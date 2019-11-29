Police announce traffic measures for UWP activity in New Town on Saturday

The traffic department of the Commonwealth Dominica Police Force will be conducting traffic management on Saturday 30th November 2019 in the community of Newtown to ensure that persons not associated with the United workers party (UWP) rally are not unduly hindered while going about their personal affairs.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Simon Edwards, Motorists travelling south to Newtown and other southern communities will do so via the Morne Bruce road and travel in an easterly direction unto the lower Morne Bruce road.

He said upon reaching the intersection of lower Morne Bruce road and Centre Street, Kings Hill, motorists will continue in a southerly direction unto Back street, Kings Hill then travel in a westerly direction along Melville Battery road unto Newtown public road.

“Motorist travelling south along bath road will be diverted to the Morne Bruce main road to exit at backstreet Kings Hill onto Victoria Street,” Edwards said.

Edwards stated that there will be one-lane parking on Victoria Street from the intersection of High Street and Melville Battery road and there will be no parking on either side of Bath Road from the intersection of Independence Street and Morne Bruce.

“Motorists will not be allowed to travel in a westerly direction on lower Kings Hill Centre Street unto Bath Road. Motorists travelling north along Victoria Street in the vicinity of DBS radio will be diverted right unto High Street unto Bath Road. Motorists will not be allowed to travel in every direction along Victoria Street between the round-about to the junction of High street.”

He stated that one emergency lane will be maintained and not be obstructed from the free flow of traffic.

“The portion of the road on Cornwall Street between High Street and Bath Road shall be maintained as an emergency lane, only local access will be permitted on the portion of the road.”

Edwards said public parking will be allowed in the city of Roseau.