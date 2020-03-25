Police investigate shooting at Fond Cole

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a shooting incident which occurred at the Fond Cole Industrial Site at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday 24th March 2020.
According to information from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards, two 18-year-old male individuals were asleep in a shack at Fond Cole when they were attacked by an unknown person or persons with a firearm. The two received gunshot wounds to their thighs.
They were transported to the Accident & Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where they were attended to by medical personnel and admitted.
No arrest has been made and investigations continue.
