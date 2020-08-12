PM Skerrit to meet with Haitian community, write to French authorities in effort to stop people illegally entering and leaving Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he plans to meet with members of the Haitian community this week to solicit their continued support to eliminate the illegal entry of Haitian Nationals entering and leaving the country.

Over the past few months, the police have arrested several individuals including a large number of Haitians for illegal entry into Dominica. Police say five vessels were intercepted.

“I intend to meet sometime this week with some of the respectable Haitian nationals in the country to speak to them and to solicit their continued support in containing and eliminating this practice so that we do not have the unfortunate circumstance in this country,” the prime minister said.

He said serious, decisive actions have to be taken as a government and a country to contain these activities.

“It is out of hand and the police have been asked and directed to increase their activities to contain and to curb these activities,” he stated.

Prime Minister Skerrit highlighted the need for the entire country to play its part in being vigilant and in informing the authorities of such activities that they may be aware of.

“Because if we do not say something, you may very well find yourself in these communities subjecting yourself to Covid-19,” he cautioned.

The prime minister also said that he has given instructions to write to the French authorities for more assistance in patrolling the waters between the two islands.

“I have also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to write to the French authorities so that they too can do more to control the French waters and assist us in that regard so that people can’t lose lives in the channel.”

He said the government’s position is not intended to target any groups or individuals as the main objective is to stop the illegal practice in order to prevent COVID-19 from coming into the country through illegal means.