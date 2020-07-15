Police destroy large quantity of drug exhibits

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) last weekend destroyed a quantity of drugs which they had as exhibits for the past six years.
At a brief ceremony with the media in attendance at Morne Bruce, Head of the Drug Squad Unit, Inspector Charles Dominique, said they were disposing of cannabis and cocaine which were seized from people between 2014 and 2020.
“Presently, we have 3,400 cannabis plants; cannabis cured, we have 4, 562.3 pounds, 13 cannabis cigarettes; cannabis seeds – 11 pounds, cannabis raisin – 6.2 pounds, cocaine – 446.1 pounds,” Dominique stated.
“The total weight of the cannabis which includes the seeds, plants is 4,596.3 pounds and all these are matters which have been dealt with and disposed of by the court and which were kept in our custody as exhibits and will be destroyed,” he said.
Inspector Dominique was questioned about the street value of the drugs but he did not give details.
He revealed that despite the closure of Dominica’s borders because of the Corona Virus, drug trafficking continued.
“It never stopped they were a bit restricted but as usual they always find a way to transact their business and as criminals, they have no borders and will always find a way to do their criminal acts,” Dominique remarked.
17 Comments
All you only interest is to make sure Dominica people stay poor.
Ministry of Environmental Health has nothing to say on the matter.
Aye let me tell you nuh. That whole afternoon all up Roseau Valley area you smelling that. I looking around like who that have that smoking there because i cannot understand how whole afternoon that in people nose. But hold on! they burning the cocaine with the weed too man? Sprang they trying and sprang the public? The Environmental Health Unit needs to say seriously something about this practice. That is the HIGHEST level of irresponsibility of the police. and i mean HIGHEST! They need to invest in a furnace with a long chimney because the way they doing that Is nonsense. That cannot continue. right in roseau?
@jj. Government cannot see cannabis to companies who use it as medical marijuana in a country where it is legal because it is not legal yet in Dominica. If government starts selling confiscated cannabis, that will amount to illegality.
If somebody pass n smell that self is a dirty piece of high they goin n get
Did the police get high from all the smoke? They did not mention that.
So allu had to burn that right next to the house. If a strong wind blow the rafters catching fire wi. Ma Gway Sa
they never get a high so not their fault
Wait minute! The building in the background (2nd pic) that has no roof and looks very dilapidated; is that the police barracks? . Where is the PWA to tell Minister Whiteless the men cannot live under these deplorable conditions while the Supremo and Mrs. Gravitate living in a $32000.00 monthly mansion paid for by the state. Them police officers self look like they have been muzzled. SMMFH
but wait awhile I do hear last budget and during their election gimmick manifesto they are going to have medicinal cannabis and have a tourism driven niche where people can come in or whatever for cannabis related activities, smh!
Louis Vuitton have drug line also. too funny.
If you are a good law-abiding citizen in the country be very careful because the police of Skerrit will find a way to come after you with a framed charge. But if you are a known criminal the police if Skerrit will befriend you and even escort you to your next crime. In fact the police will even shoot if they have to, just to clear the way for those honorable criminals.
So all the police can do is go after ganja and after UWP members and supporters? Why they not going after those real criminals like those money launderers sitting in high places, those drug dealers in top positions that using poor people children to do their dirty job for them and those that treating murder as if it is a cup of coffee they drinking. My God help us in this country because Skerrit has destroyed our police to his advantage and every good thing we once had.
Stupes these policemen have nothing to do. The US has changed president Maduro with drug trafficking. The police know who are the local buddies of Maduro and they should try to get them
tha’ts not all it missing…hmmmm
cannabis still considered a drug?…. hahahahaha
y not sell them to countries where it is legal to get money into the state,smh