Police investigate death of Portsmouth man

Police are investigating the death of a Portsmouth man which occurred yesterday.

It is unclear what killed Brent Bique, but speculation is high that he could have died from a blow that he received to the head during an altercation with another individual on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that Bique was well known for washing buses in the community.

No arrest has been made.

DNO will follow that story and provide further information as soon as it is made available.

The video below shows Bique after he was struck on the head.