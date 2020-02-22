Police vow to do ‘what is necessary’ to ensure peaceful carnival

There is expected to be an increased police presence in the streets on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Police Chief, Daniel Carbon said the decision is to ensure the prevention of violence and crime during the two days of celebration.

“The police will be in full force on both days. We have been having incidents in carnival; two years ago, and before that, we have been experiencing some deaths during carnival street jump up,” he said at a police press conference on Friday.

Carbon stated that the general public is entitled to revel and enjoy themselves while parading but the police have a responsibility.

“We will do what is necessary to be done lawfully so, to ensure that the carnival is peaceful [and] people will enjoy themselves in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility,” he said.

The Police Chief indicated that for the past few years, officers have been putting in place CCTV cameras around the city of Roseau.

He said these cameras will assist in monitoring persons in real-time as carnival progresses.

“We are not putting the CCTV to spy on people unlawfully but we have a responsibility to gather our intelligence…we have to take measures to prevent crime and…to detect crime.”

Carnival Monday activities are scheduled to begin at 4:00 am and end at 10:00 pm and Tuesday’s parade will begin at 8:00am and end at 10:00 pm.

Carbon called on the general public to conduct themselves properly on both days and if any crime is seen committed, to report it to the police immediately.