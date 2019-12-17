PM Skerrit assigned multiple portfolios in new DLP cabinet

Prime Minister Skerrit has taken six different portfolios in the new Dominica Labour Party (DLP) cabinet which will be installed later today.

A release from the Government Information Service (GIS) states that in accordance with Section 59 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Prime Minister the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit has been appointed to the office of Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Resilience, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.

The Prime Minister took the oath of office, oath of allegiance and oath of secrecy at a short ceremony at the Office of the President on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony for other members of Cabinet will take place on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 o’clock at the Windsor Park Stadium.