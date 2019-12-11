PM Skerrit promises mechanism for public officers to express themselves

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said his government plans to put a system in place for public officers where they can express their concerns on matters affecting them.
He made that statement during his swearing-in ceremony held on the weekend.
Skerrit was re-elected as Dominica’s Prime Minister for the fourth consecutive term following the general elections held on Friday 6th December 2019.
“I believe that we need to put a system in place where people who were aggrieved by the actions [taken] by the administration of the public service, have an opportunity for their cases to be heard,” he said.
“I understand they can write to a public service commission,” he continued, “but the cabinet, I believe, needs to take a keener interest in the welfare of the public servants/officers and to provide them with an avenue where they can express their concerns and if they feel that they are being unfairly treated, they can be given an opportunity to be heard.”
The prime minister said there are too many of those complaints going around some of which are legitimate.
“I don’t think it is fair for us to pretend that it is not happening,” he stated.
Prime Minister Skerrit said he intends to deal with this frontally, “whether it is in the police force, nursing or teaching, or in the administration of the public service, we have to find a mechanism to address that.”
He expressed concern about people acting in a position for several years, “the idea of people not appointed for 15 years, they do not know whether they are coming or they are going; they cannot go to the bank and get any sizeable loan to build their homes; they are unable to assist their students studying because their tenure of work is uncertain.”
The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) has been in a battle with the government of the day over salary increase and other benefits for public officers. The DPSU has indicated that the government’s offer for the triennium under negotiation is “zero, zero, and zero” which the union has flatly rejected.
In recent times, public officers including nurses, teachers, and police officers took to the streets in protest action in the hopes of having their voices heard.
6 Comments
This shady guy who was fully exposed as a very corrupt man by Aljazeera wins election by using millions of dark money. The problem is that the country remains steadfastly at ground level. Dominica is the worst managed country is the Eastern Caribbean highly possibly in the world.
Who still believes this notorious LIAR? Before you fall for another of his alternative facts just remember the airport, replacement for ROSS, geothermal energy, etcetera. The man is infamous for his hyperbole and corruption. Don’t believe one word uttered by this cimpulsive LIAR not even ‘is’ and ‘the’.
What makes this con artist most dangerous is not just his diabolic propensity to lie at all cost, but he does that with a broad smile on his face, reasons why I more often than not, use the word ‘evil’ to describe him…
Oh what a Misleader!!
With you Skerrit as PM public officers will always be aggrieved.
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Pure hogwash, drivel, and utter rubbish. Dominicans get yourselves familiar with Ahab and Jezebel, when you have done that, please reflect on what you have sanctioned for our beautiful country. Of course God dealt with Ahab and Jezebel by doing to them what they did to others. Time will tell.
Now they have to write to you about their complaints.
No protest… no strike.. no demonstration.
If is 0% given, they have to accept it and then go to suck salt….
Classical socialism/communism.