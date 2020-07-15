Police destroy large quantity of drug exhibits

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) last weekend destroyed a quantity of drugs which they had as exhibits for the past six years.

At a brief ceremony with the media in attendance at Morne Bruce, Head of the Drug Squad Unit, Inspector Charles Dominique, said they were disposing of cannabis and cocaine which were seized from people between 2014 and 2020.

“Presently, we have 3,400 cannabis plants; cannabis cured, we have 4, 562.3 pounds, 13 cannabis cigarettes; cannabis seeds – 11 pounds, cannabis raisin – 6.2 pounds, cocaine – 446.1 pounds,” Dominique stated.

“The total weight of the cannabis which includes the seeds, plants is 4,596.3 pounds and all these are matters which have been dealt with and disposed of by the court and which were kept in our custody as exhibits and will be destroyed,” he said.

Inspector Dominique was questioned about the street value of the drugs but he did not give details.

He revealed that despite the closure of Dominica’s borders because of the Corona Virus, drug trafficking continued.

“It never stopped they were a bit restricted but as usual they always find a way to transact their business and as criminals, they have no borders and will always find a way to do their criminal acts,” Dominique remarked.