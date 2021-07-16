Popular vlogger sues police and AG

Through the Chamber of Joshua Francis, popular vlogger Lynworth “Mystelics” Mitchel is now seeking redress from the court for what he claims is wrongdoing by certain officers of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).
In the lawsuit filed on July 9, 2021, Mitchel is seeking claim for False Imprisonment, Wrongful Arrest and Constitutional Breach by police officers.
In his statement of claim through his attorney, Mitchel alleges that on Thursday March 3, 2021, about 4:30 p.m. he, along with Jawanza Stuart, went to Morne Daniel with his camera drone to record an aerial shot of a house which was a subject of sale as part of a real estate venture.
The claimant(Mitchel) asserts that after doing several shots from different angles, the battery of the drone began draining excessively and therefore he guided it on to the side of a minor road in Morne Daniel. He then drove to the spot where it landed and noticed a Chinese National picking up the said drone and beckoning to the Claimant that he had the same.
The claim further states that Mitchel then approached the said Chinese national to retrieve his drone when he observed another person driving a white van. The individual, who Mitchel stated was named officer Louis, went to the Chinese national, took the drone from him and ran into a yard.
According to the claim, he was “gravely distressed” hence he went to the front of the yard in which he saw the officer in plain clothes enter and demanded the return of his camera drone when another officer in military fatigues came towards the Claimant and inquired what had happened.
Whilst Mitchel was explaining about his drone, Stuart came towards him and greeted the militarily dressed officer as ‘Moses’ and explained to him their purpose for being in Morne Daniel and why the drone was on the road.
In the statement of claim, it is further alleged that Mitchel suddenly saw another person enter his vehicle which further caused him “grave distress” and he “shouted to the person who entered his vehicle to get out of the same but the said person drove the vehicle away and parked it on the side of the road.”
Mitchel maintains that he continued to demand the return of his camera drone from Officer Louis all to no avail. He then went to his vehicle to contact Joshua Francis, his attorney to inform him of the situation and to render assistance if necessary.
He alleges that whilst in his vehicle he was unable to locate his Samsung Galaxy A50-US cellular telephone nor his Autel Exo 6K sensor for the camera drone and as a result, continued his demands for the return of his equipment.
The claim further states that about 6:00 p.m, other senior officers of the CDPF arrived on the scene and the claimant and Stuart were invited to the Roseau Police Station to be questioned.
Mitchel says he inquired whether they were under arrest and they were assured that they were not. They were then transported to the Roseau Police Station.
Upon arrival at the station, he claims that they were invited to sit on benches and left unattended for about 15 minutes outside of the CID office. When he decided to leave, he was then told that he was under arrest and thereafter taken into the CID office where he and Jawanza [Stuart] sat for several hours until another officer arrived and spoke to them. By this time, Mitchel says it was close to midnight.
The claimant says, the officer attempted to interview him but he indicated that he was tired and the interview was suspended. By that time, it was about 1:00 a.m and the Claimant and Jawanza were told that they were arrested on suspicion of espionage and that they would be kept in custody overnight.
Thereafter, Mitchel states that he was patted and frisked repeatedly before being placed in the cells. He asserts that his chest, back, legs and groin were pained while the said officer searched him before placing him in the cells.
The suit says that whilst in the cell Mitchel was “gravely distressed” and could hardly breathe as the area reeked of urine and feces and he was forced to sleep on the dirty and sticky concrete of the cells and the floor was cold.
The following day at about 11:00 a.m, the claimant alleges that he was taken out of the cells, handcuffed and led to an office in the CID for questioning. While being questioned, Mitchel notes that he advised the interviewing officer to look at the footage of the camera drone in order to see what they were doing in Morne Daniel.
He says he was questioned for about 1 hour thereafter, was taken to Picard Portsmouth to his residence by the Police and his home was searched in his presence. The Police did not retrieve anything therefrom.
The following day the claimant says he was taken back to Morne Daniel in the area where the drone had landed and there he saw Officer Earl Luis. Shortly after he was returned to the Roseau Police Station and later taken to CID again and shown the camera drone and his personal local cellular telephone which was taken from him on the 3rd March when he was arrested.
