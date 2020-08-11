PNM claims victory in Trinidad and Tobago general elections

The People’s National Movement (PNM) of Trinidad and Tobago has declared victory in the 2020 General Election.
Loop has reported that PNM leader, Dr Keith Rowley, declared victory in 22 seats, leaving the United National Congress (UNC) with 19 seats.
Addressing a small gathering outside the PNM’s headquarters last night, Rowley, flanked by party members, thanked those who were instrumental in the PNM’s victory at the polls.
The PNM lost one seat – Moruga- to the UNC. At the 2015 polls, the PNM won 23 seats and the UNC, 18.
According to Loop, election results will be declared by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) today.
3 Comments
Congratulations to Dr. Rowley and the PNM party. I hope that PNM would be inclusive and govern for all the people of T&T. Every citizen deserves a slice of the resources of the country. None should be left out.
Congratulation Dr. Rowly.
I am not surprised at the results of the General Elections. Trinidad and Tobago election results often times are close. I like the PNM and trust me the UNC not bad either.
Congratulations to Prime Minister Dr the Honorable Keith Rowley and the People’s National Movement on being elected to a second term in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago