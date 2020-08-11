Police make several arrests; offer rewards for assistance in stopping illegal movement in and out of Dominica

Police Chief Daniel Carbon disclosed that his officers have made several arrests of persons entering and leaving Dominica through illegal means.
His comments came at a press conference held to share concerns about the arrest of a number of Haitian nationals.
“On Monday, August 3rd 2020, the police conducted an operation in Jimmit resulting in the arrest of 37 Haitian nationals and 31 of those arrested were charged with having overstayed in Dominica. They have since been brought before the court where the charge was read to them,” Carbon said.
“Another operation on Friday, August 7, 2020, in the north of the island resulted in the arrest of 11 more Haitians. They are in police custody with suspicion of trying to leave the state illegally. Over the past few months, the police have arrested 22 individuals for illegal entry into Dominica and five vessels were intercepted,” Carbon reported.
The Police Chief stressed that while the Haitians are welcome into Dominica, they must follow and adhere to the laws of the land.
“Some of them are using Dominica as a transhipment point to travel to other countries through illegal means. I have warned against entering and leaving Dominica through illegal means. Some of our citizens are overseas and want to return home however, they must do so legally by coming in at a designated port of entry. The government of Dominica, the police and the Ministry of Health have worked very hard to make Dominica COVID-19 free,” Carbon pointed out.
He warned those who are bent on entering and leaving Dominica through unauthorized ports, to desist from this practice and help the police.
“We are prepared to reward people who assist us. Those caught will be dealt with forceful according to the law,” Carbon stated.
Meantime, National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore said he is very upset with the illegal movement in and out of the country “through the back door” by nationals and Haitians.
He said Dominicans have a collective responsibility to do all in “our powers to stem this situation”.
“Those coming in illegally are coming from hotspots and therefore pose a very serious threat to all of us,” Blackmoore remarked. “These people are dangerous and wicked…if you know of anyone who came through the backdoor you have a moral responsibility to report them to the police and also those who are harbouring them. When someone comes through the back door you don’t know what they are carrying, it could be drugs or COVID-19.”
He said those coming through the backdoor pose the biggest threat.
“I have been given the assurance by the Chief that the coast guard will be more vigilant in patrolling our waters,” he stated.
The Minister also made it clear that any non-national who is found entering Dominica illegally will be sent “right back” to their country of origin.
“You will not be kept at the prison at the expense of the state. We shall not tolerate the blatant disregard for the rule of law,” Blackmoore insisted.
He also cautioned Dominicans who are also coming in through the backdoor stating, “it’s a war against all and the people have a right to retaliate.”
“We have done well but we need to be on guard; when you come in illegally you show total disregard for your loved ones,” the minister stated.
He reminded the public that those who transport and harbour someone coming in through the backdoor are also criminally responsibly.
“This virus has no face with its intention to kill; Work with the police,” Blackmoore urged.
20 Comments
So, when is the airport coming again?
Some hypocrites in that regime. How long now has it been known, that thousands of Haitians have been coming and going to and from Dominica? A longgggggggggggg time ago. And how longgggggggggggg has this AM been in office? And he just now found out about the several thousands of illegal Haitians in Dominica? BS.
And what about the illegal Chinese who are in Dominica? White skin is exempt? We have many undocumented Chinese in Dominica who needs to be sent back to Xi Ping.
Thank you to the French officials for forcing the immoral and incompetent members of the Skerrit regime to do their jobs. This illegal entry and exit of people is not a new phenomenon and the Punjabi circus master spoke on the matter during the last election campaign in 2019. This means that there was an awareness of the issue. Because the corrupt government saw an advantage in the short run they failed to act and defacto encouraged it. However, the neighboring countries will have no more of this foolishness and has laid the hammer down. See them fall over each other to appear to sound tough on the illegal matter. Dominicans we will all suffer when tougher requirements will be put in place for us to visit or pass through the neighboring countries. This backdoor entry and departure only facilitates more crime and corrupt leadership when left unchecked and undeterred.
The government wasnt saying anything when the Hatians were arriving in droves before the election. Why all of a sudden are they a problem now? I guess the mission has been acomplished.
“I have been given the assurance by the Chief that the coast guard will be more vigilant in patrolling our waters,” he stated. POVERTY IS THE ISSUE! YOU UNETHICAL IMMORAL MINISTERS ARE THE ONES CONTRIBUTING TO THIS SITUATION…
Was the alleged helicopter that landed in broad daylight on Benjamin’s park in Portsmouth, with the top passport guy legal or not? Would that be considered as backdoor or backdoor only has to do with Sea? Was anyone arrested?
