Police Chief on long leave from next week, deputy expected to act

A new man is expected to be at the helm of the Dominica Police Force effective September 1, 2020. That’s because Daniel Carbon, the Chief of Police, will be out on long leave.
Carbon took over as Chief of Police in 2012 after the retirement of Cyril Carette and has never gone on annual leave.
According to a DNO source, “He has well over 400 plus days and that will take him straight into retirement.”
It is expected that deputy Chief of Police Lincon Corbette will be given the post of acting police chief.
He decided to sell his soul to the devil. God will judge him…
God forbid that this Corbett guy becomes commissioner.
He has displayed a very bad attitude and one who doesn’t have his feet on the ground.
Just look at his whole body language and him believing that he is not no poor man and not for the poor man.
Welll, the police service already lacking some semblance of balance and non partisan..
Dominica police service really gone down flat… God found forbid that Cornette becomes commissioner
I prayed long and hard to see LINCOLN CORBETTE become commissioner of police.No police officer will leak out CONFIDENTIAL reports to MATT.The brotherhood which once existed in the 70’s and 80’s will return.Under Corbette the habitual criminals,crooks,arsonists,rogues and vagabonds,thieves,extortionist,rapists,money launderers will be investigated and jailed.Dr.Ferreira,Duncan Stowe,Muslim store,Poppone store,Aviation at Captain Bruce,GON house was destroyed,NO ONE PAID.Blocking of roads and stoning of police at Marigot and Salisbury,will stop.All disrespect of the police WILL STOP.Congratulations to Mr.Lincoln Corbette.A number of highly trained former police officers stand with you.You Mr.Corbette should be commissioner a long time ago.UWP destroyed the police force,when they dismissed commissioner Blachard,deputy Valarie,and six other officers.They placed their PUPPET commissioner and deputy in office.After serving for 41 yrs UWP deputy was asked what do you think.He said NO…
This is soooooo comical even Corbette who rearly smiles must be laughing in french.
Silencing police officers so they wont speak of the ills within the force is dictatorial and fits Skerrit agenda very well. This tells me that we are about to witness the unexplained disappearance of political opponents and those the police deem a threat to the regime. We do not need a state where “some police officers “roam with impunity” like the 70’s and early 80’s. My friend, the time will come when the actions of this regime will hit close to you but you will be too ashamed to say or do anything but live with deep regret.
As a reminder, Blanchard and Valarie deserved to go! Majority of officers who served back then under their reign will tell you.
Mark my word, Carbon timed his departure very meticulously which I suspect will bring him BIG BUCKS from the cabal. THEY WILL PAY BIG FOR HIS SILENCE!!!
I have not been impressed with the performance of the police and several writers here have said this is likely the result of complicity with the DLP Government/Skerrit. Parry Bellot an often spokesman for the DLP regime has said surprisingly that the police are incompetent..When Carette was Police Chief and Renneth Alexis was criminally charged with threatening citizens with his gun while they were on public road at Savanne Paille the gun was confiscated by the police at Portsmouth before the the trial began.. Carette intervened and ordered the police in Portsmouth to return the gun in evidence to Alexis….Strange!!!
why is this man considered to be successful, when crime has been increased over the last decade, https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/DMA/dominica/crime-rate-statistics
he should have been fired period.. failure!
this is clearly poor management, how is someone allowed to accumulate so much leave?
Worse cop worse commissioner and best donkey kisser we ever had in Dominica. May the evil you did and encouraged go with you during your long leave of absence.
Ok. So you worked like a donkey for 9 straight years to ensure Skerrit was protected while he was destroying Dominica? So now you going on long leave of absence and you will not have armed army officers around you, to ensure you are protected, aren’t you concerned about your personal safety, even if you have a gun? Man that’s why we should always do our job well because we will never be up there forever. You know the amount of former police officers you victimized and disarmed just to serve Skerrit? We must always remember the earth is round and no matter what position we in we must always be firm, be fair and be friendly. This is not a threat neither a message to anyone but rather a call to remind us that in life no one stays up forever.
