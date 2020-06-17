Police say two men involved in robberies in Kalinago Territory have surrendered

Two men who, according to police, were involved in armed robberies in Salybia on Tuesday, June 6, 2020, have surrendered to law enforcement.

Police said on Tuesday that Javid Alfred and Celsey Anselm were wanted for the robbery, at gunpoint, of a shop owner and a Springfield trading delivery truck.

According to the report, the police confronted the men which resulted in the shooting death of Alfred Davidson who was driving the SUV in which the suspects tried to escape before it crashed into a DOMLEC pole.

New information from the police which DNO received a short while ago, indicates that the men went to police headquarters with their lawyers.

According to the information, Anselm surrendered on Tuesday, June 16, and Alfred gave himself up earlier today, Wednesday, June 17.