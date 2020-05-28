Police charge man for murder of French national

The police have arrested and charged a Capuchin man for the murder of female French national, 70-year-old Mireille Emy Pradon.

On May 27, 2020, Steven Joseph appeared before a Roseau magistrate where the charge of murder was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea since the matter is of an indictable nature to be tried by a judge and jury.

He is represented by attorney at law, Zena Moore-Dyer.

On Monday, May 18, 2020, police responded to a report and about 7:10 p.m. went to the home of the female French national who lived at Grange, Portsmouth where she was found lying on her back in her bedroom in an unresponsive state.

The body was examined and officially pronounced dead by the district doctor.

The matter has been adjourned to October 1, 2020.

In the meantime, Joseph has been remanded in custody at the Stock Farm Prison.