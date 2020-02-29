Participants compete for barrel of ale in wife-carrying race in UK

Dominica News Online - Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 7:11 PM
Dozens of couples took part in the 13th annual wife-carrying race earlier today with a barrel of ale awaiting the winners at the finish line.

The bizarre contest kicked off at 10.30am along the 380-metre course in Dorking, Surrey.

The rules state that those being carried can in fact be male or female but must weigh at least 50 kilograms with strict penalties for dropping your partner.

The couple who wins the race will get a barrel of ale worth 150 sterling.

