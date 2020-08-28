Police Chief on long leave from next week, deputy expected to act

A new man is expected to be at the helm of the Dominica Police Force effective September 1, 2020. That’s because Daniel Carbon, the Chief of Police, will be out on long leave.

Carbon took over as Chief of Police in 2012 after the retirement of Cyril Carette and has never gone on annual leave.

According to a DNO source, “He has well over 400 plus days and that will take him straight into retirement.”

It is expected that deputy Chief of Police Lincon Corbette will be given the post of acting police chief.