Police destroy large quantity of drug exhibits

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at 7:48 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
The drugs being burnt at Morne Bruce

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) last weekend destroyed a quantity of drugs which they had as exhibits for the past six years.

At a brief ceremony with the media in attendance at Morne Bruce, Head of the Drug Squad Unit, Inspector Charles Dominique, said they were disposing of cannabis and cocaine which were seized from people between 2014 and 2020.

“Presently, we have 3,400 cannabis plants; cannabis cured, we have 4, 562.3 pounds, 13 cannabis cigarettes; cannabis seeds – 11 pounds, cannabis raisin – 6.2 pounds, cocaine – 446.1 pounds,” Dominique stated.

“The total weight of the cannabis which includes the seeds, plants is 4,596.3 pounds and all these are matters which have been dealt with and disposed of by the court and which were kept in our custody as exhibits and will be destroyed,” he said.

Inspector Dominique was questioned about the street value of the drugs but he did not give details.

He revealed that despite the closure of Dominica’s borders because of the Corona Virus, drug trafficking continued.

“It never stopped they were a bit restricted but as usual they always find a way to transact their business and as criminals, they have no borders and will always find a way to do their criminal acts,” Dominique remarked.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

17 Comments

  1. Waiting For Airport
    July 17, 2020

    All you only interest is to make sure Dominica people stay poor.

  2. 72nations72elements
    July 16, 2020

    Ministry of Environmental Health has nothing to say on the matter.

  3. 72nations72elements
    July 16, 2020

    Aye let me tell you nuh. That whole afternoon all up Roseau Valley area you smelling that. I looking around like who that have that smoking there because i cannot understand how whole afternoon that in people nose. But hold on! they burning the cocaine with the weed too man? Sprang they trying and sprang the public? The Environmental Health Unit needs to say seriously something about this practice. That is the HIGHEST level of irresponsibility of the police. and i mean HIGHEST! They need to invest in a furnace with a long chimney because the way they doing that Is nonsense. That cannot continue. right in roseau?

  4. Bossman
    July 15, 2020

    @jj. Government cannot see cannabis to companies who use it as medical marijuana in a country where it is legal because it is not legal yet in Dominica. If government starts selling confiscated cannabis, that will amount to illegality.

  5. Iguana
    July 15, 2020

    If somebody pass n smell that self is a dirty piece of high they goin n get

  6. Bring back the kidnapped parrots
    July 15, 2020

    Did the police get high from all the smoke? They did not mention that.

  7. Iamanidiot
    July 15, 2020

    So allu had to burn that right next to the house. If a strong wind blow the rafters catching fire wi. Ma Gway Sa

    • derp
      July 15, 2020

      they never get a high so not their fault :lol:

  8. Bwa-Banday
    July 15, 2020

    Wait minute! The building in the background (2nd pic) that has no roof and looks very dilapidated; is that the police barracks? :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: . Where is the PWA to tell Minister Whiteless the men cannot live under these deplorable conditions while the Supremo and Mrs. Gravitate living in a $32000.00 monthly mansion paid for by the state. Them police officers self look like they have been muzzled. SMMFH

  9. derp
    July 15, 2020

    but wait awhile I do hear last budget and during their election gimmick manifesto they are going to have medicinal cannabis and have a tourism driven niche where people can come in or whatever for cannabis related activities, smh!

  10. Shaka zulu
    July 15, 2020

    Louis Vuitton have drug line also. :-D :-D :-D too funny.

  11. Hon Criminals
    July 15, 2020

    If you are a good law-abiding citizen in the country be very careful because the police of Skerrit will find a way to come after you with a framed charge. But if you are a known criminal the police if Skerrit will befriend you and even escort you to your next crime. In fact the police will even shoot if they have to, just to clear the way for those honorable criminals.

  12. Left the mourn
    July 15, 2020

    So all the police can do is go after ganja and after UWP members and supporters? Why they not going after those real criminals like those money launderers sitting in high places, those drug dealers in top positions that using poor people children to do their dirty job for them and those that treating murder as if it is a cup of coffee they drinking. My God help us in this country because Skerrit has destroyed our police to his advantage and every good thing we once had.

  13. Let's Pretend
    July 15, 2020

    Stupes these policemen have nothing to do. The US has changed president Maduro with drug trafficking. The police know who are the local buddies of Maduro and they should try to get them

  14. SMH
    July 15, 2020

    tha’ts not all it missing…hmmmm

  15. Casey
    July 15, 2020

    cannabis still considered a drug?…. hahahahaha

  16. jj
    July 15, 2020

    y not sell them to countries where it is legal to get money into the state,smh

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available