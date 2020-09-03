Peter Alleyne is Dominica’s new Director of Legal Aid

Attorney-at-law, Peter Alleyne, has been appointed to serve as Dominica’s new Director of Legal Aid.

The announcement was made recently by Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore.

“I am pleased to welcome attorney-at-law Peter Alleyne to the staff complement of the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs,” he said. “Mr. Alleyne will be the new Director of the Legal Aid Clinic from the 1st of September 2020.”

Describing Alleyne as highly respected and as a person held in high esteem by all who know him, Blackmoore said he is confident that Alleyne will bring prestige and a wealth of knowledge befitting to such an office.

He also mentioned that under Alleyne’s stewardship, a review of the services and fees structure of the Legal Aid Clinic will be undertaken.

The Minister said that fair access for justice for all Dominicans has always been one of this administration’s preoccupations over the years.

“That’s precisely why the Legal Aid Clinic was established to offer legal services to Dominicans who are unable to afford private attorneys,” he said.

Blackmoore added that the Dominica Legal Aid Clinic continues to offer support and assistance to many disadvantaged Dominicans.

Services offered include divorce matters, land transfers, land dispute matters, custody and family court matters, legal processes such as declarations among other services.