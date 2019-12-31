PM cautions principals against withholding students’ report cards

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at 1:28 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Skerrit makes his point against withholding report cards for non-payment

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has condemned the actions of principals of secondary schools on the island who withhold students’ report cards as a result of failure to pay school fees.

Skerrit, speaking at a handing over ceremony, on Sunday, said these actions are contrary to the laws of Dominica.

“…We have to review our education system,” he said. “And let me warn the school principals in Dominica, the last time I checked, secondary education in Dominica is free, and schools have come about and they’re charging students fees. And now, they say to the students and their parents ‘If you don’t pay these fees, then you won’t get your report cards’. Well, let me say to them that this action is contrary to the laws of Dominica, and let me say to them that it is going to stop because education in Dominica is free to our children.”

The Prime Minister stated that such practices are “punitive” and will directly affect the less fortunate, who are unable to pay the imposed fees.

He advised that schools’ decisions in regards to payment must be governed by the Education Act.

“When we do these things, we’re denying children access to their property, their grades. Obviously, it is always the less fortunate who will be left behind. It has to stop, and it is going to stop,” Skerrit explained. “I have no problem with children and their parents making a contribution to the school, but when it becomes punitive, it is something else, and therefore, they must follow the Education Act, which speaks to fees and who has the authority to approve fees to be charged to students.”

He also revealed plans to publicly hold government officials directly accountable for their actions.

“I am going to start speaking openly to the people of Dominica on things I do not like that’s happening in the government system, because… one man cannot be taking everybody’s blows,” Skerrit stated.“We’re gonna place the things where they are, and who are responsible bust take action, or else I will come to the public and say it.”

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. Citizen Kane
    December 31, 2019

    All this whilst Parl reps and public officials cower in fear.. failing to report and fight against the pervasive corruption and devolutiin of every institution which serves for good governance of our country.

  2. Man bites dogs
    December 31, 2019

    I have no doubt that sort of gutter practices are principals of so-called Workers followers which are all out to discredit the good reputation of Mr Skerrit government, there are many like them Hospital, everywhere on island it is about time to steam clean them for good

  3. magway ca
    December 31, 2019

    so overseas voters not against the law as well ( both labour and workers )

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.