Police investigate house fire at Giraudel

Fire officials are said to be investigating the cause of a fire which occurred in Giraudel over the weekend.

According to a report from Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Wayne Letang, officers at the Roseau Fire Station responded to the call at just about 2:25 pm on Sunday, 5th April 2020.

He said the building was a two-bedroom wooden structure which was owned by a former police officer, Tony Williams

“The building and all the contents were completed gutted by the blaze,” Letang stated. “Everything was burnt down.”

He added that at the time of the fire, there was nobody was in the building as the family was out.

He said investigations revealed that the family had actually left the house for the weekend.

Letang also stated that by the time Williams arrived at the scene the crew had almost completely finished putting out the blaze.