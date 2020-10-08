Police tout success of operations against illegal entry; warn against aiding and abetting

Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, has said that four people have been convicted of entering Dominica illegally, four have been convicted while others are pending trial and investigation.

Valerie, who made the disclosure at a press briefing held recently, said the police operations have been successful to a large extent.

“Eight boats have been seized for investigations. Out of the many people who were reported to have illegally entered into Dominica, 4 have been convicted, 6 are pending trial and 22 are pending investigations,” he stated.

He said despite efforts to prevent illegal entry and exit into Dominica, the police continue to receive numerous calls about individuals who enter the country illegally.

According to Valerie, the police are reliably informed that individuals entering Dominica illegally are being protected by family and friends.

“Anyone who aids and abets another in the commission of illegal entry, commits an offence and will be liable to prosecution in accordance to the law, the penalty of which is $3000,” Valerie warned. “It is time that we accept responsibility for our actions.”

Valerie said further that the French territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique have recorded a large number of reported Covid-19 cases, “yet we allow our families to enter the island illegally, knowing fully well that they are in violation with the protocols in place.”

He said the most recent Covid-19 case allegedly came in illegally and was seen attending various events and associating with several people, “thus endangering the lives of many.”

Valerie stated that the CDPF will work assiduously to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice and indicated that the CDPF has been working with several agencies locally and internationally, to prevent illegal entries and to curb any spread of Covid-19 in Dominica.

The acting Deputy Chief also said that the police have warned many people and have charged several others for malicious damage at the quarantine centres.

Valerie said this action was taken on the basis of several reports, emanating from the quarantine centres and the Covid-19 hospital, of people behaving dishonestly and disorderly.

He appealed to citizens and visitors to cooperate with the staff at the quarantine centres and at the Covid Hospital and to adhere to the general protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Many people continue to disregard the warnings of the health professionals and the police,” Valerie stated. “The government of Dominica has in place an established protocol to deal with citizens and visitors arriving and departing our shores.”