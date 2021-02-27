Port officer charged with drug related offenses 

An employee of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA) appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Candia Carette-George today charged with possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Charmaine Marie Lewis of Scotts Head pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to the information obtained in court, it is alleged that on February 22, 2021, in Fond Cole, Lewis did commit a drug trafficking offense by having in her possession 86.8 grams of cannabis which carries a street value of EC$190.00, with the intent to supply it to another. .
The prosecution did not object to bail and Lewis was granted in the sum of $1,000.00 with her lifelong friend, Mikhail Melanie Victor, as surety.
The matter was adjourned to May 7, 2021 for trial.
Lewis is represented by attorney-at-law Wayne Norde.
42 Comments
Rubbish, Crap the lot man /woman what the hell ever you are if you think ganja will help the black man to be rich in this world you having a laugh 😂 go away and Bury your head in the sand.
You guys so-called workers followers like to glorify drugs regardless of the health issues and crime that comes along with it try travelling to Jamaica and see all the murders taking place daily mostly drugs related is that what you people want for Dominica? England is the same blacks killing blacks gangsters, again same drugs crime Dominica has enough on its plate already!!!
It says here she intended to supply another, not “sell to” another. If this is true she should not have been charged for providing something that is commonly and lawfully used by citizens for various practices. This is utter nonsense.
Here is what you could be exporting from cannabis Dominica. Take a look at the price of a small packet cannabis sweets £54.00 British pounds on sale, usually sole for £90.00, more than the value that you are arresting this woman for. Keep putting your children in jail for a bag of sweets!
https://www.ninelife.uk/products/premium-organic-sugarfree-gummies-natural-health-support-750000mg-high-potency-relaxing-stress-anxiety-relief-rich-in-vitamins-b-e-c-d-omega-3-6-9-super-friendly-gummy-bears?gclid=Cj0KCQiA4feBBhC9ARIsABp_nbUAUiQqHqVNs_Ve7ku6Gj3uaI-K12X3fOGim7enVlo8CX3lEsw2ut4aApvBEALw_wcB
My previous comment was completely misconstrued. After re-reading it, I get the reason.
The charge against the young lady is ridiculous. The lady has been charged with ‘possession of marijuana with the intent to sell’. REALLY?
The money that will be made from such few grams of marijuana could hardly buy a 5lb package of rice. Who is going to jeopardize their job/career for such a small amount of money?
P.S. DNO, I always admonish you to be fair (unbiased). Why publish the photo of this young lady for such a minor infraction of the law? Why fry this small fish but the much bigger fish you refrain from publishing? Inquiring minds want to know. It’s grossly unfair!
There’s much more in this than what DNO and the law enforcement is telling. This, to me, is a fabrication so she gets the public backing and a lenient charge.
” Why publish the photo of this young lady for such a minor infraction of the law?”
lbo; this woman has committed a crime; which is not a minor infraction as you suggest however; a criminal violation of the law; and must be treated as such!
What difference would have made whether her photograph was left out; eventually she will be convicted with recorded criminal record.
Don’t blame DNO they have done what is expected of a reputable news provider; she is totally responsible for her face being all over the world at this point, she got her fifteen minuets of fame
Infractions are minor crimes, sometimes called petty crimes or summary offenses, punishable usually by a fine, rather than jail time. Typically, infractions are local crimes related to traffic, parking or noise violations, building code violations, and littering.
Infractions are the least serious crime that’s committed.
Anything involving drugs is a criminal offence, and is more than a minor infraction.
That makes not dame sense. Pure rubbish. Ms. Lewis go to your home till your case dismiss then you will report back to work and collect all your monies. Enjoy the break do some back yard gardening in the mean time.
I heard a little bird said it was way more than that. So where is the rest?
This is Dominica in year 2021 under the boot of a Backwards Labor Party and the members of the Cabal. Legalize marijuana and decriminalize the so called drug. If this woman had committed a “Cold Blooded Murder,” she would have walked away Scott free. Kill and sexually assault others, and you receive a “Get Out of Jail Free Card.” Keep a little weed, big news story on DNO and other media outlets. I can’t believe that Admin. would waste valuable space and time, publishing a story about “Weed.” Tell me more about the “International Airport” that cannot start or finish. We need more stories about that, not weed in 2021.
Extremely disappointed in DNO.
Is that four real? Man that less than 3 trees. That was for the young lady and one of her friends to smoke. 28 grams * 2 person = 56 with 25 grams left over!
LET THE YOUNG LADY LIVE HER LIFE IN PEACE!!!