You closed your doors and lock Dominicans out in foreign lands leaving them to grapple or sink and you are surprised they are coming in back door. After 5 months of unplanned stay in a foreign country people wants to come home and resume their lives and by the hook or by the crook they will come home. Dominica is your home so set sail and come home, police can say whatever if they can’t make a murder charge stick on a broad daylight murder is not a monetary charge charge they can make stick, most of them can’t even string 2 sentences together and make sense just look at Blackmore.
Just looking at Carbon you can tell he is tired or sick and needs a rest. But he will soon have all the rest he wants sitting under a tree in Vielle Casse pondering on his misdeeds and the overall wickedness he did to Dcans by facilitating the cabal goons and allegedly showing total disrespect for fellow officers.
The Haitian Human Trade has thrived in Dca because of political and law enforcement complicity. Wonder who gets a BIG cut from this illegal trade? Find out who owns the boats involved either directly or indirectly. Who was handing out Yamaha engines and boats in the Mahaut constituency to non-fishers before elections. Who owns a jetty up north where boast silently departs late at night for the island to our north with human cargo and return with fine French wines, groceries and some stolen fish pot fish to mask the operation .
Thats why I trust Blessings, Lofty, Buju, Seth, Pyro, Bawi, Marigot and a few militant patriots to free us soon.
send all the haitians back THAT ARE HERE ILLEGALLY PERIOD! they are helping the others come in, them Dominicans aself that assisting them and take so much money from them is sad
But what’s up with this guy’s face.. omg.. is he goin on retirement.. heared he is the worst commissioner ever
Do the Haitians own vessels? Are they boat captains? You arrest Haitians on suspicion but what about those who are receiving the monies, and using vessels to facilitate the back door movement? Are the latter not as guilty or even moreso than the Haitians?
Don’t arrest those that were trying to come in illegally without arresting boat captains, boat owners and those big boys that arranging those illegal entries. So for Carbon to try to take praise for attesting those who came in by the invitation and arrangements of top people in authority is nothing but a fake.
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore and Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, are uniquely unqualified for the positions that they presently hold. Criminal activities, including murders, have rapidly escalated under their watch. Instead of protecting and serving the public, they both work in the best interest of a most corrupt leader.
Secondly, Haitians coming in through the back door to Dominica is general knowledge for years now. Leading up to the December 2019 election, these same Haitians sere allowed, with impunity, to enter Dominica illegally, in droves. Now the election is over, mission accomplished, they are now dispensable. The relevant authorities, all of a sudden, are alarmingly concerned with these same migrants in and out of the country.
THOU HYPOCRITES‼
I am not a herd follower but i agree both with National Security Minister Blackmore and Police Commissioner Carbon.
I am a Dominican citizen that want to come home, and even though I get frustrated sometimes about being unable to get a flight I am being patient.
I am very concerned when some Dominicans travel in and out of Dominica especially during this period of uncertainty caused as the result of the Covid 19 Pandemic.
While I like many Dominicans welcome Haitians to come to our shores, some of them continue to try to leave the state illegally and this must stop. Not only are their illegal means of travel affecting Dominica and Dominicans. These activities affect Haitians who live here and those wishing to travel legally to Dominica in the future as I am sure the Government will be strict on new arrivals of Haitian nationals in the future.
The French and the United States governments are closely monitoring these developments. Be warned.
Why should Blackmoore be upset, when the PM said that entering “BACKDOOR” is our tradition
Why is the Minister of Security behaving like he is innocent. Right in his face in Mahaut you see the guys that came from Guadeloupe backdoor. He even facilitated a funeral and he is aware that all the deceased children came backdoor to attend their mom funeral. Tell the minister of Security stop his hypocrisy he knows all the backdoorers in Mahaut
Remember, month before the last election plane full of ‘Haitian brothers and sisters’ (Skerrits words) were flown into Dominica free of charge courtesy of the corrupt man. They have done their ‘duty’ now and he has them arrested. What a country Dominica has become!!!
Concentrate on Picard, I know the apartment owners want the rent to pay but the number of Haitians there is just way too high, it’s impossible that all the people here legally.
Im always giving the government blows, but today ill say good job. round them up.
This is my problem with this government: for several years i have been on here asking you guys to do your jobs along with other folks. It is more than 20 years that this human trafficking has been going on. Ian douglas once said don’t touch my haitians because they were renting his father’s property and was source of income. The state was involved in a conspiracy when they charged a fee at airport knowing these folks were leaving illegally resulting in funds staying with state. Some of that money eventually stolen by law enforcement. Today it seems like it is illegal because of COVID. I am happy to see you guys finally doing yall jobs but the status has been perpetuated by this very government. The haitians are not here because they want to come to Dominica it is because Dominica has been used as smuggling point to elsewhere. We have seen increase TB as a result. There is no Dominica embassy in haiti or work recruitment program for Dominica. This government is lime a cancer to DA.