PM Skerrit recommends career guidance for Dominican students

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is recommending that students are provided with guidance counselling in order to assist them in choosing the right career.

“I think at the secondary school level, at the state college level and even outside of these two structures we need to provide students with guidance counselling in terms of career options and pursuits,” the prime during the most recent edition of his Sunday radio talk show.

Prime Minister Skerrit said students should also be assisted in the selection of subjects.

According to the Prime Minister, the selection of subjects has been a major challenge for some students.

“Students, I believe, are pursuing courses that are not of national priority and we also have saturation in terms of the number of people who are studying [in the same areas]…,” he stated.

He indicated that for a small economy like Dominica there are just so many people you can employ in the skill-set that they have.

“So what we find, is that students come back with the degree, yes, but there were 10 of you on the plane with the same area of study,” Prime Minister Skerrit noted. “And how many of you can the economy absorb at any one time?”

He said it is important that students view going to university as an investment and they need to ensure that there can be returns on their investment.