PM Skerrit announces Entrepreneurship Visa programme

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced the introduction of the Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Programme.
He made the announcement during his presentation of the National Budget of $942,179,940 million.
“One of the ongoing challenges we faced pre-COVID-19 and more so now, is triggering greater access to liquidity for businesses and also encouraging a widening of the private sector locally,” he said. “With this in mind, we will create another avenue for attracting investments and much-needed capital to new and existing businesses with an introduction of a Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa.”
According to the prime minister, under the Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Programme, foreign investors who started business in an approved sector or who invest in an existing approved local business or pursue the option of a joint venture with a local business owner, will be granted residence status in Dominica.
“There is no doubt that the introduction of this initiative will result in the creation of jobs and assist with the further expansion of the economy and local entrepreneurship,” he stated.
Prime Minister Skerrit also mentioned that his government has set aside an amount of $1.5 million to support persons under the age of 40 years whose annual income is less than $100,000, “who have never owned a home before and are interested in acquiring a home of their own.”
This support, he said, will be provided in the form of a grant voucher to a maximum of $10,000 per home for the purchase of building materials or to be put towards the transfer fees for the purchase of a new home.
According to the prime minister, to qualify, first time home builders must present copies of building plans approved by the Physical Planning Division and must have commenced construction with the secured financing required to complete construction of the building where they intend to reside.
He said the grants will be available from October 1st, 2020 and will be administered by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, “and is expected to benefit 150 of our young people.”
The 2020/2021 National Budget was presented under the theme: “The Road to Dynamic Dominica, Fostering Economic Resilience.”
Entrepreneurship Visa Programme, foreign investors who started business in an approved sector or who invest in an existing approved local business or pursue the option of a joint venture with a local business owner, will be granted residence status in Dominica. ” (Roosevelt).
The above points out how cynical, dangerous conning; lie this sick unscrupulous this, dirty corrupted incompetent that little boy that rat is!
For years he sold Dominica passports under the pretense of Citizenship by Investment program.
What is the difference in the crap he’s talking about some ignorant via program.
Somebody need to remind Roosevelt there is one king of stupidity among us all Dominicans, and perhaps that is the one and only Roosevelt.
If the sale of Dominica passports did not bring investors into Dominica; one should asks Roosevelt what in the nonsense he’s talking will attract people to Roosevelt Dominica?
Take this from me Roosevelt; people do not invest money in backward…
Dear Mr. PM,
how many persons actually make more than $100 k per annum in sweet Dominica? That incentive just lengthens the line to the red clinic.
How about salary increases and sustainable employment.
Allow ppl to help themselves!
Stop playing with tax payers $$$$$
“My opinion,” according to a certain individual my Mr Skerrit has done a very good budget 10 out of 10 excellent extremely good and outstanding, then we have people of low standards no education such as Viewsexpressed, Francisco,Lennox Linton, last not least Ibo France, trying to tell us my family Labour Party how to run our country Dominica, Linton you and your two heads snakes will never be Prime minister of DOMINICA, go back to where the sun never shines a bunch of arrogant plunkers and losses and to those of you guys who think I don’t know the meaning of plunkers and plonker need to learn much further than today. Thanks to the UK and Europe I was given a chance to move forward in life and travel the world how many of you so-called Workers clowns could say that not even Francisco, that pathological liar Answers to DNO please.
Dog boy, only someone as mighty, and as intelligent as you are would write such nonsense!
Nevertheless, I shall bestow a doctorate degree on you for your effort to convince all your two brain friends, and supporters of the crook Roosevelt that he has presented the most ridiculous national budget in the history of our country.
With that said; let me tell you anybody reading your rubbish perhaps as I have discovered that your ghost writer intelligence is just 0.0001% above your intelligence.
You both deserve each other since birds of a feather flocked together.A dunce usually marries another dunce, neither of the two knows when the spells a word incorrectly, or wrote a bad sentence, Roosevelt might be your teacher, if I did not know you were born long before that corrupted crook Ali Baba Roosevelt Skerrit, I would have thought you and him and your ghost writer attended the same university which denied such person, with such a name have a graduating record in certain university.
“My opinion,” according to a certain individual my Mr Skerrit has done a very good budget 10 out of 10
But; but, but, Man Dog I thought you said recently that you are not going to waste your time on me and lbo, and someone else anymore; if so, how come you involve our name in your decaying dung heap!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Let me tell you this, if living in Europe, England as you boast; and residence could have given you any form of intelligence many of us would be the smarts people on the planet.
