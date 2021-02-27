Port officer charged with drug related offenses 

An employee of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA) appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Candia Carette-George today charged with possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Charmaine Marie Lewis of Scotts Head pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the information obtained in court, it is alleged that on February 22, 2021, in Fond Cole, Lewis did commit a drug trafficking offense by having in her possession 86.8 grams of cannabis which carries a street value of EC$190.00, with the intent to supply it to another. .

The prosecution did not object to bail and Lewis was granted in the sum of $1,000.00 with her lifelong friend, Mikhail Melanie Victor, as surety.

The matter was adjourned to May 7, 2021 for trial.

Lewis is represented by attorney-at-law Wayne Norde.