Is this a threat?
Well for your information WE still have his back.
You sound like one of the 21 x cops.
Now he is leaving lets see who are you UWPites going to target. All we know Corbette is no nonsense
Good riddance
I think skerrit want somebody tougher and rougher .
Police kidnapping
Chinese kidnapping
And lots more hidden from the public eye
Why you running away….if your master still need you why hasn’t he prevented you from leaving?
Well deserved break you earned it. Sir since you take on this position as chief of police it was from one to another, always needed, you put the love of country first. Hurricanes, unlawful protest and march etc. If the new chief by accident. read these comments, his first job would be to extend the prison. Secondly ,to give the police powers to hold a suspect for 24 hours.
@SuperCop
The man got leave during the last nine years of his failed career. It’s just that it wasn’t officially recorded. He was sleeping at the wheel for the most part He spent his brief waking hours harassing, provoking and arresting lawful members of the Opposition and their supporters.
Ibo MALAPROP France, your mentality is no different to that of your leader lennox. Pure hate and jealousy!
What sort of creature are you? Not even satan tolerates you and lennox behavior.
Go fast- run , run Carbon-hurry up man- you wont be missed.
One of Skerrits puppets is leaving and is replaced by another puppet. Same old!
I will miss your press conferences, Very entertaining!!
Darn!! That’s what I miss about working in the Public Service in DA. Being able to accumulate vacation time.
This gentleman is going on roughly a year and half paid vacation leave.
Enjoy Sir and Happy Retirement. Thanks for your service to The Homeland. God’s blessings to you and the family.
This long vacation nonsense in the public service needs to come to an end. It is well researched and documented that people do not function efficiently at their jobs if they don’t take vacations … even if sitting at home or doing some gardening … Added to that the cost of having someone act in their position for such a long time. Like in the rest of the civilised world one should be losing vacation time if deliberately unused. One should be able to carry over a maximum of 7 days leave from one year to the next.
I’m not from Dominica but how was this allowed to happen. So, the Government will be paying for TWO POLICE COMMISSIONERS for 400+ days. This is unbelievable. I’m sure he was a very good Officer but this is ridiculous. Is there no accountability in Dominica.
Answer: no there isn’t! State monies missing, police do what the PM tells them to do, courts are influenced, election results are being tampered with… Anybody been held accountable? No!
Ohh i did not know you would one day retire. Hmmmmmmm. You will be forever known as skerrit castrated pet mongrel that bark at its own shadow. You should probably go on a pilgrimage to the mountains up Paille for the next 400 days grow a dread and facial hair get a new disguise. You will surely need it when the bucket buttom drop off. Good riddance!!!
Who in this world works for 9 straight years and no leave. This is the height of incompetence on the part of the individual. Was he hoping to save the vacation days for a payout? Who was he protecting that he could not leave his kennel? What was he afraid to come to light once he proceeded on vacation?
Go take your leave and goodbye! Don’t let the door slam you in your face!
Worst CoP we ever had in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
God said in his words ” Fear Me who can destroy both the body and sole.”
We should not fear man, especially a rat like Roosevelt Skerrit!
“Let’s start with FDR. Certainly, at his 1933 Presidential Inauguration, Franklin D. Roosevelt did express such a sentiment: So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
Nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”(FDR).
The reason this pathetic clown, that puppet took no vacation, is because of his fear of Roosevelt Skerrit, replacing him while he went on vacation!
Now reality has smacked him in his face, he’s going whether he likes it or not; his time has come.
He have to worry about the people he victimized on Roosevelt orders; he is about to become irrelevant in anything in the country. The people he sent his subordinates to their houses in the middle of the night to arrest he have to cross their path!