He says that he was then returned to the cells and approximately 1 hour later, he was advised that he was free to go and no charges were preferred against him in connection with the arrest.
In the suit, Mitchel insists, that by reason of the actions of the Police officers, he was wrongfully arrested without reasonable and probable cause – the burden of proof being on the defendant to justify the arrest of him – falsely imprisoned and unlawfully detained and has suffered loss and damage.
He avows that he was not spying nor attempting to obtain government or political or military information by the use of his camera drone in the Morne Daniel area as alleged or at all.
Mitchel says as a result of the incident, he has suffered a severe psychiatric reaction which has led to post-traumatic stress disorder.
He claims that he has since written to the Commissioner of Police seeking the the return of his equipment but to no avail.
Mitchel is seeking through his suit, special damages which includes bill from Attorney-at-Law Joshua Francis for services rendered while in custody to the tune of $1500.00 and loss of earnings following the detention of his drone from March 4 to July 6, 2021 in the sum of $5000.00.
He is also seeking claims for damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment and damages for detinue and conversion of his cellular telephones, camera drone and remote, costs; interest and further or other relief as the court deems fit.
I watched his video s multiple time before now I’m not interested to watch now it becomes political the reason why I stopped watch.
Good move it’s time these idiots treat Dominicans with respect big up my bro
I used to watch Mystellics videos regularly because he used to provide useful info on progress in Dominica after natural disasters. But for the past two or so years his videos have been only to support the UWP and to disparage the government. He no longer has any integrity. However, if he has been wronged then he is entitled to seek redress. Too bad that he is not smart enough to know that he should not be flying aerial surveillance devices in the vicinity of the residence of a head of state.
You said it well,
Nothing upsets me more than seeing how dominica has become. Wow. People’s freedoms disappearing and replaced with fear and uncertainty. One set have power to have police as their personal henchmen. Boy! I hope you get justice. But in fhe face of so much corruption what can you do.
We deserve better! Decades ago! But yall wanted milk and honey. Not hard work and a future. Just milk and honey right now.
In times like this people do quite a few things. You have no idea what people are capable of doing in the name of business or under the guise of business.
Mystellics should have written to inform the embassy and even the Dominican government that he would be filming and do not be arrogant – you are business person – you are not into national security – you have no concern where national security is concerned. The Chinese have greater security concerns than us and even the other Dominica political leaders out there.
Just remember we are living in dangerous times today –
Dude c’mon now what little money you asking for dere nuh,,,
Tell Joshua Francis to ask for the maximum damages the court will entertain not just for income what about future earnings and damages to your reputation on the international front!!!
Pennies you asking mistadem for man, allyou need to amend that complaint and ask for demand a jury trial for punitive damages and mental stress at a minimum,,,
RastarMarn sure there are some international tribunal precedences that Joshua can site to get you some real money to make mistadem learn a lesson not to mess with people just because they can!!!
Allyou need to go after the CDPF as its policies dictated those officers’ actions and because them officers were acting in its Stead,,,
But what kinna attorney Joshua is dere nuh mista suppose to know dem fings dere,,,
I applaud Lynworth for doing the right thing and taking the peaceful and legal option to seek redress, as he feels he was abused by the police and wrongfully detained. I wish you success in your pursuit of your justice. Dominica doesn’t have any known laws regulating the use of drones and the police can’t make those up willy-nilly as they want to. Their job is to uphold the law not make the law. Those who say that because Lynworth criticizes the government he should expect that harassment and shouldn’t expect to win in a court of law, are the same ones who want to denounce the actions of governments like China, Russia, Belarus and other dictatorships. What they are really saying is that it’s wrong when other regimes abuse their citizens but when it’s their government then it’s alright. Don’t fear anyone or anything Lynworth, justice always wins in the end. Exercise your civil rights without fear. Let the haters of democracy and freedom identify themselves.
