PIX & NOTES 2: Seaplane Service

Since 1940, the influential West Indies Commission, chaired by Lord Moyne, thereby known as The Moyne Commission, had advised that the British West Indian islands should be connected by air. In 1944 an ‘expert in aeronautics’ arrived in Dominica to decide on the best place for an airport.

The year before, in 1943, the first aircraft to land on Dominica had touched down at Benjamin Park, Portsmouth, with the Governor of the Windward Islands aboard. On landing, the plane got stuck in the mud in ‘the mang’ and tipped over. Luckily no one was injured.

This trial landing confirmed that a proper airport should be constructed somewhere. The British writer, Alec Waugh, recounted the airport saga in his book ‘The Sugar islands’ in a chapter entitled ‘Typical Dominica’:

‘An expert in aeronautics was sent to locate an airfield [1944]. He selected a strip on the northwest coast. The immediate disadvantages of this site were obvious. Not only was it occupied by a valuable coconut plantation, but it had no direct communication with the capital. Passengers would have to motor to Portsmouth, then go by launch to Roseau, a journey that would take at least four hours.

The expert maintained, however, that no other site was suitable, so the coconut palms were felled, a vast quantity of stones were collected by hand labour, and simultaneously, so that there should be direct access from the airport to the capital, work was resumed on the Imperial Road… For a year the work continued. Then, when the air strip had been cleared and a valuable plantation ruined, a second aeronautics expert [arriving in 1950] decreed that the site chosen was unsuitable…’

The concern was that the approach from the mountains down the valley would inhibit future expansion. (This was indeed so). And its position adjacent to a river subject to flooding was dangerous. (This was indeed proved to be so on numerous occasions). As an official report put it, ‘at the end of 1950 reconsideration was being given to the possibility of building an airstrip at Melville Hall.’ The new team recommended that the airport should be sited at Woodford Hill.

But too much had transpired in the interim: Melville Hall had already been bought by government; it had sold the rest of the estate not required for the airport to the Colonial Development Corporation (CDC) for agricultural development; Woodford Hill had just been bought by Antilles Products Ltd., directed by P. Foley and G. Band, from Froebel Laville, to become the crucible of the new banana industry, which would later be bought over by Geest Industries. It was too late to change things now.

By then, the money for extending the road from Roseau had run out and another grant had to be found. That took ten more years. The travelling public waited until 1957 for the completion of the road across the island so that the construction of the temporary airstrip could proceed to receive its first plane in 1958.

While Dominica waited for the airport question to be resolved, some other means of air transport had to be found. The solution was that the island should be served by sea planes. The governments of British Guiana (today’s Guyana) and the Government of St. Vincent, had gone ahead and bought their own aircraft, amphibious Grumman “Goose” seaplanes. Dominica made arrangements with these two colonies to service the island while it waited for a land-based airport.

A weekly chartered flight to and from Barbados by British Guiana Airways was inaugurated on 23 May 1950. The plane used the sheltered harbour at Portsmouth. This was followed by a similar amphibious Grumman Goose seaplane operated by the St. Vincent Government Air Service, which called twice weekly also at Portsmouth.

The Dominica government bought a motor launch to service the seaplanes and transport passengers. This was rather ominously nicknamed, the “Crash Launch”, as it would also act as a rescue vessel in case the seaplanes crashed on landing or take off.

But because the majority of the traveling public were from Roseau and they did not want to make the long launch journey to the better harbour at Portsmouth, the “Goose” landing place was shifted to Soufriere Bay and all the coconut trees along the Scott’s Head isthmus were cut down to facilitate take off.

Eventually, Melville Hall airport was completed and was officially opened on 22 November 1961. And thus, the seaplane service was ended. It had taken seventeen years from 1944 for Dominica to get its first airport, albeit in the wrong place!