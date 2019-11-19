“UPDATE: PM Skerrit in address to the nation, blames UWP for protests seeking electoral reform”.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in an address to the nation this morning, has described protest action over the past several days by a number of Dominican citizens demanding electoral reform, as “part of an evolving narrative to suggest that law and order have broken down in Dominica and that elections set for December 6th, cannot be free and fair,” and blamed the opposition United Workers Party for the protests.
Skerrit said the protests are designed to provide a daily source of video and photo footage for daily transmission to the international media and select international agencies.
Speaking specifically to skirmishes which occurred between protesters and the police on Monday evening, he said that these events signalled the intrusion of violence into the election campaign “in a manner that is unfamiliar, unnecessary, and unproductive.”
He dismissed electoral reform as the real reason for the protest action and pointed out that the Dec 6th elections are being held under the same laws that have governed the democratic process in Dominica since Dominica attained its independence.
“Both the current Labour government and the UWP opposition have been elected through this exact process and under the same laws and conditions,” Skerrit argued. “It is this same process and those same laws that saw the United Workers Party increase its seat count in the last general elections in Dominica.”
But the United Workers Party and others advocating for electoral reform have insisted that a bloated electors list and the lack of a voter ID card have made it possible for the incumbent government to manipulate the electoral process to their advantage. They have expressed particular concern with what they say is the illegal transportation to Dominica by the DLP of overseas voters and the alleged illegal registration of voters locally.
The United Workers Party is expected to respond to Prime Minister Skerrit’s statement at a news conference this afternoon instead of the public meeting at the Roseau bayfront which was previously announced this afternoon.
A video recording of the full address by Prime Minister Skerrit is posted below.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
43 Comments
Man step aside!
Skerrit listen to me AND LISTEN WELL increase salary cbi making enough money all the international US expensive artist u spending money on increase our salary,take out NEP that doe making sense put those people in the government system create jobs for young people take out people in that state of poverty u cannot be using all that money on those artist and NEP workers getting $800 at the end of the onth i mean common common man!
I am wrong maybe, but is he still PM ? now ?
Sadly, this isn’t going to end well for Dominica. The unofficial election campaign has gone on far too long for the nation to unite behind any of the parties. Critical issues are being ignored and the failure to address these issues will almost certainly mean Mr Skerrit will have challenge governing Dominica should his party win the next election. Why invite an expert group to advise you if you immediately ignore their recommendations? Why give assurances that the Financial Secretary will address the issues of the”missing” $1.2bn and have no follow up. Why spend millions of dollars campaigning, entertaining and buying and renovating a DLP building with no regular contributions from party members and whilst people are still without a roof or sometimes a home. Contrary to popular belief, the people of Dominica aren’t stupid. When the people finally turn there will be no hiding place. This isn’t going to end well.
The time of day stated for the publication of this news item says 7:45 am. PM Skerrit did not address the nation on or about on or about 8:20 am. Since the details of the address seemingly was already known to DNO, (as is reported) the DNO report should have said, the PM is expected to speak to the following issues. address so and so.
But then we do agree that genuine mistakes do happen. In this case a typographical error occurred in stating when (what time) the reported was published on DNO.
ADMIN: This story was originally published at 7:45am with the headline “PM Skerrit to address nation today” it has since been updated as shown by the “UPDATE” in the current headline.
Big man i dont want to hear you, you too damn lie, you and your cabal have the whole system done rig, no election should be held without electoral reform, anybody can say they will win, you is the problem skerrit, you have our passport money buying all the vote you can buy, WE WANT ELECTORAL REFORM, HELL NO THIS IS NOT A FREE COUNTRY AS YOU SAY, YOU ARE A DICTATOR, you must go. waste of time. you dont run things in dominica, remember that country boy.
Cont from previous post.
I used to go to school with 20 books in my bag, Now all I have is a single iPad. All over I can show you processes that used to be, and they are no longer, you and I are the same age so the exact thing I know you know. And don’t talk about the law, we can change the law, It wasnt an offense to drive a car at 200 mph when no cars existed then when cars came in the picture, it was changed in the law. So we shape the law on the times we are living in. You saying when we get flying cars I can do whatever because there is no law governing it? NO! You add the law as the times we are living in dictates. So when we no longer using paper in the world, we can’t have election because “the law says you must vote on ballot paper”. We not going to change to voting on online or something? Stop hiding behind a law. You keeping the old system cause it’s easily exploited as a lot of old things can be.
