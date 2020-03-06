PM Skerrit calls on Dominicans not to play partisan politics with Coronavirus

Chairman of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has told Dominicans that the deadly coronavirus should not be treated as a partisan political issue.
He was speaking during a meeting organized by NEPO which was held at the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Jimmit on Wednesday.
Skerrit wants to ensure that people recognize that the threat of the Coronavirus is not a Ministry of Health or Government issue and should not be sensationalized.
“This is not a matter to take lightly; this is not a matter to treat as any partisan, political issue,” he remarked. “This is a matter that each of us must take seriously and it can impact any one of our countries. It can impact anyone of us; it can impact any member of our family.”
The prime minister also called on the Dominican public to cease from spreading fake news as it relates to the Coronavirus.
And according to him, in this era, the world is bombarded with fake news and “sensationalization now has become part of the DNA of society these days.”
He went on to say that people get more excited when they see ignorant things being shared on social media, “and they pay little attention to facts and accurate information and we sensationalize these.”
6 Comments
Who playing partisan with coronavirus more that you that lying Skerit? Just say you can handle it na!
Look who’s talking and why should he bring that up? Skerritt is the one who taught Dominicans how to disregard those on the other political parties. He has not given Marigot and Salisbury their fair share and Austrie admitted to it. Now, who controls the government and the public health sector? It’s the labour party. Therefore Skerritt must be warning those he inculcated in his doctrine of exclusion. This is the result of petty political strategies and victimization .
Skerrit playing partisan politics with everything and he talking partisan politics? Why was Judas invited and the opposition Leader was not? Keep lying and deceiving. Your day will soon be over
Are you serious Roosevelt? You bar the opposition from your health conference and say we must not play politics with this disease. Do you know how ridiculous this sounds.If you behave like opposition does not exist why you even mention partisan politics. You do not make sense bro.
Advise your MOH to stop betraying the citizenry confidence in health care through his incessant lies and irresponsible statements.
Stop Corona from reaching our shores by closing our borders/entry ports to ‘hot spot’ areas
Don’t practice the folly of home quarantine. It is contrary to life in Dominica to restrict yourself indoors.
Have effective and efficient national quarantine centres when a case is suspected or diagnosed in D/ca.
Have facilities available for treatment and support of the affected
Have appropriate body disposal mechanisms for those who succumb
Skerrit please get out of the way. This is a public health crisis with lives on the line. You are making it a political crisis. I suppose that is all you know anyway and asking you for other wise is useless. Let the doctors and public health officials deal with this and please don’t interfere.