Let’s say if he wins then who pays the government or we the tax payers, some of us talk like it’s going to come out of the heads hands. Let’s just wait wish the young man and his team the best and if we do pray then say a prayer for him.
DOG,I am a Dominican-American and this JACKA could NEVER fly a drone in the vicinity of the Mayor or Governor residence of any of the 50 states and survive.He would be arrested and charged as a TERRORIST.The police should reopen the investigation,charge and arrest him for CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT TERRORIST ACTS.against the Prime Minister.
@Linclown STOP being an AHSE!
Unless you live in a dictatorship someone has to break a LAW to be arrested for the crime. When u consider flying a drone does not fall under Common Law or Statute Law (do ur research) no crime was committed so it is illegal to charge the man. He could have been detained briefly if the officer was unsure and seeking clarification but the police went too far. Now that you have been lectured, go and get educated on the law before making any other legal comment.
I totally agree. He got away with murder.
You are not going to have any success with this course of action. For you, it is going to be further frustration. While I am at it let me tell you how disappointed I am in you, as I was an ardent supporter who has stopped watching your vlogs. You started off well; you did wonderful work but you have lost your way and became too political. Mind you I am not averse to criticizing government as I do that all the time. However, you have to be honest. You straight up lie or exaggerate issues about the government simply to garner the adulation of some of these unreasonable sycophants. I warned you about this but you prefer views and likes over truth and honesty.
Not by any means saying what they did to you is right. But if you anger me with these lies, far less for the people you lie about and their supporters who control the judiciary. When you are in a war, be smart. The rules of engagement you choose can make the difference between defeat or victory.
Well done Mysterlics..Other citizens need to follow suit, because clearly what we have in Dominica is a totally broken police force where leadership, discipline, dedication to duty, impartiality, etc, etc, are all lacking.
A failed institution!
% be careful what you say
We say things but we would all be surprised if we really really knew
Mitchel, you have a mental issue just like the company you keep, in any other country such as the UK and European countries you Mitchel, would not have a leg to stand on other than jail, sue as much as you like you will not be getting a penny from the state! Get your backside out of it to America your day will certainly come!!!!
America has laws governing the use of drones. Does Dominica have any such law?
@Xpat, who the hell was talking about uncle Sam country America!!
And so is %. He just one-50th of a percent by Dominica standard.
All I can say to this gentleman becarefully, Already exposed as a critic this government so their eyes are on you
Yessss my BRUDDA….!
Squeeze their cahunas until they bawl for morcy! That short police againnnnnn! When you see pressure cooker burst it will be “who tie take rope eh!” Like the gospel song say; there will be no hiding place because even the rock will say you cant hide your face. I hope the Indian Government will send enough plane to take Skerro and all his manicou gang because they will need it as the new Dominica will have no place for rouges and vagabonds according to law.
This is a very wise and prudent course of action taken by the claimant. I applaud him for his courage and inner fortitude to pursue this matter. I am deeply concerned though that the precedents that we have witnessed in this country when it comes to challenging the police/government in court may not provide this young man with any justice. The courts/judges here seem to have a favorable bias towards the government that is unheard of in a constitutional democracy. Cases here that are against the government always seem to go nowhere, and the petitioners never win. Let us see this time if a citizen can gain a favorable resolution against a system that is rife with unfairness, corruption, and lawlessness. The courts are supposed to be independent of the legislative and executive branches of the government, let us see if this will be upheld in this challenge.
Mr. and Mrs. Magistrate, or whatever you all call yourselves, let justice, fairness, and the rule of law reign for everyone.
These police officers of the CDPF are SLACKERS.If it was the police in the 70’s and 80’s both MR.LEAKS and his drone would disappear for flying an unidentified flying object in the vicinity of the PM residence.If that JACKA goes through I urge the police to hire two of the most expensive lawyers in the OECS.
Isn’t that the MO of the government? To spend the state’s money on bigwigs from other islands? Why should they bother anyway? Skerrit already dictates what happens in the courts.
Quite right my friend, hold them responsible for their deeds, which have absolutely nothing to do with law enforcement but instead have everything to do with intimidation.