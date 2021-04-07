PM Skerrit admonishes public officers to follow the law amidst allegations of work permit fraud

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has issued a stern warning to public officers that they should adhere to the prescribed laws put in place by the Government of Dominica as it relates to the issuance of work permits to non-nationals.
His comments came on the heels of a police investigation which produced charges of fraud-related offences against two public officers late last week.
Speaking during a recent cabinet press briefing, Skerrit said, “It has been a concern for us for some time and as you’ve seen the government has taken several measures to try to eliminate these practices that have been taking place and the facilitation of Haitians outside of the prescribed process.”
The prime minister noted that several new measures have been put in place, but that on numerous occasions, various amendments had to be made.
“So it’s just a matter for everyone who is involved in the process to understand that there are laws and there’s process governance and there are prescribed fees for these things,” he said. “So when the government is taking action people must allow the government to take action to protect its national security and the security of its neighbours.”
As it pertains to the Haitian national, Skerrit is of the view that actions they are allowing themselves to be subjected to are “wrong” and says that his government has been very welcoming to them while also ensuring they are not exploited.
He said that the Government has provided the non-nationals unfettered work permits, all in an attempt to shield them from being taken advantage of.
“So we’ve tried to protect the Haitians and their presence here. We welcome them here because they are our brothers and sisters; they’re CARICOM citizens and I think Dominica is one of the few countries within CARICOM which really facilitates Haitians in that regard,” he stated.
The prime minister pointed to benefits such as free education, schooling and health care that Haitians who reside here have received like every other Dominican.
“We have been able to send some of the Haitians to universities in many parts of the world; we facilitate them because we believe these are the right things to do,” Skerrit added. “But as it relates to the regulation and the work permit, people have to respect the process and it is something that we have to continue reviewing but it can be a challenge sometimes.”
The Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs, in a press statement, has said that preliminary investigations by the police into the alleged work permit fraud does not, in any way, include legitimate documents processed by the ministry.
The ministry expressed confidence in the new system which it says has been put in place to ensure the sanctity of the process of work permit issuance in Dominica.
“The minister of National Security in 2020 took the decision to suspend the old process to put in place a new system with new guidelines to ensure improvement in the delivery of service. The systems and processes at the ministry and specifically the division of labour and immigration, remain full proof and exceptionally reliable,” the release stated.
While calling on non-nationals to respect the laws, the Ministry also urged employers to adhere to the provisions of the Immigration and Passport Act which requires every person not being a citizen of Dominica wishing to be engaged in productive activity on the island, to obtain a work permit from the minister of labour.
According to the Immigration and Passport Amendment Act # 19 of 2003 section 8 (1), “Any person found guilty of an offence under this act for which a specific penalty is provided in any section, is liable on summary conviction, to a fine of ten thousand dollars (EC$10,000) or imprisonment for one year or both such fine and imprisonment.”
This is a Bold Message and Statement from we the “Suffering People” of Dominica. Please be aware and guided by this message. Here goes!
“When Leaders like “S” don’t respect our laws and adhere to it, how on earth can this man be still a sitting failed incompetent Prime Minister in our Suffering Dominica.?”
When the laws of our government and country is often abused how the HELL will this Fake Labour government is able to function properly under this failed fake incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit Labour government and his so called Blind Acolytes “Cabinet Ministers” is able to manage the good governance and management of our government on behalf of our suffering jobless people who are in poverty,?
It’s obvious that Skerrit must get “The Hell Out of our Government ASAP!”. We have had enough of your incompetence, Immaturity, lack and have our people in poverty and you travel everywhere abusing our hard earned tax money.Skerrit Get the Hell Out of Government. You…
I am so pleased and Happy to read the many comments coming from our Dominica people in the interest of our suffering people and our struggling failed corrupted economy that had affected and blocked the Development of our Economy and our people and the obvious deterioration of the Development of our Dominica’. Please be advised that Skerrit is not Developmentally focus nor is he sufficiently matured nor focussed on the matters of State Business towards the development of our country and towards the Development and upliftment and benefits of our suffering people and our youth in need of education in preparation of further studies and Commited to the development of their struggling country and families in need of a decent life towards education and employment towards themselves and our hard working people in need of employment to feed, educated and nurse their children to a level of decency and respect towards maturity and their personal much needed development. Skerrit has failed us.Go!