THE LAW GAVE HER THR RIGHT TO THE WEED
DNO, who you not showing the faces of all the people that was caught up in the illegal entry when the person got shot up in the face. 3 ounces of zeb. That is something to make headlines? Everybody smoking these days, or eating it, or taking the oil. Miniscule street value. Now why is there an intent to supply charge. because it is more than an ounce? that is a personal smoke. Instead of getting 5 bag 5 bag 5 bag some people prefer to buy in bulk, get a quarter lb and let that last you over a few months instead of every other day going to get your smoke. nonsense that there. charge her ok, but dont broadcast it like she running a racket.
pure nonesense…i smoke that by de beach yesterday
Seriously Dominica please get a grip! I came here expecting to read an employee of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA) found with some cocaine and instead you are still destroying the names and character of young Dominicans over a few grams of cannabis, marijuana? Really? No wonder these islands remain such backward beggars! The island should be making money from cannabis farming not arresting young people for cannabis! This story have me so upset!
You know I hate to do this; but you know people like you are totally insane!
Who caused the damage that cause her to get arrested?
She committed a crime which got here into trouble; she brought that on herself?
In the event you do not understand what you read, remain quiet nobody will know you lack reading cognition, and comprehension.
She is the one who screwed herself!
We are not talking about a hundred ($190,000.00) thousand dollars worth of drugs, we are reading $190.00 dollars in amount; she is going to loose her job, and what goes along with it.
Blame the accuse and stop talking crap!
I suggest again he/she who cannot do the time should not commit the crime, loosing her job with a criminal record, for being a transporter or a mule as a go between is insane.
I wonder if the anticipated recipient is going to take care of her after she looses her job!
You are blaming others for her premeditated actions
Mr Francisco, I fully agree with you 100% right on Q Well said!
Fransisco and Man bites dogs, you guys just don’t have no sense of self importance. The law is wrong and unfair, plain and simple! We are Dominicans and we demand that the law show us some respect as a people. There is not and never has been a logical reason for weed to be illegal. When asked, officials resort to a bunch of politically correct arguments that cannot stand up to logically presented arguments. If you present them with a logical argument, they will use their position in the hierarchy to shut you up. Alcohol and cigarettes are more dangerous. Skerrit and all his predecessors keep weed illegal simply to appease Eurocentric interests! Our local farmers and local weed practitioners need access to one of the most valuable industries in the world. The only reason we are being denied access to this market is because our leaders have a policy of poverty towards us. They want us poor and this is one of the ways they keep us poor! Its about time we see the bigger picture!
Your comments are so ignorant; I refuse to dignify it with a response; it is beneath me to respond to rubbish!
Only an idiot would talk carp about the law should “respect us.” If you had any commonsense; you you would know that the laws of the land must be respected by the people; the citizens of a country.
You see plenty of you stupid Dominicans like to talk about God, and prayer, but let me remind you that the same God that you all like to involve in your carp said in his words to obey the law of the land; okay!
But whereas you all are so confounded, you prefer to indulge in the wrong than doing what is right, even if it means to saturate you mind with illegal substances (drugs) simple to remain none productive and depend on government for a handout.
Soon many of you will be walking around as zombies, inebriated on alcohol, and delusional on drugs!
Rubbish, Crap the lot man /woman what the hell ever you are if you think ganja will help the black man to be rich in this world you having a laugh 😂 go away and Bury your head in the sand.
@Truth Be Told I am in total agreement with you that there need to be some work done where Dominica and Dominicans can benefit from the growth and sale of cannabis considering the value of the cannabis has a valuable medical benefit. To this point, it is legal to possess 28 grams of marijuana and that is it. Until the laws are changed, one must follow the law. The more pertinent question to ask here, is why does someone who has a fulltime job at DASPA need to sell cannabis worth EC$190.00? The law is the law whether we like it or not and we must follow the law or face the consequences period.
#OneLoveDominicans, #OLD
But the cocaine importers from Venezuela are not being arrested! Dominica does not grow coca or make cocaine but we have enough of our young men mad from cocaine! Go and arrest the crack cocaine dealers in the dealing restaurants in Roseau and Portsmouth!
@Truth Be Told do you know restaurants in Roseau and Portsmouth were cocaine is being sold? Call Crime Stoppers Dominica. It is Anonymous and It is Free 1-800-TIPS(8477). Till then, don’t come on here and spread propaganda or make unfounded statements
#OneLoveDominicans, #OLD
Shut your stupid noise the law is the law of the land in other words it is what it is she was caught with 86.8 grams of cannabis Street value of EC190. 00 with the intent to supply
And you talking about destroying about the of character what about the young people she would be destroying at school gates when people like you maybe goes around selling Drugs to under age!
And I gave you thumbs up for this one; this truth be told should be locked up with criminal also.
Most Dominicans already operate on a sort of soft mentality, guided by stupidity; if one legalize cannabis or what they called soft drugs; we will have an island of approximately thirty-five thousand people walking around high on drugs; causing them to become none-productive.
Legal Alcohol has done more damage in Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean than this pandemic has done thus far; a recipe of drugs and alcohol can only cause misery.