Don’t tell me about your travels in Europe; because I lived in Cuxhaven in West Germany, I lived in Harlow Essex England.
Here is your trashing!
Go to to the insurance company Lloyd of London and asks if they ever carried insurance on a cargo ship registered in Denmark “M. V. Felskove?”
Note: Dog, the M.V. Felskove though out of commission now; belonged to us.
Took it to Dominica, employed seven Dominicans.
Not completed:
So yes; when we took the Felskove out of Denmark after working all over Europe, to Antigua where it was based; the first job we got was when someone; the owner of Nassief Supermarket called us and gave us a job to go to Pureto Rico, to pick up some flour.
After off loading his cargo, we employed a crew of seven Dominicans, including the late Dominican boxer “Cobra.”
His manager was a Barbadian guy Bynoe, who came to Dominica working with a conney island, if you find the name Bynoe in Dominica this day, they are his children.
So, when you people talk crap; people like Elizabeth, you don’t know anything about me!
Roosevelt is a damn joke who should be jail; go ahead with him until the entire economy of the country collapsed.
Boy this very day I can move back home and invest in a business; but I will never venture as long as Roosevelt kind is prime minister of Dominica.
Vote Lennox today we will come!
Grants like loans need to be repaid in some fashion over time.. we are $US300 million into a loans from a private Chinese company for our infrastructure development programs. What do we owe them when time comes?
Give you with one hand, take back more with the other
So wait nuh so a foreign investor is coming to compete with the already dilapidated Business sectors in Dominica and then the Dominican Government is going to find investment loopholes to give those investors Citizenship???
What Sectors are they again, thought “Ross” was the biggest Domestic Product Dominica had,,,
So if an investor finds an economic advantage in Dominica by coming to do business there, why can’t the Dominican government promote from within by making avenues for that Line of Investment strategy for someone who already is an Inhabitant of Dominica,,,
One Question for Skerrit: What is the Gross Domestic Product of Dominica as he forecasted the 2020/2021 Budget???
And when he answers that question can the Dominican Government put in place Strategies for Dominicans whom are already at the disadvantage, to partake in that economic Sector and not make it easy for some Foreigner to come use Dominica to Launder their criminal enterprises’ Money,,,
C’mon…
Talking fart for those ignorant people who believe in him to think he is “trying.”
Let me remind people that Roosevelt Skerrit, took Peters, and a host of other clowns; took millions out of the treasury, and traveled to Singapore where they claimed they going to find investors to bring to Dominica: what they don’t know is that we know they are trying to attract investors in economically depressed in Singapore too.
They returned to Dominica, empty handed without a word!
Roosevelt sold only he knows how many passports which was to bring people through a program as in the following.
Citizenship by Investment essentially means that a person can apply for citizenship without having to show a prior connection with a nation.
In effect, this type of citizenship allows an individual to become a citizen of a country even if they have never lived there and have no family connections.
That is granted in America as long as the applicant invest in something employing 25 people
Honestly, just listening to alll these silly ideas and out of Timing contributions from this Pm and his government it’s sickening with a big headache.
Secondly, not one of the palreps in this government making sense.. If u seeee foolery and empty promises. This parliament in Dominica is just sickening and gives me a headache
– Another disappointment is the speaker of the house who pretends to be a wise man. He never stopped the labour team to behave and don’t disturb the opposition members.
He used his sour grapes self to make Mr Lugay feel bad as a person.
From the time it was announced that Mr Isaac was speaker, welll now all fall down…..
Another strange group of sickening Dominicans are the labour party cheerleaders on the GIS Facebook page..
Its also very funny that the audio was inconsistent during the debate. Hope it gets better.
Now, Pm and your visa talk, where them investors coming from? Folks ain’t traveling, get that in your head.
When you look up a word in the dictionary you see several definitions and other words that can be used for same thing. This is just another way to say CBI but to unsuspecting fools it would seem the PM just came up with a brilliant idea. Economics for dummies will tell you if demand is high for any goods or services then price goes up and so to does production and revenue. There are other things but we just deal with that for now. Then there is increased revenue that can be re invested and or banks give finance through loans to help the growth. When will you ever learn? The problem with Dominica is you.