Listen to this clown. “NO LAW NO CONSTITUTION CAN STOP ME” – Roosevelt SKerrit. People this man is dillusional, and a sociopath. A sociopath will forget his previous transgressions and then act like he is righteous. He will lie to himself and convince himself the lie IS the truth, knowing full well he is lying. This man will continue to fool Dominicans for another 20 years. It would serve us right, if is stupid we stupid. Whats worse, it have laborites who KNOW!! is nonsense DLP and the SKerrit cronies doing, but they rather NOT vote a suitable alternative just because they dont like the alternative based on hearsay and attitude. Oh Lennox doesnt smile i dont like him.. i like skerrit dimples more so ill vote him. idiotic.
Anything goes. It’s who you know. People have got electricity with no title.
” Roosevelt Skerrit has issued a stern warning to public officers that they should adhere to the prescribed laws put in place by the Government of Dominica as it relates to the issuance of work permits to non-nationals.”(Roosevelt Skerrit).
A man who refuses to adhere to the laws of any country; even Dominica does not have any right to suggest that any public official adheres to the laws of Dominica. In a house (home) examples are set by the parent of children; as such they follow the example set by their parents.
There is a guy named Lois Robinson, we were both raise by my our grandmother’s who are sisters, they emphasize education; Lois and I got as much as we could by following our grandparent’s examples; which we passed on to our children, his six children are all professionals, lawyers, engineers, and doctors; my three are also highly educated.
If Louis and I were thieves; our children would become thieves also!
Hahahahahahahahahahaha!
We need this so called Prime Odd Minister out of our government ASAP, that we prepare and accommodate our many distinguished Civil Servants and other dedicated determined committed people who has the interest of Dominica’s development to step forward and begin the journey to take back our government and our Dominica away from this Failed political Clown 🤡 and fake incompetent Questionable Labour Government.
We have had enough of seeing incompetency and Failure of meaningful development in our Dominica and our government. We need that replacement of someone who is mature, visionary, decent trusted committed dedicated and determined to elevate our people to higher standards of living and decency in the workplace. Too much RORO and Incompetence on-going in this failed incompetent,Questionable inmature Prime Minister and its failed questionable Labour Government.
We desperately need loyal, Visionary, Commited, Mature intellectual to manage our government. Welcome Hon.Lennox Linton.
Hon. PM cannot be the No Law No Constitution guy making that statement. Oh you this when you say it as head of the Government …public officers did not hear you. So you think is Teacher Bonnie alone who was led by Teacher Ernie in the Pampalam expression.
What a Joke. Bonnie telling students to shake their pampalam to pay for their school and you claiming you paying for Haitians to go to school all over the world? Biggest joke.
“We have been able to send some of the Haitians to universities in many parts of the world; we facilitate them because we believe these are the right things to do,” Skerrit added.
The government is not even paying fees for Dominicans who they “sponsor” to study overseas. Man oh man, look nonsense.
Why you doing that Roosevelt when our own students are suffering because your government not making promised payments on time. Is it punishment for them and their parents because they did not vote for you and reward for the Haitians because they did. Boy, is not democracy you watering, is it.
Every time I hear the Dishonorable Prime Minister speaks out against CORRUPTION in the public service I cringe. I’m also reminded of a song and a colloquial saying.
SONG: Hypocrites all of you Hypocrites, you going to pay the price some day (Jimmy Cliff)
SAYING: The pot calling the kettle black.
