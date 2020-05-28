Police charge man for murder of French national

The police have arrested and charged a Capuchin man for the murder of female French national, 70-year-old Mireille Emy Pradon.
On May 27, 2020, Steven Joseph appeared before a Roseau magistrate where the charge of murder was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea since the matter is of an indictable nature to be tried by a judge and jury.
He is represented by attorney at law, Zena Moore-Dyer.
On Monday, May 18, 2020, police responded to a report and about 7:10 p.m. went to the home of the female French national who lived at Grange, Portsmouth where she was found lying on her back in her bedroom in an unresponsive state.
The body was examined and officially pronounced dead by the district doctor.
The matter has been adjourned to October 1, 2020.
In the meantime, Joseph has been remanded in custody at the Stock Farm Prison.
8 Comments
To: Maximum Bob.
I agree with your statement. I love visiting my place of birth but I can’t live there because this country is stuck in the past. The Police won’t release information about a homocide even though they arrested and charged someone for that murder. That’s unacceptable and our citizens should demand better from our Police Department.
Hello and good afternoon my people. This story is so incomplete and it’s not providing any additional details than the previous article. We are a Democratic country but we can’t get any official statement from our government in the form of a Police Department Spokes person about a homocide. How did this person died since they arrested and charge someone either murder. Didn’t they perform an autopsy and what’s the finding of the medical examiner. Was the victim strangled or died from a blunt force injury. We are left to speculate about another murder when we suppose to have freedom of the press. The reporters can’t conduct interviews and even report off the record statements. It’s almost a year since one of my aunt died and we still can’t get a death certificate with a cause of death even though an autopsy was performed. Our country is stuck in the pass.
A law should be introduced to force the police to publish monthly crime figures. There is no freedom of information act here, and it is completely the decision of one man – the chief of police – whether crime statistics are published. This is fundamentally wrong. The police, just like politicians, are public servants. The public deserves complete transparency, as do visitors to the island. The current situation is wholly unacceptable.
I’m so ecstatic that this person was caught. Never had something so grave occurred in my little hamlet which I know had everyone frightened.
Thank God they have one in custody. But unfortunately we have several murderers and criminals in high places and unfortunately they are being guarded and protected by police officers
I loathe these inadequate stories… How exactly did she die?
ADMIN: There have been unconfirmed reports circulating but no official report has been given.
These days all we getting from the jaden patat (potato garden), of Ian Douglas, Reggie Austrie and the DLP is crime and violence. I know they buried the Chinese that was murdered at Picard earlier this year but I wonder what if they ever arrested the person or persons that killed him. Sadly, Ian Douglas, Reggie Austrie and the DLP have so badly destroyed the portability and Cottage constituencies that our young people just feel is crime and murder that’s the answer. But folks that’s not the answer
If that is your opinions, these same people you fault for the bad situation in which our country finds itself; what do you do at election time, to influence people not to vote for such unethical, corrupted people.
What are you doing right now; are you educating others to the fact that the people of the country must rid Dominica of the ones you all vote for every five years?
What is the point of complaining about these scoundrels when you all give them the power to trample on your democratic, and human rights!
You complain about Ian; that guy should not be in government this day; Roosevelt “Chichi” Skerrit should not be prime minister after he caused Ross University School of Medicine to flee Dominica after operating in Dominica for more than forty (40) years.
Our people like to grumble, they are annoyed while suffering at the hands of the scoundrels you mentioned; nevertheless; by election time you all become blinded accepting gifts instead of an insurrection!
“Insurrection…