Police tout success of operations against illegal entry; warn against aiding and abetting

Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, has said that four people have been convicted of entering Dominica illegally, four have been convicted while others are pending trial and investigation.
Valerie, who made the disclosure at a press briefing held recently, said the police operations have been successful to a large extent.
“Eight boats have been seized for investigations. Out of the many people who were reported to have illegally entered into Dominica, 4 have been convicted, 6 are pending trial and 22 are pending investigations,” he stated.
He said despite efforts to prevent illegal entry and exit into Dominica, the police continue to receive numerous calls about individuals who enter the country illegally.
According to Valerie, the police are reliably informed that individuals entering Dominica illegally are being protected by family and friends.
“Anyone who aids and abets another in the commission of illegal entry, commits an offence and will be liable to prosecution in accordance to the law, the penalty of which is $3000,” Valerie warned. “It is time that we accept responsibility for our actions.”
Valerie said further that the French territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique have recorded a large number of reported Covid-19 cases, “yet we allow our families to enter the island illegally, knowing fully well that they are in violation with the protocols in place.”
He said the most recent Covid-19 case allegedly came in illegally and was seen attending various events and associating with several people, “thus endangering the lives of many.”
Valerie stated that the CDPF will work assiduously to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice and indicated that the CDPF has been working with several agencies locally and internationally, to prevent illegal entries and to curb any spread of Covid-19 in Dominica.
The acting Deputy Chief also said that the police have warned many people and have charged several others for malicious damage at the quarantine centres.
Valerie said this action was taken on the basis of several reports, emanating from the quarantine centres and the Covid-19 hospital, of people behaving dishonestly and disorderly.
He appealed to citizens and visitors to cooperate with the staff at the quarantine centres and at the Covid Hospital and to adhere to the general protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Many people continue to disregard the warnings of the health professionals and the police,” Valerie stated. “The government of Dominica has in place an established protocol to deal with citizens and visitors arriving and departing our shores.”
9 Comments
Boss knowing our culture, very few people will snitch on the friends, family or neighbors only to have them arrested and drag to court. The real fight lies in the hands of cabinet and minister of health. REMOVE the fees at the quarantine centers and people will have the incentive to come in legally! These quarantine centers have become cash cows for “SOME” of those who are suffering Ross departure.
Now get serious and quit playing with us. Station one coast guard north and the other south with crew change and refueling in those areas. Don’t come to For Cole fo new crew or refueling because that’s when the illegal boats make a run for it. You all know that darn well so STOP playing games and do you all jobs properly.
Hmm, just wonder if incitement to commit an offence, such as entering the country illegally is also not an offence punishable by law. Could it be this does not apply if you are a political leader or a prospective M.P. Senior Council or our A.G. can give their wisdom on that.
people wants better living, more prosperity, JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! nothing else will remedy poverty and in the absence of said JOBS there is nothing that will prevent persons from seeking a better avenue! hence the real criminals are these people who are forcing others to resort to illegal activities through their own wrong doings. Davidson Valerie should step down from his position but i guess he is as unethical as the ones who has placed him in this position.
Complacency is the friend of failure. People have been coming via backdoor to DA for years, way before covid 19. The government have never really done nothing to curb this action. Problem is, alot of people in power are benefiting from this action. “Drug Man” as we call them have been doing this for years. The police knows most of these people and alot of people in society view them as kings and hold them in high regard when you the struggling man have to sweat and work hard for what you want. These so called Drug Men do the opposite. The authorities apprehend them alot of times but they are out in no time. They capture these speed boats with these high powered engines, why not use these same boats to patrol our shores. 4 boats, one on each side of the island, north, south, east and west. Dominica is a very small island and I think we have the capability to stop this back door action that is putting all of our lives in danger, whether it be covid transmission, more guns etc.
COVID-19 is very deadly. It’s imperative that all citizens and visitors to Dominica take extraordinary precautions to avoid contracting or spreading this virus. Illegal entry into the island should be strictly prohibited and discouraged.
Having said that, it was not too long ago that the COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF and some of his dull-witted colleagues scoff at this illicit entry and even unabashedly encouraged people to come to Dominica ‘through the backdoor’. Now they want to close the gate after the horses have bolted the stable.
This is a perfect example of Skerrit’s ignorance, shortsightedness and lack of mental acuity endangering the lives of every resident Dominican.
Dominicans need a recess from Skerrit’s stupidity and misguided policies. He needs to GO NOW
Illegal entry Sounds serious and very risky to Dominican citizens ..what is the legal entry protocol???
Your honour permit me, the Prime Minister of Dominica holding the highest office of the land, for the sake of « damage control » to say to the people of Dominica that I allowed our cultural backdoor illegal entry activities for 20 years because many of them are poor. That’s the narrative I am using your Honour. I know they came to vote for me in this manner on Dec 6, 2019, many of them met with teargas but that is us you see. Because, it has been common practice for 20 years, I saw no need to concentrate on border security to curb the drug cartel destroying our youth. I know they will understand, the majority of them are poor and Dominica’s eduction system under my administration, well, I am working on it still like the diamond studded earring foreign minister trying to « unlock funds » at the UNGA. #damage control humour #back door earring bling at UN #TIREDOFSLICKSTERSSPEAKING
Valerie would you be happy to be in a place where everything is fine with you you have your house and then you have to be force to go to a place to spend money you don’t have that’s why da so backward you all are so donuts
You have politicians encouraging and abbeting back door entry, how come the police are not going after them?