I dare any of you to reply and prove my argument invalid
the Dec 6th elections are being held under the same laws that have governed the democratic process in Dominica since Dominica attained its independence.
I love when people use that argument, I hit them with an something that they can never give me a suitable reply to.
The cars that were driven in 1960, is not the same kia 2009 we have today. Why? because every day new/better methods are being found. Look at a crash test with an old car and a new, and see how much safer the newer one is. WAIT! why do we even need cars?We can ride the same donkey we used to ride that used to take us to Roseau. The type of houses we used to build is NOT the house we build Because climate change, we must CHANGE and build different houses. Old processes become obsolete after years, they become vulnerable to exploiting That’s why new processes are developed to replace the old. Continuing below…
“UPDATE: PM Skerrit in address to the nation, blames UWP for protests seeking electoral reform”.
Skerrit has all his failures seen before him and about him but he is trying now to be devious and play the game of denial and now want to blame us people of Dominica, at home and overseas for his failure and incompetence as Prime (Odd) Minister of our nature Isle that he has stained, killed our agricultural sector, took jobs and money from our hard long working farmers all over Dominica and now selling our passports to all Tom, Dick etc and yet we are unable to see the change or development of our people, in jobs and working to earn their money rather than be abused by this failed Skerrit by having cash distributed and people in the Foyer of the Financial Centre reduced to beggars to get hard cash from this fake Bobolistic behaviour of this failed incompetent Skerrit.
We await that Skerrit get the hell out of our government and await for the decent incoming Hon Linton & his UWP Team…
It is a sad day once again for Dominica well done Lennox Linton, Edison James, Joshua Francis and Supporters of the so-called Workers idiotic party you guys had a good night 18.11.2019 you guys should know every dog 🐶 has it day bare that in mind, Mr Skerrit do not allow that madman and his criminals gangs to destroy Dominica it is time to supply the police and the security officers with Tasers guns, Stun gun, Rubber bullets, and Water cannon trucks today I heard some of them idiots talking about disruption on election day as to cancel the election these people will stop at nothing and if push comes to shove I am will volunteer to help at the front lines, Dominica is much too small for Linton and his hunched men lawlessness to go on.
I see in this picture that Skerritt is losing his hair, and by his speech, he is also losing his mind. He blames the opposition UWP for requesting electoral reform for the upcoming election to be free and fair, but he’s lost his memory and reasoning that the other legal opposition party, the Freedom Party, has also been calling for the same thing. Further, the Pope through the Bishop and many other concerned organizations in the country have communicated with him about their desire for having electoral reform before the next election. The dictatorial side of him prefers confrontation than dialogue and appeasement. No elections without electoral reform. Period. Give the people what they want, which is electoral reform.
Mr. Prime Minister, people protest all over the world for what they feel is an injustice. ANC is South Africa, against Apartheid; and Nelson Mandela was even called a terrorist and jailed for 27 years. Dr. Marin Luther King protested racial inequality, and was also jailed. In fact, there has been a protest going on in Hong Kong for sometime now. You could have done the right and fair thing, and have electoral reform. You also should have given the nation an account of the 1.2 billion dollars of their money, but you refused to do so. Instead, you took a path of Tyranny over a path of Democracy.