Mr. Skerrit is morally challenged, so much so, that Dominica has been plunged into a deep moral crisis. Many influential persons in the public service are presently caught up in illicit activities. The Public Service is now littered with bandits and swindlers most of whom were handpicked by members of the Cabinet of rogues.
There should be a massive white flag over the whole of Dominica with the equally massive letters- S O S.
It’s good to see that our DOMINICAN People are now publicly talking and in great concern of their Dominica’and government. A 20yrs old Fake, delinquent Labour government and incompetent Questionable inmature failed Labour Leadership and its failed incompetent Questionable immature Skerrit who has failed us as this so called Prime Odd Minister. His Labour Party Government has failed us also and obviously has been blind in the past twenty years 20 years locked 🔐 yourselves under this Pappyshow Failed incompetent Skerrit As Prime Minister. This is real Odd behaviour. We will again say that Skerrit is NOT leadership material nor is he of Prime Minister material. He’s just out there for fame and cheers and loyalty. Therefore has no significant thoughts and Plans for the upliftment of our poverty families, farmers and people. Where we are now under this failed incompetent Skerrit is left to be seen.
Labour under Skerrit has failed us big time. We welcome Hon Lennox Linton and UWP…
“No law, no constitution can stop me” – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit! Need I say more? Dominica, we reap what we sow.
PM, all now you cannot respect the treasury to the amount of 1.2 Billion, you sending actors to the opposition house, victimisation and more… but you have guts ‘admonishing’ people about respecting the law. Awa, clean your house before you come with them talk, not even poto labourites that taking you serious on that talk.
Skerrit, does your track record qualify you to speak to anyone about following the law? Man it’s time to judge yourself and subjects you know know you are not qualified to address stay far from them please
Who in Dominica takes this Skerrit seriously after 20 long Failed years in our Government?
This is the most obvious failed incompetent Questionable inmature Prime Minister we have had in Dominica’. This is just a Pappyshow government who seems lost and Immature on matters of good governance and management skills in the process of Socioeconomic development concept and good Governance.
Our Dominica has gone nowhere since the elevation of this immnature failed Labour Prime Odd Minister. Apart for the Red Clinic Bobol Fiasco there has been no obvious meaningful concept of Development in our ailing Dominica.There appears to be noDevelopmental activities On going in respect to our Economy, our development, Employment for our young people which is despicable and a failure and incompetence of this Prime Minister and his failed questionable incompetent Labour government. This Red Clinic deceptiveness is only in the interest of Skerrit and not our Suffering Families. Shameful DLP. Get Out!
We have a pm, who has been accused of selling diplomatic placement, to Alireza Monfared, with evidence of money transfer by Monfared former business partner, Manoj Bhullar. So why has the authorities not been encourage to adhere to the laws in that instance?
The only thing I will say is; “A Voltaire never wants to see another Voltaire with a bigger bag than him”. SMMFH
Brother, Skerrit not carrying his own bag, he have his servant Mano do that for him.
“Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has issued a stern warning to public officers that they should adhere to the prescribed laws put in place by the Government of Dominica as it relates to the issuance of work permits to non-nationals”, are those the only laws which are to be strictly adhered to? What about our financial laws? Chapter V of the constitution!
What is this new system which has been put in place?
I agree with Skerrit you know because by now Dominicans should understand that not everybody can STEAL and when caught they can simply go to the parliament and change laws.
No law, no constitution can stop me, Roosevelt Skerrit of Vielle case from doing what I want. All you can bring the best lawyers and even the best judges. But the truth is, Monkey see monkey do
Follow what law Skerrit? The law of lying, stealing, cheating and corruption that have become so common these days in Dominica? Gason people do what they see their boss do
Honestly, idk How Dominicans would accept this type of lackluster leadership. Coming from Mamo, who was a beacon of hope and integrity, leader at the top of Caribbean politics to this; a Baygayay with double doctorates yet searching hard for words that turn out to be so flat and uninspiring.
