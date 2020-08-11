PNM claims victory in Trinidad and Tobago general elections

The People’s National Movement (PNM) of Trinidad and Tobago has declared victory in the 2020 General Election.

Loop has reported that PNM leader, Dr Keith Rowley, declared victory in 22 seats, leaving the United National Congress (UNC) with 19 seats.

Addressing a small gathering outside the PNM’s headquarters last night, Rowley, flanked by party members, thanked those who were instrumental in the PNM’s victory at the polls.

The PNM lost one seat – Moruga- to the UNC. At the 2015 polls, the PNM won 23 seats and the UNC, 18. According to Loop, election results will be declared by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) today. Read the full Loop story.