Dr. Skerrit, be schooled by King Short Shirt, from Antigua 1979 rendition: of Viva Grenada in which he says inter alia: ‘No power, no weaponry can extinguish a people’s will to be free’. In your presentation, you failed to recognize that civil society, church groups, regional and international bodies have been calling for electoral reform. you have chosen to ignore the calls, so one wonders who are the instigators of these disturbances. Additionally, you wrongfully claimed that our elections have been always free and fair, this was not the conclusion of the observers of the most recent national polls. Why not allow the electoral reform that the people request? It requires less than $400,000 EC!! Surely money cannot be the issue with an almost weekly entry to artiste to dominica at upwards of US100,000/show ($270,000.26 EC) to perform for the labor party. You have not mentioned the planting of evidence at the home of the opposition leader or the attempted bribery of the opposition…
Skerrit, be advised if not notified and spoke to that to date you have been the worse, incompetent, immature, boyish, childish Odd Minister we ever had in Dominica. You are unable to fit in the professional shoes of Dame Eugenia Charles, Hon Eddison James, E.O. Leblanc etc. To you this is a game and while all these Prime Minsters before applied developmental programmes and project, the only thing you have going for you is the abuse of our poor people for fame and comfort you operated a fraudulent Red Clinic, money being shifted all over the place to gain Loyalty and what we see from the top floor of the Financial Centre where you opened this corrupted Red Clinic to gain favour and loyalty where poor people that you created and failed to create jobs. You had these poor people quing up at your office and offered them cash. The same way monies was given to acolytes, that we saw in our villages given to people out there. What a shame. Skerrit you are a failure and you should Go.
Five more yeats
Electoral reform has always been a task but we can make a start by cleaning up the voters list. Since registry is digital in 1 sec a query of the database will give you all who has died. Immigration records are also digitized therefore, another query of all those who have not set foot in Dominica for the last 5 years (please feel free to correct the amount of years the constitution states). At that point these list can be submit for removal. That will reduce the list dramatically. The other stages such as actual address etc….can’t be done quickly but starting the process can be simple and will show the people that the government listens and is ready to make change.
Currently the government is not ready for change. DLP has indicated that 6 million was budgeted but have been hindered by the UWP. The people would like to see the plan that was created and attempt to grasp an understanding of how the UWP stopped the process.
DNO, stop calling Skerrit PM. There is no PM in Dominica now. Parliament has been desolved. Skerrit is just like you and me now.
ADMIN: The parliament is dissolved but certain executive roles are still in place. Roosevelt Skerrit is still Prime Minister.
This is what this diseased LIAR does ever so often. He throws all the country’s ills and problems on the Opposition. No electoral reforms , police brutality, no raise in public servants’ salaries, disunity in the country, economic failure, pothole diseased roads, shortage of nurses, explosion of non-communicable diseases, Mr. Linton and the opposition must shoulder the blame for all these inadequacies and inequities. This oligarchic government is tall on promises but short on deliverables. Where are the hospitals, ten(10) health centres, intl. airport, geothermal energy, jobs, increase in agriculture production, replacement for ROSS UNIVERSITY, rejuvenation of Roseau, pension increase for former prime ministers, resurrection of manufacturing, new cruise ship berthing facilities? All Dominicans get from this failed military junta are lies, lies and more lies. Instead of beating their chests in making empty promises they should bow their collective heads in eternal shame and disgrace.
@18:02 Skerrit said ..”and in the aftermath of the upcoming general elections.”
af·ter·math: the consequences or aftereffects of a significant unpleasant event.
Is his Freudian slip revealing his intentions to use the military weapons supplied by his Chinese counterparts?
Well done honourable Linton!
I shall be present!
All this PM knows how to do is to blame others for problems. Why don’t you be a leader for once and take responsibility to fix the problems in the country?
The prime minister cannot shift the blame solely on the UWP. DLP is using state finds to spend as much money as possible to ensure they win the next election. The prime minister has endorsed flying people to Dominica who have not lived on the island well in excess of 5 years to vote. That cannot be right.
Using state funds to give your party an unfair advantage cannot be right.
I don’t endorse vandalism and anything UWP can do to encourage those who are so inclined would be helpful, but it is difficult to stand by and watch what to most reasonable people to be a blatant attempt to steal the election.
It’s evident the UWP can’t win at the ballot so they’re resorting to riot.
That too will fail, dear inept uwp leader.
A speech full of total rubbish, he, alone, is the one who is wrecking this country.
Will the police do a wellness check on the President to ensure that he is not being held against his will by Roosevelt Skerrit?
Mr Skerrit I see you conveniently forget that it was you who brought down representatives from the OAS to recommend ways on electoral reform.
Your attorney general rejected those recommendations, so how can you blame the opposition for blocking electoral reform?
Lol. What did yall expect? The pm get an opportunity to add fuel to flame. Where is the President of Dominica. Did he go awol? Can the CCM file a case of dereliction of duty against the puppet president?