There is a reason though why His words seem so dead and insincere, Satan can’t correct Sin…smh
Integrity in Public Office has really taken a nose dive under Skerrit. But Dominicans should not even act surprised.
Remember the deliberate dismantling of the IPO commission? It was to facilitate things like these happening at the highest levels of Government.
We’re certainly not making Dominica a better/stronger place by supporting those who systematically destroy our institutions.
#shame.!! Skerrit’s utterances are laughable and everybody knows why.
I’m not surprised that this corruption continues in the labour division. Skerritt said in 2014 that he was tasking the current minister of national security to fix a serious criminal fraudulent operation, instead of handing over the evidence to the police for further action. How odd and strange. Therefore it’s not surprising that whatever process was implemented was not going to dissuade anyone, because the message sent was that the perpetrators would be given a less than criminal exposure if caught. The question now is from 2014 to now how much money was involved and who are the criminals. With the scandals which have come up over the recent past concerning this regime, no wonder many civil servants seem to believe that following the leaders in the get rich schemes is the way to go. It’s not what people say but more so what they do. Public servants are not foolish. Nathan’s disregard for the US report has been debunked by this plea from Skerritt to curb misconduct
Thanks for making my day Since 2014 you asked them to “fix it”, now you asking for “adherence to the laws”!!???. SEVEN YEARS have passed and it “still doh fix”.
HOTEP!
The question is:- Can Satan correct sin? This problem of work permit fraud surfaced bigly in 2014. Nothing was done then to rectify this national security breach. Seven years after because two of the ruling regime’s masterminds have been caught with their hands in the cookie jar, Roosevelt is belatedly pretending to take the issue serious.
OH! THOU HYPOCRITE!
Well, what you expect Roosevelt, you setting the example for young people to follow is as simple as that. They want to copy and get rich quick too. Monkey see, monkey do.
This prime minister does not have the moral authority to admonish anyone.
Listen to this hypocrite, just listen to him! He is lecturing others on the same laws that he tramples on day in day out. Skerrit, we are not buying any more stale fish from you. We want to see independently audited CBI accounts from you!
Very bad example, to be talking to citizens about obeying the law.Skerrit you are a serial violater of the constitution, the highest law in the land. You are a serial violater of our electoral laws, and all other laws.
You are in high gear as far as “self protection” is concerned, because some recent issues have caught fire under your PAMPALAM!
Haitian backdoor issue
Money laundering issue
Treating issue
Missing EC$ 3 000 000 000.00
Death at police cell..
Time will tell. I was one of those who brought you into politics, and help to organise your launching. My warning to you is that most so called labourites don’t love you. If they did, most would have told you brother, your life after politics will be a really sorrowful one, because you have brought Dominica to its knees because of 3 things: LYING, STEALING and CHEATING, and you must answer to the court under oath one day. Just leave office today, 99% of labourites dont know you again.Your face in the picture says it all…
What????????????????? Ki sa???????????????????????????
Agreed public officers should follow the law. But sir, what happen to the investigation into the previous racket? The one that involved dah real teet; de longalie rasta; marry terese and others?
I am not wasting my time read this hypocrisy. A classic case of satan trying to correct sin. Whys so many amendments? Is it because you knew there were exploitation and abuse going on? Why not allow criminal investigation to proceed. You mr. Liar have been rescuing law breakers to gain absolute loyalty for years why our police force is now corrupted, our banks, courts and various ministries. Thia is not any body. It is the deputy director of labour division. The fact he has been charged means he should be fired. Apparently it is not that serious to you guys because based on your modus operandi you seem to be the biggest violator. They are following your lead. 64k rent 20k salary is robbery in broad daylight and no mask. The problem is you Roosvelt skerrit and dominicans need to wake up teach you a lesson.
When leaders don’t respect the law how can they be surprised when others do not?
Monkey See Monkey Do