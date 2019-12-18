PM Skerrit announces former CCJ President as sole commissioner for electoral reform in Dominica

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has invited eminent Caribbean Jurist, Sir Charles Michael Dennis Byron, to perform the service of sole commissioner for electoral reform in Dominica.
The Prime Minister made the announcement during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Tuesday.
“On elections night I indicated my intention to establish a national commission on electoral reform led by a renowned Caribbean jurist,” he said. “The government has invited and the invitation has been accepted to perform the service of sole commissioner by the Right Honorable Sir Charles Michael Dennis Byron, eminent Caribbean jurist.”
According to Skerrit, Sir Dennis most recently distinguished himself as the Chief Justice of the Caribbean Court of Justice from which he has now retired.
He said the Commonwealth of Dominica is “humbled to watch” Sir Dennis give guidance on the process of electoral reform.
“The terms and reference and commission will be announced early in the New Year at which time a secretariat will also be established to support Sir Dennis’s work,” Prime Minister Skerrit revealed.
He reiterated his call to ensure the full engagement and inclusion of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and its leader in this process, “and plead for their cooperation in the national interest.”
“The establishment of the commission now takes the matter out of the political sphere,” Skerrit stated. “It will inspire confidence at home and abroad in the transparency and impartiality of the process.”
Skerrit also repeated his call for unity from the opposition following the general elections.
“To the United Workers Party opposition and its leader, I say the elections are over; the time for national healing reconciliation and unity has come,” he said. “All the observers, including your friends, have pronounced the elections of Dominica free and fair.”
Skerrit implored the opposition to put the “destructive rancour and revolt” behind them.
“We are one people; this is our country Dominica. Let us all work together to build a dynamic Dominica,” he stated. “I extend a hand of brotherhood to you and invite you to work in peace with the government and initiatives that will advance the national interest.”
8 Comments
SKERRIT is the one PAYING for electoral reform.Any reform that LEAVE THE DIASPORA OUT we will not ACCEPT.Every Dominican in the world has a right to vote.
This man Skerrit, Surely knows how to pick a good team my god if he was a cricketer and fast bowler I would not be batting against for sure. Already I am looking forward to five more years Skerrit Labour let us give uncle Linton, some more body blows.
I wonder why you are so interested in electoral reform now while before the election you were so opposed to it?
You know you would have lost if it was done before the election
Wow after you tell the voters who didn’t vote for you you have your army and you kno who they are they cannot fool you
Bro you already fooled your own self
What that got to do with Skerrit. That is the exclusive job of our Electoral Commission, nothing to do with Skerrit. The man boots getting too big. And imagine I’m sure that retired judge getting a nice contract for that and you think he is going to rule against Skerrit who is paying him. Our electoral Commission is supposed to be independent, so Skerrit is by passing them because he knows they are ineffective because of him. How ironic is that and very,very wrong.
How we going to work in peace when you stand up in your constituency and tell people you remember every face and voice and you will deal with them. This void you have for power and admiration is killing you slowly. You will end your life alone, unadmired and out of control because admiration cannot be bought. Do what you can with our money now but soon and very soon……..
Skerrit is the Caribbean’s Trump. Just a few days ago, this man told Vieille Case constituents that those who supported UWP should have stayed home and not vote at all. He seemed well upset they did not vote for him. The gall of this man in this democracy. The way he and all his men talk is like they now own the country and those who oppose them will face his ‘army’! Now, in almost the same breath, he wants to sound like the reconciliatory uniter. He could have had election reform and still have enough time for holding elections before the March 2020 constitutional deadline. All of a sudden it’s his top priority, huh… after he wins? Corruption running rampant and this is why UWP/DFP should not relent on holding DLP accountable. The election was not free and fair – the rigging did not happen on the day of (too easy for the observers to spot) so it was done prior. If OAS observers cited major problems prior to the elections and they were not addressed, why say now it was free and…
There Is no bi-partisan, Democratic review of things in Dominca.. everything is SOLE this and that. This man has his hand in everything and it’s truly sad that Dominicans are allowing him to play them for the fools they are showing themselves to be.