Why is Skerro addressing the nation? Shouldn’t that be the President’s job since there is no parliament?
Those of you who were criticizing Lennox for not protesting, do you see why now? Do you see how this one is already blaming the UWP and our deputy leader, when the the UWP was NOT even responsible for planning this protest action? I want all of you, you know yourselves, to trust Lennox’s wisdom from now on. Together we must succeed.
Mister face looking like the face of the Dish.we don’t want no more Doable in Dominica. According to prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit ” Go to hell.”
Sir, be strong and may your decisions be guided by The Almighty. To those of you who have been advocating violence and destruction, now praying for peace. May your prayers continue to fall on deaf ears for The Almighty is Just and knows our intent.
Dominica, I Pray for you and your democracy.
What is wrong with this maniac? He is not the PM he is not he Bishop he is not the Police Chief.
O man this guy is not right……
Everything that is said by this man is tainted with lies, self- interest and animosity. All his statements are misleading with the intention of gaining a political advantage. Nothing elevating comes from his mouth just distortions of the truth, venom and toxicity. The country needs a relief from the daily grind of divisiveness and hardships. No teachers, no nurses, no public servants should vote for this regime. Skerrit has stubbornly refused to give you a long overdue increase in pay. Which one of you is so foolish to think that he will give you if he win the Election? Time for them to go!
roosevelt skerrit claims that elections in Dominica are free and fair and they have not. The Dominica labour party has been in power for almost 18 years and they have never won the elections freely and fairly.
In the year 2000 the United Workers Party won the majority seats and a coalition government was formed with dlp and DFP. Every election after has been stolen by the Dominica labour party. The Dominica labour party has always been bringing persons to vote and has not won the elections legally. roosevelt skerrit if you are so confident that after nearly 20years of the Dominica labour party being in power that you have been a working government and labour ka twavay then allow electoral reform. Allow free and fair elections. Allow the people who support the economy, who live on island daily, who are the ones who will be able to give a proper report card on your performance decide if you decide your fate. Allow us to decide if we want you as prime minister the legal way.
WASTE OF TIME,YOUR TIME HAS EXPIRED DUDE.
weh weh weh
that is what I call double double standards
Mister never addressed the nation on the Missing monies claim .
He making all silly announcements with false claims but not once I have heard him dispute the call for accountability in the management of the country’s finances , for that matter we can go right back to the request for a political debate , or discussion on Q95 radio for that matter . now you calling for all kind of peace , yet you are still paying for international artists to promote your campaign , all paid for from the resources of the Dominican people . WHAT DISRESPECT EIN , WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO STOP THAT .?
Skerrit getting Fat and Bald, beginning to look like Rosie..he should watch his Sugar intake.
Skerrit needs to take a rest bruh, for his own good. The time is nigh the people want you gone son..!!
I saw this quote on a website, how stuff works dot com: “when fire rages through dry underbrush, it clears thick growth so sunlight can reach the forest floor and encourage the growth of native species”
My dear brother Skerrit, sometimes systems have to be broken down so that new life can spring up. Dominica is sick and this country needs a cleansing. The protesters you despise are the healing for this nation. Give the people electoral reform! Now!
We the constituents, the legal voters, the people of Dominica do nit want to hear from roosevelt skerrit.
We need to hear from the man to upholds the office of head of state at this time. We are paying taxes to ensure you THE HEAD OF STATE gets that amazing tax free salary of over $30,000. Mr Charles Savarin We the people of Dominica who pay taxes to pay your monthly salary would like you to address the nation.
Charles Savarin,
Stop hiding out in the state house
Stop hiding from your duties
Stop being silent
Stop avoiding your people.
Speak to us
Let us know your stance on electoral reform
STOP THE MADNESS AND ADDRESS THE NATION
lets all welcome back the pm to Dominica after so long the people has been calling on him let us hear mr run things going to say to us that cant run things like him
You got elected by “the people” and so “the people” will vote you out. Enough is enough
What is the one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake going to say,is he going to concede to the wishes of the People This is what he should be doing,meet the demands of the People!!!
The only thing I want to hear from you is that we are getting electoral reform