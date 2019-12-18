PM Skerrit announces former CCJ President as sole commissioner for electoral reform in Dominica

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has invited eminent Caribbean Jurist, Sir Charles Michael Dennis Byron, to perform the service of sole commissioner for electoral reform in Dominica.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

“On elections night I indicated my intention to establish a national commission on electoral reform led by a renowned Caribbean jurist,” he said. “The government has invited and the invitation has been accepted to perform the service of sole commissioner by the Right Honorable Sir Charles Michael Dennis Byron, eminent Caribbean jurist.”

According to Skerrit, Sir Dennis most recently distinguished himself as the Chief Justice of the Caribbean Court of Justice from which he has now retired.

He said the Commonwealth of Dominica is “humbled to watch” Sir Dennis give guidance on the process of electoral reform.

“The terms and reference and commission will be announced early in the New Year at which time a secretariat will also be established to support Sir Dennis’s work,” Prime Minister Skerrit revealed.

He reiterated his call to ensure the full engagement and inclusion of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and its leader in this process, “and plead for their cooperation in the national interest.”

“The establishment of the commission now takes the matter out of the political sphere,” Skerrit stated. “It will inspire confidence at home and abroad in the transparency and impartiality of the process.”

Skerrit also repeated his call for unity from the opposition following the general elections.

“To the United Workers Party opposition and its leader, I say the elections are over; the time for national healing reconciliation and unity has come,” he said. “All the observers, including your friends, have pronounced the elections of Dominica free and fair.”

Skerrit implored the opposition to put the “destructive rancour and revolt” behind them.

“We are one people; this is our country Dominica. Let us all work together to build a dynamic Dominica,” he stated. “I extend a hand of brotherhood to you and invite you to work in peace with the government and initiatives that will advance the national interest.”