy and Religious of the Diocese of Roseau.

He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and the Minister for Foreign Affairs as well as attend a dinner hosted by His Excellency the President.

The Apostolic Nuncio’s visit ends on October the 4th.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.