That is why in the United States, in some States we have “Dry Counties” and that is the sale of alcohol is prohibited.
less than $200 dollars worth of weed and all you trying to destroy the woman reputation like that??? This is why our legal system is losing all credibility, it will destroy someone life over such small amount of weed… something that is legal in white countries, but black people still get locked up for – racism/white supremacy right in our back yard. Our legal system will jump at any opportunity to oppress African descendants unfairly.
But big criminals who commit the worst type of crimes will walk free because of their affiliations. How many pedos in high places have had their pictures posted on DNO like this?
@Waiting For Airport, whilst I’m in favor of the complete legalization of marijuana, the law of the land MUST be obeyed by all, at all times. Even when Skerritt thinks he can violate the laws and the constitution on matters of tendering for government capital projects, is wrong when the laws are not followed. You write about a little bit of weed, once the amount is above the legally acceptable amount then it’s a crime. Are you trying to say that if one cuts off another person’s finger, because it’s not a whole arm that was cut off then no crime was committed? She broke the current law and as such she has to be arrested and charged and brought to court for her action.
@Johnathan, the law should empower the locals, not oppress them. There is no benefit to us for weed being illegal. It benefits white supremacy, giving them an excuse to extend mass incarceration to black countries while they profit in theirs. Dominicans do not support weed being illegal as you can clearly see in this thread, so if we supposedly live in a democracy, why are our leaders not listening to the people who elected them??? A billion dollar industry in white countries, but an excuse to lock up impoverished black people in black countries #MakeItMakeSense . At this point in history, we are fed up of our leaders constantly prioritizing outside agendas at our expense. Weed is a billion dollar industry and D A is capable of producing superior quality, yet we sit in poverty and jail people so that white countries can have an unfair advantage over us. This law is simply white supremacy imposed on us by our black leaders, we cannot support that!!!
That case is already dead on arrival(DOA). As some police would say; “somebody done put cutlass in that!”. Like many others, I would like to know what is the relationship between the accused and VERY high level people in the Cabal. This MAY also give us deeper insight into the real destination of the mahweeemama . No wonder why they say Dca is not a real country……..too much alleged interference in the police and judiciary.
It’s legal let the lady go will you arrest someone for a flower plant the police officers doing worse than that no one arresting them some of them to thrive it not funny
Dno…like pictures to show…but when when we want to see those big gundies..no pictures….shame…show their pictures 2….
DNO can never please you all. When its not your NENEN , PAHWEN or PAH-BONDA you all want pictures but when they post picture of yours allu complaining. I am soooooo happy DNO posting pictures when legally able to do so you will not believe. If you dont want your picture posted put your bottom straight. Very well done DNO!
Breaking the laws of the land cannot be justified. But seriously, is this lady so desperately in need of $190.00 that she will jeopardize her career/livelihood for so little? Come on!
The laws of Dominica 🇩🇲 are white man’s imperialist laws from Europe. Get rid of the old colonists laws. You like making the white man happy by putting more black people in behind bars.
I trust that on top of any criminal charge she will loose her job.
Why, for a little bit of weed so you get to feel good and get family suffer?
Why allu arrest the person to waste her time. In two years you hearing all the court papers lose lol.
Instead of charging people that trying to make ends meet, those wicked police officers should arrest those criminals that are selling our passports and using all kinds of methods to illegally syphon the money into secret accounts like gas station accounts and others. Our police know those criminals but because some of them are working for them in secret they don’t arrest them and is poor people children they arresting for trying to make ends meet.
So Skerrit and Blackmore said their main reason for legalizing Cannabis was because they were concerned about the amount of Dominicans that could not get a US visa because of cannabis related criminal record. So are they not concerned about miss Lewis who will not only get a criminal record but but will also lose her job in Dominica? Those hypocrites know they have destroyed Dominica, destroyed our economy and and destroyed our ability to earn a living so, just to keep us like donkeys without talking they legalized a certain amount of smoke marijuana and up to three trees, with the intention that our young people will smoke their problems out and forget about the destruction of our country. But the truth is, with Dominica being a very fertile country our lazy government should find market for cannabis so our young people could grow cannabis and no one should be criminally charged here for cannabis.
What’s that about 5 ounces? Just throw the thing away, this should be totally legal to bring someone some marijuana, probably to make some teas that in strong form will protect one from covid. So what are we going to do send her to prison? The racist American Harry Anslinger who first made it illegal in the 1st place has achieved his goal of mass incarceration of our people. We use herbs in our culture, we do not have to keep playing their game. They have even given up the effort. Prosecuting or people for herbs needs to stop, quit assisting white Supremacists. If you are not sure if what’s stated here look up Harry Anslinger, simple Google search, so simple even I can do it, and I still have a flip phone.
really when i saw this story I expected a big drug bust. is this news worthy? the money to pay for the lawer is more than the street value or is there more to that story
I hope we all keep a copy of this judgement. For possession of cannabis with a street value of $190,000 there will be no objection to and you receive bail in the sum of $1,000!!
🤣🤣🤣 get a life!!! Eighty something grams…that make news an all..give de lady a f$$$€€g break!!!