You deserve it enjoy best wishes
Maybe:- All over the world you are entitled to save your holiday. You are allowed 6 weeks holiday per year but, you want to go on a cruise for three months so, you save your holiday. You should check them hollow heads pocket book, they were only on the job for the money’s and not (monies). While Mr. Carbon will be at relax, they will still have sleepless nights. Enjoy Chief you earned it. Thanks for your services and well
done. BRAVO
So basically, effective September 1, 2020, No more Daniel Carbon. Is Corbette now. Ok Duly noted.
Let the “investigations“ and “lawsuits“ begin against putting wrong right for misdemeanours in public office!
Eight years without taking leave? Something is wrong. Very wrong indeed. His supervisor (Cabinet Secretary or the PM) fell asleep on the job. It cannot be that Mr. Carbon was so indispensable to the force that for eight long years he could not be replaced.
Or is it a situation where Mr. Carbon could take a unofficial vacation (days off) whenever he wanted and not registering the same. The public service as an institution has failed again.
Having served with both officers, I can only state that we are going from the pan into the fire. The Outgoing one tends to be arrogant at times, but can control his sentiment to diffuse a situation; the Incoming One tends to be vindictive and cannot really control his temper to diffuse a situation. But…what can go wrong
Man your so right! I mean people are celebrating that this uneducated bag of grass is leaving but forget that there’s another bag of dust taking his place.. I mean corbette is nothing more than a bloody labour party buffoon who is goin to continue the bidding of skerite .. this man might actually be worst than carbon..
Carbon dioxide is bad for human beings. Daniel Carbon is bad for Dominica. The man is uniquely unqualified not only to be the Police Chief hut even to be a dog catcher. He unleashed his underlings to teargas, wrongfully arrest, brutalize, intimidate, persecute and harass the people he was supposed to serve and protect.
GOOD RIDDANCE❗❗❗
Good Job Mr. Carbon. You need the rest.
Good job? Are you kidding me ? Di you just say that? Are you serious? . Please send me some of what you have been smoking or drinking if you feel this way because its obviously working wonders for you . I need some quick!
A Police Chief is one of the most important public service positions in any country. His/her retirement is big news anywhere on the planet. Thank you for your career service to Dominica and all you did to fulfill the requirements of the Police Chief position and, by extension, successful enforcement of the laws meant to keep peace, order and security for all of us on the island.
Thank you for what? Incompetence and continued harassment of opposition politicians? I would like to see audited figures of how many crimes where actually solved and subsequently successfully prosecuted. I bet if we were to see them we would ask why we actually have a police force.
OH HALLELUYA!! About Time!!
This man will go down as the worst of the worst police Chief in Dca’ history. It is hard to believe that he was trained by Alpe, and some of the best we have had. The once very proud CDPF that was viewed as the best in the region in its hay-day is now relegated to a mongoose gang with nothing but square pegs in round holes. “Most” of the good ones were forced to leave and those who stayed have been relegated to the ranks of constable or corporals. So many unqualified officers now hold ranks in name only its pitiful. Not that we dont have qualified women in the CDPF but “most” of those you see sporting chevrons on their shoulders should not even be constables.
However, I know some in the out districts who should be Inspectors but are are still constables or corporals because they don’t “toe-the-line”. That my friend is shameful. You should never treat an apple like grapefruit because you could not pick it. Good riddance Daniel!
The more things change the more they remain that same. Anyone who thinks that things will change because of this new development is in for a rude awakening. Any appointment made by the autocratic misleader, to the public service, is meticulously calculated to serve the personal interest of the misleader himself.
Every top civil servant serves at the behest of Skerrit. This is the very reason why the civil service is so dysfunctional and unproductive. If real and progressive changes are to be had, Dominicans have to sever the head of the snake from the rest of its body. Let’s be brutally honest here. The Dominica Police Force, instead of serving and protecting the populace, they have maintained an incestuous relationship with the head of government. This CANNOT be good for the country.