PM Skerrit urges Dominicans to condemn campaign of civil disobedience announced by opposition leader

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is calling on the Dominican public to condemn the announcement by Opposition Leader Lennox Linton of a campaign of civil disobedience all over Dominica beginning on Monday 30th September 2019.

Linton took this action in furtherance of his party’s campaign to get Prime Minister Skerrit to account for $1.2 billion of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) funds which was not included in the 2019-2020 national budget that Skerrit presented to parliament in July, and until the list of electors is cleaned and ID cards for voting are issued.

“He is seeking to confuse the people and he is also seeking to bring confusion in the country, and I believe every law abiding, every conscientious concerned Dominican needs to put aside partisanship and condemn this thing,” Skerrit said on State-owned DBS Radio this morning.

According to the Prime Minister, nowhere in the world a leader would call for civil disobedience.

“Civil disobedience means to break the law, to trample on the rights of citizens…and disrespect people,” SKerrit stated.

“Is that what we what for our country?” he asked.

Civil disobedience, also called passive resistance, is a refusal to obey the demands or commands of a government or occupying power, without resorting to violence or active measures of opposition; its usual purpose is to force concessions from the government or occupying power.

Skerrit said that a country is not built by confusion, “a country is built by a vision and a plan…and unfortunately Mr. Linton does not have a vision nor a plan,”

Meanwhile, the prime minister has suggested that these actions by the opposition to be taken in the upcoming tourism season, would not be good for the country.

“The tourism season is coming up…” he stated. “Tourists will not want to come to a country if they believe that they are not safe, and when a political leadership is calling for it people take it more seriously.”

Skerrit explained that the vendors, in various parts of the country who rely on the tourist dollar, “have the risk of losing that because of Mr. Linton’s call for civil disobedience and unrest in the country.”

“It’s a deliberate attempt to seek to undermine the opportunities and the well-being and the way of life of Dominicans,” he said.