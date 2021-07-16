Popular vlogger sues police and AG

Through the Chamber of Joshua Francis, popular vlogger Lynworth “Mystelics” Mitchel is now seeking redress from the court for what he claims is wrongdoing by certain officers of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).

In the lawsuit filed on July 9, 2021, Mitchel is seeking claim for False Imprisonment, Wrongful Arrest and Constitutional Breach by police officers.

In his statement of claim through his attorney, Mitchel alleges that on Thursday March 3, 2021, about 4:30 p.m. he, along with Jawanza Stuart, went to Morne Daniel with his camera drone to record an aerial shot of a house which was a subject of sale as part of a real estate venture.

The claimant(Mitchel) asserts that after doing several shots from different angles, the battery of the drone began draining excessively and therefore he guided it on to the side of a minor road in Morne Daniel. He then drove to the spot where it landed and noticed a Chinese National picking up the said drone and beckoning to the Claimant that he had the same.

The claim further states that Mitchel then approached the said Chinese national to retrieve his drone when he observed another person driving a white van. The individual, who Mitchel stated was named officer Louis, went to the Chinese national, took the drone from him and ran into a yard.

According to the claim, he was “gravely distressed” hence he went to the front of the yard in which he saw the officer in plain clothes enter and demanded the return of his camera drone when another officer in military fatigues came towards the Claimant and inquired what had happened.

Whilst Mitchel was explaining about his drone, Stuart came towards him and greeted the militarily dressed officer as ‘Moses’ and explained to him their purpose for being in Morne Daniel and why the drone was on the road.

In the statement of claim, it is further alleged that Mitchel suddenly saw another person enter his vehicle which further caused him “grave distress” and he “shouted to the person who entered his vehicle to get out of the same but the said person drove the vehicle away and parked it on the side of the road.”

Mitchel maintains that he continued to demand the return of his camera drone from Officer Louis all to no avail. He then went to his vehicle to contact Joshua Francis, his attorney to inform him of the situation and to render assistance if necessary.

He alleges that whilst in his vehicle he was unable to locate his Samsung Galaxy A50-US cellular telephone nor his Autel Exo 6K sensor for the camera drone and as a result, continued his demands for the return of his equipment.

The claim further states that about 6:00 p.m, other senior officers of the CDPF arrived on the scene and the claimant and Stuart were invited to the Roseau Police Station to be questioned.

Mitchel says he inquired whether they were under arrest and they were assured that they were not. They were then transported to the Roseau Police Station.

Upon arrival at the station, he claims that they were invited to sit on benches and left unattended for about 15 minutes outside of the CID office. When he decided to leave, he was then told that he was under arrest and thereafter taken into the CID office where he and Jawanza [Stuart] sat for several hours until another officer arrived and spoke to them. By this time, Mitchel says it was close to midnight.

The claimant says, the officer attempted to interview him but he indicated that he was tired and the interview was suspended. By that time, it was about 1:00 a.m and the Claimant and Jawanza were told that they were arrested on suspicion of espionage and that they would be kept in custody overnight.

Thereafter, Mitchel states that he was patted and frisked repeatedly before being placed in the cells. He asserts that his chest, back, legs and groin were pained while the said officer searched him before placing him in the cells.

The suit says that whilst in the cell Mitchel was “gravely distressed” and could hardly breathe as the area reeked of urine and feces and he was forced to sleep on the dirty and sticky concrete of the cells and the floor was cold.

The following day at about 11:00 a.m, the claimant alleges that he was taken out of the cells, handcuffed and led to an office in the CID for questioning. While being questioned, Mitchel notes that he advised the interviewing officer to look at the footage of the camera drone in order to see what they were doing in Morne Daniel.

He says he was questioned for about 1 hour thereafter, was taken to Picard Portsmouth to his residence by the Police and his home was searched in his presence. The Police did not retrieve anything therefrom.

The following day the claimant says he was taken back to Morne Daniel in the area where the drone had landed and there he saw Officer Earl Luis. Shortly after he was returned to the Roseau Police Station and later taken to CID again and shown the camera drone and his personal local cellular telephone which was taken from him on the 3rd March when he was arrested.

He says that he was then returned to the cells and approximately 1 hour later, he was advised that he was free to go and no charges were preferred against him in connection with the arrest.

In the suit, Mitchel insists, that by reason of the actions of the Police officers, he was wrongfully arrested without reasonable and probable cause – the burden of proof being on the defendant to justify the arrest of him – falsely imprisoned and unlawfully detained and has suffered loss and damage.

He avows that he was not spying nor attempting to obtain government or political or military information by the use of his camera drone in the Morne Daniel area as alleged or at all.

Mitchel says as a result of the incident, he has suffered a severe psychiatric reaction which has led to post-traumatic stress disorder.

He claims that he has since written to the Commissioner of Police seeking the the return of his equipment but to no avail.

Mitchel is seeking through his suit, special damages which includes bill from Attorney-at-Law Joshua Francis for services rendered while in custody to the tune of $1500.00 and loss of earnings following the detention of his drone from March 4 to July 6, 2021 in the sum of $5000.00.

He is also seeking claims for damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment and damages for detinue and conversion of his cellular telephones, camera drone and remote, costs; interest and further or other relief as the court deems fit.