Are the benefits of the Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Programme retrospective for those who years ago freely contributed their skills and invested their lifetime savings?
good point, Roger
Stupes! Pawol sort. I am done I have no more time to listen to pawol sort
What is the difference between Entrepreneurship Visa programme and the ongoing CBI programme?
Thanks to the Dlp for allowing fish to come in Dominica”s water aka Ton. And to selll it a 5 ec. Thats one of the most foolish statements ever heard in a parliarment.
And listening to the pal reps with their whole chants of promises, it’s just laughable. Therefore, the most practical thing was to just switch off and read a book on Emancipation and eat some Ton for $5…….
A word to the politicians , when u guys listen to ya speeches a second time, do you guys feel Irie?
Are you allll proud? Just asking…
To the table bangers, please stop this childish behavior, it’s annoying.
everything out of this administration is geared towards the foreign individuals. where is the dignity of the local man? Quoted “There is no doubt that the introduction of this initiative will result in the creation of jobs and insist with the further expansion of the economy and local entrepreneurship”, since when has the economy of Dominica been expanding? it is a known fact that the economy has been steadily declining, had it not been for the reconstruction activity post Hurricane Maria, Dominica economy would have been totally dependent on the sale of citizenship which would have left the economy in crisis. we already were in and are experiencing a recession which may develop into a depression, since we have had more than 2 consecutive quarters of stagnation. migration which is a major gage of an economies performance has not stopped or slowed one bit, well except for the covid-19. this administration is a failure to the people.
I took note that the 5th paragraph is in quotation marks. This would imply that they are the exact words of the PM. I am still, nonetheless, questioning whether he said .. jobs and INSIST…I am sure he wanted to say ASSIST.
Secondly, I am not aware of anyone under the age of 40 whose annual income is 100,000. How then does the allocation of 1.5 million going to benefit the vast majority of citizens in this category?
To own 100,000 annually amounts to a minimum of 8000 per month!!
Did you misquote the PM, DNO?
HOTEP!
ADMIN: Thank you that was a typo which we have corrected. The answer to your second question is found in the line directly after the part you quoted. It is only for those who make less than 100,000 a year.
It’s almost always astonishing the attempts at Socio-Economic Policy from this Gov’t. Does the Gov’t not know that the criteria “persons under the age of 40 years whose annual income is less than $100,000” very likely includes everybody under 40 in DA? Now, how is that going to be equitable when the limit is 150 ppl.
Further, persons past 40 who have worked and likely contributed more taxes than those under 40, are just excluded altogether even if they’re still renting with their own families.
So, while I applaud the initiative; I do; but our Gov’t must begin to base their Policies on real evidence not just wake up in the morning and jot down a “good idea” and take it to Parliament. Dominica’s resources must work for all of us and the Gov’t must be mindful of that and have the capacity to understand how to get that done.
I swear on my mother’s grave that being close with Skerrit poisons one’s soul. Listen to Austrie, Ian Douglas and many of the other ministers of this corrupt regime. Their souls are saturated with raging anger; fiery hatred; extreme arrogance; vainglorious bragging; insatiable greed and utmost selfishness.
These obnoxious and unscrupulous people use venomous attacks on anyone who attempts to expose their corrupt practices. They relentlessly attack Mr. Linton with a passion as he has unearthed many of their illegalities (garbage bin & fertilizer scandals, missing 1.2 billion of CBI funds, etc.)
A former Malaysian prime minister, Najib Razak, was recently found guilty, by a court, of the embezzlement of millions of dollars from the State and sentenced to twelve (12) years in prison. So will Sherrie who will be sentenced to spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.
Never in my life have I heard nonsense like that. Skerrit is just clutching on straws in utter desperation to come up with something, however stupid and senseless it might be. This man is becoming a larger liability to this country by the day. We need to kick him out! Furthermore, he remains unwilling to account for the missing CBI and PetroCaribe money.
Let us see how the Entrepreneurship Visa Porgramme will pan out. Will it produce the desirable results? I am not holding my breathe.
Isnt this just another version of the passport programme that they already have, smh, they take old things and call it new names. No innovation.
Yes it is. But it appears that with this one others might benefit. In other words, Skerrit and the cabal filled their pockets first and now they leave the leftovers to some others. No doubt they pressured him for a share of the cake.