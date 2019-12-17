PM Skerrit assigned multiple portfolios in new DLP cabinet

Prime Minister Skerrit has taken six different portfolios in the new Dominica Labour Party (DLP) cabinet which will be installed later today.
A release from the Government Information Service (GIS) states that in accordance with Section 59 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Prime Minister the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit has been appointed to the office of Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Resilience, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.
The Prime Minister took the oath of office, oath of allegiance and oath of secrecy at a short ceremony at the Office of the President on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
The swearing-in ceremony for other members of Cabinet will take place on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 o’clock at the Windsor Park Stadium.
21 Comments
Expect more failures in the economy, as the one man misleader will continue to contaminated more ministries..
Wonder who will get “Housing”. Is it his incompetent, inarticulate and dunce wife?
We wait and see!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
That he chose to come to the swearing so untidy speaks volumes of his intent.
Well done Mr. Skerrit, if they sleeping or drunk do your own thing. You will ask and answer your own questions. Fantastic. Aylas Dominica.
But sir you put your hand in all them cookie jar 🤪
Time will tell ☺️
Skerrit has fallen woefully short in qualifications for most of these portfolios. He has no formal training in economics but yet, he, for whatever purpose , holds on tightly to this portfolio. It’s blatantly conspicuous that he is not a good manager of money. This man has Dominica in a state of economic stagnation and retrogression for most of his deplorable reign.
Ibo MALAPROP France, you speak of qualification but you want to put a man( Lennox)that doesn’t even have a birth certificate to his name to run the country?!
What is Skerrit trying to prove nah?
Minster forgot one other Ministry- Minister of the Clouds and Skies:
What a joke.
Skerrit the only thing I can tell you is grow up and work with the opposition to bring the country on it’s foot stop the hatred and work to delovepe the country put all those courts stuff behind your back and be a man not going on like a 16 year old girl fighting over men
That’s right. You run tings! When tings go wrong, just say “is Lennox do dat.”
Some day de bucket bottom muss fall out.
Man like Matt and callers of Q95 of the Hot seat and Talk on the Block seem kind of worried now.
It was time. Time to put the BRAKES on them.
And its not you all UWPites DAMN BUSINESS how many portfolios Skerrit holds. Mind all you all damn business in your party. You UWPites can huff and puff!
Skerrit run things.
I’ve never understood why so many Caribbean PMs do this. If your party has talent, why not use it? Everyone will still know that you’re large and in charge.
If nothing else, it suggests that the ministries of Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, and Sustainable Development are redundant and should be consolidated.
Most of it I get. Since they naturally fall under the OPM and the Minister of Finance anyway. But for telecommunications I really don’t see the benefit of removing from a ministry to which it might be more akin. Like say the ministry of public works. It could actually warrant a stand alone ministry more than say the Kalinago ministry which should be a sub ministry.
But let’s wait and see what the rest of the laundry list of made up ministries look like. Which is unfortunately a sad trend in the caribbean lately. Everybody has to be “kept happy.” Of course at the expense of the tax payers and the good of the country as a whole.
That one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake continue to demonstrate that he’s the only one who is capable of running the governance of the island! He holds all the most important portfolios just to control the economy and people.
MESSAGE TO SKERRIT:
Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.
Does this mean the size of his cabinet will be reduced?
No, he can’t sack anyone of them… They know to much!
Elections done; no more need right now for you to have the housing portfolio eh.
Y’all pay attention to the portfolios he is carrying. Telecommunication and broadcasting portfolio? Hmmm……….what’s the endgame with this one?
Something is not right with Skerrit.
Stay tuned…
God is Good All The Time.
Garcon,Skerrit ka fou calm
where on earth have you heard of that.
Only God can manage all of this.
he really thinks he owns the country and wants to keep it in his pocket.
I sincerely believe now Dominica has the dumbest people on earth
PapaDoc, Fidel Castro.