Portsmouth native to launch entertainment website

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 11:02 AM
Just in time for Dominica’s Real Mas 2020 – Play De Riddim, Play Mas -Nigel Brewster from the town of Portsmouth is set to launch his brainchild BouyonNation.com on Friday, January 10, 2020. BouyonNation is a blog which was established to provide a central location for access the musical landscape in Dominica and beyond. The website will feature reviews of events, songs and music videos of artistes within the scope of genres, especially Bouyon, that piques the interests of Dominicans and the Caribbean.

BouyonNation.com aims to showcase the skills and expertise of Dominica’s established and rising stars in an organised, credible and reputable manner that will seek to foster and sustain growth in Dominica’s music industry.BouyonNation will seek to serve as an easy roadmap, guiding citizens and visitors alike on everything that’s happening, marketing Dominica as always open for business.

BouyonNation invites the skills of able persons to contribute by way of features, commentary and reviews. Interested persons can contact BouyonNation via email at info@bouyonnation.com.

