Police investigate fatal road accident in Delices

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Victoria Delices at about 5:00pm on Thursday.

According to reports from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Simon Edwards the accident involved truck registration number T0184 owned by Redi-Mix Company driven by Phillian Eusede male adult of Salisbury and motorcycle registration number PW669 with David Damien Sorhaindo of Delices as the rider.

He said the truck was traveling in an easterly direction on the main road while the bike and rider were traveling in the opposite direction.

“The rider lost control of the bike and collided with the truck,” Edwards explained.

Sorraindo was officially pronounced dead at the scene by the district medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.