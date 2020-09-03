Peter Alleyne is Dominica’s new Director of Legal Aid

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 10:45 PM
Attorney-at-law, Peter Alleyne

Attorney-at-law, Peter Alleyne, has been appointed to serve as Dominica’s new Director of Legal Aid.

The announcement was made recently by Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore.

“I am pleased to welcome attorney-at-law Peter Alleyne to the staff complement of the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs,” he said. “Mr. Alleyne will be the new Director of the Legal Aid Clinic from the 1st of September 2020.”

Describing Alleyne as highly respected and as a person held in high esteem by all who know him, Blackmoore said he is confident that Alleyne will bring prestige and a wealth of knowledge befitting to such an office.

He also mentioned that under Alleyne’s stewardship, a review of the services and fees structure of the Legal Aid Clinic will be undertaken.

The Minister said that fair access for justice for all Dominicans has always been one of this administration’s preoccupations over the years.

“That’s precisely why the Legal Aid Clinic was established to offer legal services to Dominicans who are unable to afford private attorneys,” he said.

Blackmoore added that the Dominica Legal Aid Clinic continues to offer support and assistance to many disadvantaged Dominicans.

Services offered include divorce matters, land transfers, land dispute matters, custody and family court matters, legal processes such as declarations among other services.

11 Comments

  1. pureblackmagic
    September 6, 2020

    While this may not look like best thing, we can use it to do some real good. There has been a lot of unsolved cases from way back when, that he could reopen and give justice to all, in times of men like Desmond trotter, imprisoned for a crime we all know to well that he didn’t commit. Tr.evi Bruney who died while in prison. So let’s this turn this into a positive, Equal rights and justice for all.

  2. Royette George
    September 4, 2020

    CONGRATULATIONS Attorney Alleyne! It bbn is awesome that you have been identified!!!
    You have already been considerate when serving clients who are unfortunate!

  3. Rasfire
    September 3, 2020

    Now you can afford to buy rastas,alas we are dooooomed

  4. Hmmm
    September 3, 2020

    So I hope with this new post he will finally give the lady justice for her son. The murder that was shown live on the television and was swept under the carpet. Justice for Wayne

  5. Lin clown
    September 3, 2020

    IBO,Melissa does not have to bring NAVY SEALS and SNIPERS to the table.THEY ARE ALREADY HERE.Negative UWP COONU.

    • Joseph John
      September 6, 2020

      uwp COONU ? WOW ! Yea I agree 100%

  6. Ibo France
    September 3, 2020

    @Eagle-Eyed

    I know you are just being facetious. In these dreadful times, comedy is good for the soul. What will Melissa bring to the table as Prime Minister? More SNIPERS and NAVY SEALS.

  7. Eagle-Eyed
    September 3, 2020

    Skerrit continue to dumbfound his adversaries. By appointing Peter Alleyne (one of his biggest critics), he shows that he is an honorable man and holds no grudges. He focuses on the job in hand and get things done for Dominicans. That’s why Dominicans keep electing him to govern this country over and over again. I do hope Melissa takes over when the job start to feel to boring for her husband. She would have learned a lot from him over the years.

    • MR DOMINICA
      September 3, 2020

      I quess you are one of those who look for the hand out made to look as a hand up

    • de Observer
      September 3, 2020

      hehehe. Biden made Kamala his running mate. You think it is about honour, or the desire to win.

      I think he is loco and he is all over the place.

    • Rasfire
      September 3, 2020

      Your a sheep,go and eat some grass

