PM Skerrit calls on Dominicans not to play partisan politics with Coronavirus

Chairman of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has told Dominicans that the deadly coronavirus should not be treated as a partisan political issue.

He was speaking during a meeting organized by NEPO which was held at the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Jimmit on Wednesday.

Skerrit wants to ensure that people recognize that the threat of the Coronavirus is not a Ministry of Health or Government issue and should not be sensationalized.

“This is not a matter to take lightly; this is not a matter to treat as any partisan, political issue,” he remarked. “This is a matter that each of us must take seriously and it can impact any one of our countries. It can impact anyone of us; it can impact any member of our family.”

The prime minister also called on the Dominican public to cease from spreading fake news as it relates to the Coronavirus.

And according to him, in this era, the world is bombarded with fake news and “sensationalization now has become part of the DNA of society these days.”

He went on to say that people get more excited when they see ignorant things being shared on social media, “and they pay little attention to facts and accurate information and we sensationalize these.”