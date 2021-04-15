Portsmouth man charged with attempted murder admitted to APU for evaluation

A Portsmouth man who now stands charged for the attempted murder of a Portsmouth woman is now a patient at the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) for the next two weeks.
Tyrone Sylvester, male adult of Lagoon, Portsmouth, has been charged for the attempted murder of 48-year-old, Annie Peters of Chance, Portsmouth.
Sylvester appeared before the Roseau Magistrate Court today where the charge was read to him, but he was not required to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable offense.
The incident, which is said to have occurred on April 12, 2021, at Harbour Lane, Portsmouth, resulted in Peters sustaining multiple cutlass wounds allegedly inflicted upon her by Sylvester.
At the court hearing, the Prosecution objected to bail stating that the victim is still a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH). However, after having observed that Sylvester appeared to be unwell and not in a “normal state of mind,” Magistrate Pearl Williams committed him to the APU for two weeks for an evaluation.
Information from the police also confirmed that the accused has a mental health history.
The matter was adjourned to August 10, 2021, at the Portsmouth Magistrate Court where the Preliminary Inquiry is expected to commence.
5 Comments
Too many violent crimes happening in Dominica lately. Seems to be a spell over the country. Our people have definitely changed in mindset, morals and values. the kinds of crimes and frequency of them happening lately is concerning. Parents teach your children well.
You doe hear is a mad fella, jus like the both victim and perp in grandbay?
WOW! Are parents at fault for their children’s behavior? No one’s behavior is based on their upbringing. If that theory was true I wouldn’t be who I am today. Thanks to my upbringing, I’m a well-grounded individual.
So no charge on behalf of Dollar? How many people do we have to bury before something is done with this guy and others like him tormenting the town?
So he that kill Dollar… That’s a serial killer man. waw