Police investigate shooting in Pottersville, Roseau

Police here are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday 18 March 2020 at Steber Street, Pottersville.
According to information provided by Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, a male individual who was driving his along that street sustained multiple gunshot wounds discharged from a firearm by an individual or individuals on the street.
The wounded man was transported to the Accident & Emergency Unit of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was attended to by medical staff and admitted.
Investigations are ongoing.
