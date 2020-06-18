Police investigate fatal road accident in Pottersville

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a traffic collision in the Pottersville area on Tuesday 9th June which resulted in the death of Wayne Junior Orlé of Soufriere.

According to a police report, Orlé was riding a motor scooter northward on the EO Leblanc highway when he collided with a pedestrian, Jefferson Simon of Grandbay.

The two individuals were taken via ambulance to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) for treatment of their injuries. Both individuals were admitted to the hospital, however, Orlé was admitted to the intensive care unit due to the severity of his injuries.

He was airlifted on Thursday 11th June to Martinique for neurosurgery in an effort to save his life.

However, Orlé’s condition was deemed to be too severe to operate and he was airlifted back to Dominica on Sunday 14th June where he was again admitted to the ICU at the DCFH.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Monday 15th June 2020.

Orlé’s body is now at the Lyndhurst funeral home awaiting a post mortem.