PIX and NOTES 3: 50 years of planning an international airport

This month, July 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of various governments of Dominica proposing plans for an international airport for the island to accommodate long-distance jet aircraft so as to replace the limitations of Melville Hall which was opened on 23 November 1961. A brief summary of proposals over the last 50 years follows:

1970: In July 1970, Premier Edward Oliver Le Blanc of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) made an agreement with the government of Canada to carry out a study for an international airport at Brantridge, near Pont Cassee in the centre of the island. It proposed that planes would approach from the west over Mahaut and take off to the east over the Castle Bruce valley. Two years of meteorological monitoring at a base at Brantridge from 1971 proved that the level of cloud cover and rainfall would result in the closure of such an airport for several days of the year and even under normal conditions would be difficult for smaller aircraft. Project dropped.

1974: Patrick John took over as Premier and compulsorily acquired some 400 acres in the Woodford Hill area from Geest Industries and other landowners. Barbadian, Sydney Burnette Alleyne, was delegated as agent to seek international investment for an airport on the site. No progress was made and Alleyne was arrested off Martinique with guns destined, he claimed, to overthrow PM Tom Adams in Barbados. The scheme was disbanded.

1977: The government of Venezuela sent a team at the request of Premier John, to survey a site for an airport at Grand Savanna on the west coast. Approach was to be over Macoucherie with take-off over Batalie. Obstructions on approach and cross winds through the mountains caused the project to be rejected.

1979:On February 9, 1979, an agreement was signed with Texan, Don Pierson, Director of Dominica Caribbean Freeport Authority (DCFPA), whereby government would hand over 40 square miles of northern Dominica in return for various investments including a jet airport, backed by sweeping powers. All immigration was to be “subject to the veto power of the DCFPA” … “All imports and exports into and out of – or in transit to or from – the Free Port Area, shall be exempt of all taxes, duties and/or charges.” The agreement was withdrawn a few weeks later in response to political protests and, according to PM John,“appeals from landowners in the area”.

1985: The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) came to power in 1980 and made a deal with US investor Byron Ellison to develop land at Pointe Ronde on the west coast for tourism and industry, as the Guinness Project. At their request, retired government surveyor, Karol Winski, drafted preliminary drawings for a jet airport running from Picard along the valley behind Glanvillia and exiting at Borne and over Dos Dan. The Guinness Project collapsed and the airport proposal was dropped.

1988: PM Margaret Thatcher of the UK and PM Eugenia Charles of Dominica agreed a British grant of five million pounds for British engineers, Alexander Gibb, to carry out a study of every possible site on the island to come up with the most ideal location. Both Canefield and Melville Hall were dismissed as unsuitable for extension. After examining and doing preliminary drawings of all other potential sites, the optimum location chosen was at Woodford Hill with landing over Hodges, a runway through part of Woodford Hill village and Eden Estate and take off over Bottom Wesley. This provided the most favourable alignment over the sea at both ends and into the prevailing wind. Other sites examined and drawn in the Gibb Report are:

La Plaine: Approach over Boetica, landing at Laronde, take off over Tabery. Site rejected.

Brantridge: Site reassessed from 1971-1972. Rejected

Grand Savanna: A reassessment of the 1977 study. Site rejected.

Pointe Ronde: Site of 1985 revisited. Rejected.

Cabrits: Two alignments were considered here. One of these required extensive land-fill into the sea at Douglas Bay and Prince Rupert’s Bay. Sites rejected.

1989:Because of the extent of Woodford Hill village which would need to be acquired and demolished, and the productive banana lands that would be lost at the prime site chosen by Alexander Gibb, PM Charles requested that the engineers redesign an alternative alignment in the general location. Alexander Gibb came up with the Crompton Point site although it was subject to crosswinds. This was the site that the DFP promoted.

1998: The United Workers Party (UWP) came to power in 1995 and immediately committed itself to international airport construction. The UWP progressed further on their project than any government before or since. A new location behind Wesley running roughly from the Woodford Hill agricultural station to St. Andrew’s High School was surveyed and prepared by consultants Planning and Stanley. Land, including all of Londonderry estate, was purchased. Construction of a replacement school, now the NEC, was commenced. Details of the project were presented to the public at a major gathering at Londonderry in June 1998. However, the UWP lost power in January 2000 and the project was abandoned.

2000: The general election campaign of 2000 featured promises of international airports from all parties. The DFP (Manifesto page:16) and the UWP (Manifesto page:6) promoted their respective sites, while the DLP promised a site at the Cabrits, similar to one of the Alexander Gibb proposals (Manifesto page:10).

2000 – 2020:The DLP was elected to power in 2000. But from 2002 the government was occupied with the necessity of upgrading Melville Hall to maintain accreditation. Then it was consumed with post-Tropical Storm Erika repairs(2015) and further work following Hurricane Maria (2017). Repeated references to an international airport running through Woodford Hill, Eden and Wesley were made from 2013 onwards. There have been changing references and statements on various realignments, acquisition of land, US or Chinese advisors, engineers, and sources of finance during that time. No layout plans or computerized artist impressions have so far been issued to the public.

And that is where the proposals for an international airport stand now, five decades after Premier Leblanc made the first moves towards achieving that goal in 1970.